DOOM Prijs (DOOM)
De live prijs van DOOM (DOOM) vandaag is 0 USD. Het heeft een huidige marktkapitalisatie van $ 1.48M USD. De prijs van DOOM naar USD wordt in realtime bijgewerkt.
Belangrijke marktprestaties van DOOM:
24-uurs handelsvolume is -- USD
DOOM prijswijziging binnen de dag is +10.45%
Het heeft een circulerende voorraad van 3,141.58T USD
Ontvang realtime updates van de prijs van DOOM naar USD op MEXC. Blijf op de hoogte van de laatste gegevens en marktanalyses. Het is essentieel om slimme handelsbeslissingen te nemen in de snel veranderende cryptomarkt. MEXC is jouw platform voor nauwkeurige DOOM prijsinformatie.
Vandaag is de prijswijziging van DOOM naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 30 dagen is de prijswijziging van DOOM naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 60 dagen is de prijswijziging van DOOM naar USD $ 0.
In de afgelopen 90 dagen is de prijswijziging van DOOM naar USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Wijzigen (USD)
|Wijzigen (%)
|Vandaag
|$ 0
|+10.45%
|30 dagen
|$ 0
|+58.49%
|60 dagen
|$ 0
|-2.83%
|90 dagen
|$ 0
|--
Ontdek de nieuwste prijsanalyse van DOOM: 24u laag en hoog, ATH en dagelijkse veranderingen:
-1.58%
+10.45%
+8.31%
Ontdek statistieken zoals marktkapitalisatie, 24-uurs handelsvolume en aanbod:
$DOOM, based on Solana, is not just a token; it’s a bold declaration of fun, rebellion, and living life on your terms. It serves as a rallying cry for those who believe in seizing the moment and living it up before the world goes boom. Forget playing it safe – $DOOM is here to remind you that life’s too short not to YOLO. By holding $DOOM, you’re not merely holding a coin; you’re securing a front-row seat to crypto’s most exhilarating and unpredictable adventure. More than just a meme token, $DOOM represents a unique philosophy—a lifestyle centered around embracing chaos with humor, resilience, and audacity. It’s a celebration of living life to the fullest, even in the face of global uncertainty, financial turbulence, and societal challenges. $DOOM invites its community to embrace the unpredictability of the world and turn it into an opportunity for fun, value, and connection. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just joining the crypto space, $DOOM offers a thrilling experience like no other. Initial steps focus on expanding visibility through listings on major platforms like Coingecko, followed by a strategic push across Solana’s DEX ecosystem. These efforts are the foundation for $DOOM’s broader ambition to evolve into a multichain token. Looking further ahead, $DOOM’s ultimate goal is to secure listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs) in Q1 2025. The roadmap also includes exciting utility additions, such as integrating an AI conversational agent and launching a series of engaging games to foster community interaction and offer practical use cases for the token. At its core, $DOOM remains steadfast in its commitment to its community, delivering not only value but also a sense of joy and purpose. It’s more than a cryptocurrency; it’s a movement, a mindset, and a lifestyle. With $DOOM, the world of crypto becomes a stage for bold ideas, thrilling experiences, and a vibrant community united by the spirit of YOLO. Whether you’re in it for the fun, the gains, or the philosophy, $DOOM invites you to embrace the chaos and enjoy the ride.
