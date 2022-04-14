S (S) Tokenomie
Sonic is an EVM L1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi. The chain provides 10,000 TPS and sub-second confirmation times, powering the next generation of decentralized applications. Sonic's Fee Monetization (FeeM) program rewards developers with up to 90% of the fees their apps generate, adapting the Web2 ad-revenue model to a decentralized framework. Developers now directly profit from their app's traffic and user engagement. Furthermore, the Sonic Gateway provides developers and users with seamless access to vast liquidity through a native, secure bridge connected to Ethereum. With a unique fail-safe mechanism, it ensures your assets are protected in all circumstances.
Sonic (S), formerly known as Fantom (FTM), underwent a comprehensive tokenomics overhaul with its mainnet launch in December 2024. Below is an in-depth analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with tabular summaries where appropriate.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 3.175 billion S tokens, matching the total supply of FTM at the time of migration.
- Migration: FTM holders can swap FTM for S at a 1:1 ratio. For the first 90 days post-launch, swaps are bi-directional; after that, only FTM→S swaps are allowed.
- Inflation:
- For the first four years, block rewards for Sonic validators are funded by migrating the remaining FTM block rewards from Opera, not by minting new S tokens.
- After four years, new S tokens are minted at an annual rate of 1.75% for validator rewards.
- Six months after launch, an additional 1.5% of the initial supply is minted annually for six years to fund ecosystem growth, with unused tokens burned each year.
- Airdrop: Six months after launch, 6% of the initial supply is minted for airdrops to users and builders, with a burn mechanism for early claims.
|Issuance Event
|Amount/Rate
|Timing/Duration
|Notes
|Initial Supply
|3.175 billion S
|At launch
|Matches FTM supply
|FTM→S Migration
|1:1 ratio
|First 90 days (bi-dir)
|Then one-way only
|Block Rewards
|~70M S/year (2.21%)
|First 4 years
|From migrated FTM rewards
|Ecosystem Growth Mint
|1.5%/year (47.6M S)
|Years 0.5–6.5
|Unused tokens burned annually
|Airdrop Mint
|6% (190.5M S)
|6 months after launch
|Linear vesting, burn for early unlocks
|Post-4yr Block Mint
|1.75%/year
|After year 4
|For validator rewards
Allocation Mechanism
- Migration: All FTM holders can convert to S at 1:1.
- Airdrop: 190.5M S (6%) for users, developers, and loyal Opera users, with a linear vesting schedule and burn penalty for early claims.
- Innovator Fund: Up to 200M S allocated from the treasury to incentivize app and infrastructure migration.
- Ongoing Funding: 1.5% of supply minted annually for six years for ecosystem growth, marketing, and onboarding.
|Allocation Category
|Amount/Share
|Details/Notes
|FTM Migration
|~91%+
|All FTM holders eligible
|Airdrop
|6%
|Linear vesting, burn for early unlocks
|Innovator Fund
|Up to 200M S
|For app migration and ecosystem development
|Ecosystem Growth
|1.5%/year (6 yrs)
|Unused tokens burned
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: S is used to pay for all network transactions.
- Staking: Minimum 1 S to stake; 50,000 S to run a validator.
- Governance: S holders can participate in protocol governance.
- Fee Monetization (FeeM): Up to 90% of transaction fees are distributed to dApps that opt in; non-participating dApps see 50% of fees burned.
- Airdrop Points: Users and developers earn points for activity, redeemable for S in airdrop campaigns.
- Developer Incentives: Programs like the Innovator Fund and Gas Monetization reward ecosystem growth.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: 14-day withdrawal period for staked S.
- Airdrop Vesting: 25% of airdrop S unlocked at TGE, 75% vests linearly over 9 months as ERC-1155 NFT positions. Early claims incur a burn penalty.
- Migration Lock: For staked FTM, a 24-hour withdrawal period before bridging to Sonic.
|Mechanism
|Lock/Unlock Details
|Staking
|14-day withdrawal period
|Airdrop
|25% TGE, 75% linear vesting (9 months), burn for early unlock
|Migration
|24-hour withdrawal for staked FTM
Airdrop Burn Table (Example)
|Claim Time (Months)
|% Unlocked
|% Burned (of vested)
|0
|25%
|75%
|3
|50%
|50%
|6
|75%
|25%
|9
|100%
|0%
Additional Notes
- Burn Mechanisms:
- 50% of transaction fees on non-FeeM dApps are burned.
- Unused ecosystem growth tokens are burned annually.
- Early airdrop claims result in burned tokens.
- Maximum Expansion: S token supply expansion is capped at 15% until 2031 (excluding block rewards), with multiple burn mechanisms to reduce actual inflation.
- Validator Rewards: For the first four years, rewards are paid from migrated FTM block rewards, not new S minting.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Details
|Initial Supply
|3.175B S (matches FTM)
|Migration
|1:1 FTM→S, 90 days bi-directional, then one-way
|Inflation
|0% (4 yrs, block rewards from FTM), then 1.75%/yr for validators, 1.5%/yr for growth
|Airdrop
|6% of supply, linear vesting, burn for early unlock
|Staking
|1 S min stake, 50,000 S min validator, 14-day withdrawal
|Fee Monetization
|Up to 90% of fees to dApps, 50% burn on non-participants
|Burn Mechanisms
|Fee burn, airdrop burn, unused growth tokens burned
|Governance
|S holders participate in protocol decisions
|Unlocking
|Airdrop: 25% TGE, 75% over 9 months, burn for early claim
References for Further Reading
- Sonic Litepaper
- Sonic Documentation: S Token
- Migration Guide
- Airdrop Details
- Fee Monetization
Sonic’s tokenomics are designed to balance ecosystem growth, user and developer incentives, and long-term sustainability through a combination of controlled inflation, robust burn mechanisms, and innovative reward structures. The migration from FTM to S is structured to ensure a smooth transition, with clear timelines and mechanisms for both users and developers.
