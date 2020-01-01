Tokenomika kittyspin (KS)

Odkryj kluczowe informacje o kittyspin (KS), w tym podaż tokenów, model dystrybucji i dane rynkowe w czasie rzeczywistym.
Informacje o kittyspin (KS)

Oficjalna strona internetowa:
https://www.kittyspin.io/

Tokenomika i analiza cenowa kittyspin (KS)

Zapoznaj się z kluczowymi danymi o tokenomice i cenach dla kittyspin (KS), w tym kapitalizacją rynkową, szczegółami podaży, FDV oraz historią cen. Sprawdź aktualną wartość i pozycję rynkową tokenu na pierwszy rzut oka.

Kapitalizacja rynkowa:
$ 39.33K
Całkowita podaż:
$ 999.50M
Podaż w obiegu:
$ 999.50M
FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):
$ 39.33K
Historyczne maksimum:
$ 0.00351908
Historyczne minimum:
$ 0.00002555
Aktualna cena:
$ 0
Tokenomika kittyspin (KS): Wyjaśnienie kluczowych wskaźników i przypadki użycia

Zrozumienie tokenomiki kittyspin (KS) jest niezbędne do analizy długoterminowej wartości, trwałości i potencjału.

Kluczowe wskaźniki i sposób ich obliczania:

Całkowita podaż:

Maksymalna liczba tokenów KS, które zostały lub kiedykolwiek zostaną utworzone.

Podaż w obiegu:

Liczba tokenów dostępnych obecnie na rynku i w rękach publicznych.

Maksymalna podaż:

Twardy limit całkowitej liczby tokenów KS.

FDV (wycena w pełni rozwodniona):

Obliczona jako bieżąca cena × maksymalna podaż, dająca prognozę całkowitej kapitalizacji rynkowej, jeśli wszystkie tokeny są w obiegu.

Stopa inflacji:

Odzwierciedla szybkość wprowadzania nowych tokenów, wpływając na niedobór i długoterminowe zmiany cen.

Dlaczego te wskaźniki mają znaczenie dla traderów?

Wysoka podaż w obiegu = większa płynność.

Ograniczona maksymalna podaż + niska inflacja = potencjał długoterminowej aprecjacji cen.

Przejrzysta dystrybucja tokenów = większe zaufanie do projektu i mniejsze ryzyko scentralizowanej kontroli.

Wysokie FDV przy niskiej bieżącej kapitalizacji rynkowej = możliwe sygnały przewartościowania.

Teraz, gdy już rozumieszKS tokenomikę, poznaj cenę tokena KSna żywo!

Prognoza ceny KS

Chcesz wiedzieć, dokąd może zmierzać KS? Nasza strona z prognozami cen KS łączy nastroje rynkowe, trendy historyczne oraz wskaźniki techniczne, aby zapewnić perspektywiczny widok.

Kup kryptowalutę za 1 USDT: Najprostsza droga do krypto!

Zastrzeżenie

Dane tokenomiki na tej stronie pochodzą ze źródeł zewnętrznych. MEXC nie gwarantuje jej dokładności. Przed zainwestowaniem przeprowadź dokładne badania.