PHOENIX (PHX) Tokenomie
PHOENIX (PHX) Informatie
Phoenix is a hyper deflationary protocol built on top of Inferno and functions as a staking whale in three separate Titanx projects: Blaze, Flux, and Titanx. Rewards received are used to maintain the stakes and fuel the Phoenix buy&burn. This buy&burn will route through Inferno first before buying Phoenix off market. The Phoenix brought off market is split 50/50: half is burnt, and half is sent to an auction balance where 1% of the balance is auctioned off daily for Titanx. Titanx received is recycled back into Phoenix.
The Staking Trinity Phoenix will have partial ownership in three staking protocols. The rewards received will be split between maintaining the stakes and fueling the Phoenix buy&burn / buy&bid.
Titanx stake- 20% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will be max staked.
Flux stake- 28% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Flux to be max staked.
Blaze stake- 9% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix during the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Blaze to be max staked. For the first 110 days 100% of rewards received will be reinvested to grow the stake.
Daily auctions Whenever the Phoenix buy smart contract is triggered by a user Titanx will buy Inferno before buying Phoenix. The Phoenix brought is split 50/50:
50% will be burnt.
50% will be sent to an auction balance.
Starting after the mint phase perpetual auctions will commence with 1% of this balance being up for grabs in return for Titanx. The Titanx received will be recycled back into the Phoenix buy smart contract and will also be used to further support the three stakes.
PHOENIX (PHX) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor PHOENIX (PHX), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
PHOENIX (PHX) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van PHOENIX (PHX) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal PHX tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel PHX tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van PHX begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van PHX token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van PHX
Wil je weten waar je PHX naartoe gaat? Onze PHX prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.