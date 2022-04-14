Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) Tokenomie
Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) Informatie
42DAO is a DAO focused on enhancing the DeFi ecosystem through an innovative stablecoin BLC (Balance Coin), promotes seamless transactions within DeFi applications, enabling community governance to drive projects that meet the evolving needs of the blockchain industry.
42DAO operates as the governance entity for the Balance Protocol, and the BCH Ecosystem Fund is one of the founding members of 42DAO, which endorse and back 42DAO with full supports, including funds, resources, and strategic cooperation. Its goal is to bring persistent vigor and innovative attraction to BCH, thereby enhancing its fundamental stability.
42DAO is the central governing body of the Balance Protocol, a pioneering DeFi protocol that offers a USD-pegged stablecoin, Balance Coin (BLC). Acting as the foundation for the Balance Protocol's stability and growth, 42DAO fosters a collaborative environment where key decisions are made through community voting. FTD token holders, the lifeblood of 42DAO, have the exclusive right to participate in these votes, shaping the future direction of the Balance Protocol.
Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Forty Two DAO Token (FTD), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Forty Two DAO Token (FTD) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal FTD tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel FTD tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
