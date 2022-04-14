Stability World AI (AIW) Tokenomics
Stability World AI is a groundbreaking generative AI platform designed for Web3 enthusiasts, creators, and communities. It allows users to create, train, and deploy custom AI Models and AI Agents tailored to specific needs. Whether you’re generating KOL models, videos, or animations, Stability World AI provides tools to unlock your creativity and engage audiences. Each AI Agent is tokenized and paired with the native currency, $AIW, unlocking a seamless blend of creativity and decentralized finance. By providing a comprehensive Generative AI solution with the API Protocol, Stability World AI supports projects transforming social media personas into customizable materials and brings a new paradigm to digital identity, engagement, and DeFi.
Understanding the tokenomics of Stability World AI (AIW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AIW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AIW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Analyzing the price history of AIW helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
