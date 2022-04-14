DOOM (DOOM) Tokenomie
DOOM (DOOM) Informatie
$DOOM, based on Solana, is not just a token; it’s a bold declaration of fun, rebellion, and living life on your terms. It serves as a rallying cry for those who believe in seizing the moment and living it up before the world goes boom. Forget playing it safe – $DOOM is here to remind you that life’s too short not to YOLO. By holding $DOOM, you’re not merely holding a coin; you’re securing a front-row seat to crypto’s most exhilarating and unpredictable adventure. More than just a meme token, $DOOM represents a unique philosophy—a lifestyle centered around embracing chaos with humor, resilience, and audacity. It’s a celebration of living life to the fullest, even in the face of global uncertainty, financial turbulence, and societal challenges. $DOOM invites its community to embrace the unpredictability of the world and turn it into an opportunity for fun, value, and connection. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just joining the crypto space, $DOOM offers a thrilling experience like no other. Initial steps focus on expanding visibility through listings on major platforms like Coingecko, followed by a strategic push across Solana’s DEX ecosystem. These efforts are the foundation for $DOOM’s broader ambition to evolve into a multichain token. Looking further ahead, $DOOM’s ultimate goal is to secure listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs) in Q1 2025. The roadmap also includes exciting utility additions, such as integrating an AI conversational agent and launching a series of engaging games to foster community interaction and offer practical use cases for the token. At its core, $DOOM remains steadfast in its commitment to its community, delivering not only value but also a sense of joy and purpose. It’s more than a cryptocurrency; it’s a movement, a mindset, and a lifestyle. With $DOOM, the world of crypto becomes a stage for bold ideas, thrilling experiences, and a vibrant community united by the spirit of YOLO. Whether you’re in it for the fun, the gains, or the philosophy, $DOOM invites you to embrace the chaos and enjoy the ride.
DOOM (DOOM) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor DOOM (DOOM), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
DOOM (DOOM) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van DOOM (DOOM) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal DOOM tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel DOOM tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van DOOM begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van DOOM token verkennen!
Prijsvoorspelling van DOOM
Wil je weten waar je DOOM naartoe gaat? Onze DOOM prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
Waarom zou je voor MEXC kiezen?
MEXC is een van de grootste cryptobeurzen ter wereld en wordt vertrouwd door miljoenen gebruikers wereldwijd. Of je nu een beginner of een professional bent: MEXC is de makkelijkste manier om met crypto te beginnen.
Disclaimer
De tokenomie-gegevens op deze pagina zijn afkomstig van bronnen van derden. MEXC garandeert niet dat deze informatie correct is. Voer grondig onderzoek uit voordat je gaat investeren.