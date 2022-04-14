ANLOG (ANLOG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ANLOG (ANLOG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ANLOG (ANLOG) Information By enabling diverse L1 and L2 networks to exchange messages, Analog aims to resolve composability challenges that currently hinder the development of powerful cross-chain applications. As an omnichain interoperability solution built as an independent chain, Analog empowers dApp developers to build and connect their smart contracts and applications across multiple chains, fostering greater collaboration and innovation in the blockchain ecosystem. Official Website: https://www.analog.one/ Whitepaper: https://www.analog.one/Analog-Timepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://explorer.analog.one/ Buy ANLOG Now!

ANLOG (ANLOG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ANLOG (ANLOG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.60M $ 2.60M $ 2.60M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 1.86B $ 1.86B $ 1.86B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.015 $ 0.015 $ 0.015 All-Time Low: $ 0.001099883471799137 $ 0.001099883471799137 $ 0.001099883471799137 Current Price: $ 0.0014 $ 0.0014 $ 0.0014 Learn more about ANLOG (ANLOG) price

ANLOG (ANLOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ANLOG (ANLOG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ANLOG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ANLOG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ANLOG's tokenomics, explore ANLOG token's live price!

How to Buy ANLOG Interested in adding ANLOG (ANLOG) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ANLOG, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ANLOG on MEXC now!

ANLOG (ANLOG) Price History Analyzing the price history of ANLOG helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ANLOG Price History now!

ANLOG Price Prediction Want to know where ANLOG might be heading? Our ANLOG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ANLOG token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!