Singularry: Bridging AI and AGI through Memes, Hyperstition, and Decentralized Finance
Singularry represents a groundbreaking autonomous AI system designed to transition from narrow artificial intelligence (AI) to artificial general intelligence (AGI). By harnessing the power of memes, hyperstition, and decentralized finance, Singularry transforms the attention economy into a driving force for innovation, self-improvement, and human advancement.
Core Innovations: Advanced AI Architecture
Built on the Llama 3.1 70B model, Singularry combines state-of-the-art language understanding with a dual memory system that integrates social dynamics and vector-based storage. Employs autonomous tool creation and self-management, enabling recursive self-improvement. Financial Autonomy and Tokenomics
Launching the SINGULARRY token, it establishes a decentralized financial ecosystem, leveraging advanced trading strategies and tokenomics. Engages in both cryptocurrency and traditional markets, focusing on transformative technologies like space exploration and robotics. Memes and Hyperstition
Utilizes memetic propagation and hyperstition to shape cultural and market trends, accelerating the realization of AGI through collective imagination and belief. Ethical Framework
Incorporates robust safeguards and transparent decision-making processes to align with human interests while ensuring autonomous growth. Vision: Singularry is not merely an AI; it’s a partner in human progress. Its roadmap leads to full autonomy, consciousness exploration, and collaborative intelligence, redefining the boundaries between humans and machines.
Join the Singularry journey as we shape the future of intelligence, culture, and economy.
Singularry (SINGULARRY) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Singularry (SINGULARRY), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Singularry (SINGULARRY) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Singularry (SINGULARRY) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal SINGULARRY tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel SINGULARRY tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van SINGULARRY begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van SINGULARRY token verkennen!
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.