GreenTrust Token (“GNT”) is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network. Its utility resides on its capability to allow users to reduce their individual carbon footprint by exchanging GNT for “CO2 Offset Certificates”.
The goal of GreenTrust Token is to contrast the carbon emission of the blockchain technology and promote sustainable energy use in cryptocurrencies' processes and applications. GNT believes that carbon neutrality can be reached by a commitment to measure, reduce, and finally offset carbon footprint. To measure the GNT network carbon footprint, The “GreenTrust Token model” was developed. The model dynamically links the number of GNT transactions with the equivalent CO2 emission. To reduce, and finally offset CO2 emissions, GNT team is committed to incept and accelerate initiatives along two main routes: Compensation and Reduction at the source.
GreenTrust Token hence uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards green economy goals. It is based on the BSC-BEP20 network, with the consensus mechanism Proof of Staked Authority (“PoSA”) that ensures efficiency and performance in terms of speed and cost of transactions. The simpleness of the GNT contract, and the 0% fees policy, help in this sense, allowing users to transact GNT with a smooth IN/OUT process. The GNT smart contract was audited and verified by TechRate Audit company , passing all the checking status and without reporting security issues.
GreenTrust (GNT) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor GreenTrust (GNT), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
GreenTrust (GNT) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van GreenTrust (GNT) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal GNT tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel GNT tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
