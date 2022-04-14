5thScape (5SCAPE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 5thScape (5SCAPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

5thScape (5SCAPE) Information
5thScape is an innovative VR and AR ecosystem integrating blockchain technology to revolutionize gaming, entertainment, and digital experiences. The platform offers immersive VR games and experiences, supported by advanced hardware and the 5SCAPE token.
Official Website: https://5thscape.com/
Whitepaper: https://docs.5thscape.com/whitepaper
Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0688977ae5b10075f46519063Fd2f03aDC052C1f

5thScape (5SCAPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: --
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.006
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $ 0.0002082

5thScape (5SCAPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of 5thScape (5SCAPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of 5SCAPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 5SCAPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

