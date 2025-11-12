What is AIHI

AIHI (AIHI) Tokenomics

AIHI (AIHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: --
Total Supply: $ 438.00M
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 481.80K
All-Time High: $ 1.9999
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.0011

AIHI (AIHI) Information AIHI Network is an AI-powered Layer 2 for tokenizing real-world assets and scaling Web3 infrastructure. AIHI Network is an AI-powered Layer 2 for tokenizing real-world assets and scaling Web3 infrastructure. Official Website: https://aihi.network/ Whitepaper: https://aihi.gitbook.io/aihi Block Explorer: https://scan.aihi.network/address/0xDf1765579bb0E9E3CE3A60Cc54ACB2A8F3b6784D

AIHI (AIHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AIHI (AIHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIHI's tokenomics, explore AIHI token's live price!

AIHI (AIHI) Price History Analyzing the price history of AIHI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

