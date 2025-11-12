Abbott (ABTON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Abbott (ABTON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Abbott (ABTON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Abbott (ABTON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.69M $ 1.69M $ 1.69M Total Supply: $ 13.26K $ 13.26K $ 13.26K Circulating Supply: $ 13.26K $ 13.26K $ 13.26K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.69M $ 1.69M $ 1.69M All-Time High: $ 137.78 $ 137.78 $ 137.78 All-Time Low: $ 122.32387218541305 $ 122.32387218541305 $ 122.32387218541305 Current Price: $ 127.38 $ 127.38 $ 127.38 Learn more about Abbott (ABTON) price Buy ABTON Now!

Abbott (ABTON) Information Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. Official Website: https://app.ondo.finance/assets/abton Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x3859385363f7BB4Dfe42811cCF3F294FcD41dd1D

Abbott (ABTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Abbott (ABTON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ABTON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ABTON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ABTON's tokenomics, explore ABTON token's live price!

How to Buy ABTON Interested in adding Abbott (ABTON) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ABTON, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy ABTON on MEXC now! Abbott (ABTON) Price History Analyzing the price history of ABTON helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ABTON Price History now! ABTON Price Prediction Want to know where ABTON might be heading? Our ABTON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ABTON token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!