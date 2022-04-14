3ULL (3ULL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into 3ULL (3ULL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

3ULL (3ULL) Information PLAYA3ULL GAMES combines NFTs Cryptocurrency and PC based games to enhance the gaming experience significantly. Official Website: https://playa3ull.games Whitepaper: https://playa3ull.games/WHITEPAPER_PLAYA3ULL_GAMES.pdf Block Explorer: https://snowtrace.io/token/0xa77e70d0af1ac7ff86726740db1bd065c3566937

3ULL (3ULL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for 3ULL (3ULL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.52M Total Supply: $ 50.00B Circulating Supply: $ 4.72B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 37.29M All-Time High: $ 0.0112001 All-Time Low: $ 0.000275923973430748 Current Price: $ 0.0007457

3ULL (3ULL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of 3ULL (3ULL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 3ULL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 3ULL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

