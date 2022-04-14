Metafluence (METO) Tokenomie
In Metafluence, a groundbreaking social metaverse platform, influencers are empowered to establish virtual storefronts known as Metahuts within the dynamic Virtual City. Through this innovative platform, influencers can effortlessly create personalized Metahuts, host exclusive private events, and interact with their fans in an immersive and engaging format. Metafluence not only provides a unique and vibrant environment but also introduces novel revenue streams for influencers. The company introduces a revolutionary concept called 'Influence to Earn,' where influencers have the opportunity to leverage their social influence and transform it into tangible earnings within our immersive virtual world. By encouraging influencers to transform their social media followers into the Metafluence community, we enable them to earn and thrive in this exciting new digital landscape. Our platform provides transparent, data-driven, and performance-oriented solutions that enable brands to partner with influencers and expand their presence in the metaverse and web3.
Metafluence (METO) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Metafluence (METO) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal METO tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel METO tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
