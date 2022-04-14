Duik dieper in hoe APT tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.

Aptos (APT) is a Layer 1 blockchain with a native token (APT) at the core of its economic, governance, and incentive systems. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with detailed tables and analysis.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply : Aptos launched with an initial supply of 1 billion APT tokens.

: Aptos launched with an initial supply of 1 billion APT tokens. Inflation : The network employs an inflationary model, with a maximum annual inflation rate of 7% (as of October 2023), decreasing by 1.5% per year until it reaches a floor of 3.25%.

: The network employs an inflationary model, with a maximum annual inflation rate of 7% (as of October 2023), decreasing by 1.5% per year until it reaches a floor of 3.25%. Staking Rewards : New APT tokens are issued as staking rewards to validators and delegators, incentivizing network security and participation.

: New APT tokens are issued as staking rewards to validators and delegators, incentivizing network security and participation. Burn Mechanism: All transaction fees (gas) are burned, reducing potential inflationary pressure.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of APT tokens is as follows:

Category Initial Allocation (%) Description Ecosystem 51.02% For ecosystem growth, grants, incentives, and community development Core Contributors 19.00% Team and core developers Foundation 16.50% Managed by the Aptos Foundation for protocol and ecosystem support Private Investors 13.48% Early backers and investors

Airdrop: ~2.35% of the initial supply (~23.45M APT) was airdropped to 124,828 users who participated in the testnet and passed KYC.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

APT is a multi-utility token with the following primary uses:

Transaction Fees : Used to pay gas for all on-chain transactions.

: Used to pay gas for all on-chain transactions. Staking : Required for validators to participate in consensus. Delegators can also stake to validators with as little as 10 APT.

: Required for validators to participate in consensus. Delegators can also stake to validators with as little as 10 APT. Governance : Token holders (stakers and delegators) can submit and vote on Aptos Improvement Proposals (AIPs), influencing protocol upgrades and parameter changes.

: Token holders (stakers and delegators) can submit and vote on Aptos Improvement Proposals (AIPs), influencing protocol upgrades and parameter changes. Ecosystem Incentives : Used for grants, developer incentives, and ecosystem growth programs.

: Used for grants, developer incentives, and ecosystem growth programs. DeFi and DApps: Used as collateral, liquidity, and rewards in DeFi protocols and DApps on Aptos.

Staking Details

Validator Minimum Stake : 1 million APT.

: 1 million APT. Delegation : Minimum 10 APT to delegate.

: Minimum 10 APT to delegate. Rewards : Proportional to stake, subject to validator commission.

: Proportional to stake, subject to validator commission. Maximum Stake per Validator: 50 million APT (excess does not increase rewards/voting power).

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Locking

Validator/Delegator Lockup : When joining the validator set, stake is locked for 30 days (2,592,000 seconds). Lockup periods are automatically renewed unless the validator requests to unlock.

: When joining the validator set, stake is locked for 30 days (2,592,000 seconds). Lockup periods are automatically renewed unless the validator requests to unlock. Team and Investor Vesting: Core contributors and private investors are subject to multi-year vesting schedules with initial lockups.

Unlocking

Team (Core Contributors) : 12-month lockup from October 2022, then 3/48 of allocation unlocks monthly for 6 months, followed by 1/48 monthly until month 48.

: 12-month lockup from October 2022, then 3/48 of allocation unlocks monthly for 6 months, followed by 1/48 monthly until month 48. Private Investors : 12-month lockup, then 3/48 unlocks monthly for 6 months, then 1/48 monthly until month 48.

: 12-month lockup, then 3/48 unlocks monthly for 6 months, then 1/48 monthly until month 48. Foundation : 5M APT unlocked at TGE, then 1/120 of the remainder unlocks monthly over 10 years.

: 5M APT unlocked at TGE, then 1/120 of the remainder unlocks monthly over 10 years. Ecosystem: Controlled by the Foundation and Labs, distributed as needed for grants and incentives.

Unlocking Schedule Table (Sample)

Category Lockup Start Initial Lockup Monthly Unlocks (Post-Lockup) Vesting End Core Contributors Oct 2022 12 months 3/48 for 6 months, then 1/48 Month 48 (2026) Private Investors Oct 2022 12 months 3/48 for 6 months, then 1/48 Month 48 (2026) Foundation Oct 2022 None (5M at TGE) 1/120 monthly Month 120 (2032) Ecosystem Oct 2022 N/A As determined by Foundation Ongoing

Current and Projected Unlocks

Recent and Upcoming Unlocks (2024–2025)

Quarter Ecosystem Team Foundation Private Investors Staking Rewards Total Unlock Value (USD) Q1 2024 $91M $336M $38M $238M - $574M Q2 2024 $160M $329M $66M $239M $287M $562M Q3 2024 $66M $84M $28M $60M $122M $144M Q2 2025 - - - - - $99.4M (Team/Investors)

Note: Unlock values are based on APT price at the end of the previous quarter. Not all unlocked tokens are immediately distributed or sold.

Implications and Analysis

Supply Growth : The liquid supply of APT is set to increase steadily until at least 2032, with major unlocks in the first four years.

: The liquid supply of APT is set to increase steadily until at least 2032, with major unlocks in the first four years. Market Impact : Large unlocks, especially for team and investors, may create sell pressure and affect price volatility.

: Large unlocks, especially for team and investors, may create sell pressure and affect price volatility. Ecosystem Focus : The largest allocation is for ecosystem growth, supporting long-term network development and adoption.

: The largest allocation is for ecosystem growth, supporting long-term network development and adoption. Staking Participation : High staking rates (over 80% of eligible supply) contribute to network security and reduce circulating supply.

: High staking rates (over 80% of eligible supply) contribute to network security and reduce circulating supply. Governance: Decentralized governance empowers token holders to shape protocol evolution.

Summary Table: Aptos Tokenomics Overview

Mechanism Details Issuance Inflationary, max 7%/year, declining to 3.25%; all gas fees burned Allocation Ecosystem 51.02%, Team 19%, Foundation 16.5%, Investors 13.48%, Airdrop ~2.35% Usage Gas, staking, governance, DeFi, DApps, ecosystem incentives Incentives Staking rewards, grants, airdrops, DeFi rewards Locking 12–48 month vesting for team/investors; 30-day lock for validator/delegator stake Unlocking Gradual, multi-year schedule; major unlocks in 2023–2026, then slow release to 2032+

Additional Resources

Aptos Token Standard Documentation

Aptos Governance Process

Aptos Foundation Blog

Conclusion

Aptos' token economics are designed for long-term sustainability, balancing ecosystem growth, team incentives, and investor returns with robust staking and governance mechanisms. The gradual unlocking and high staking rates aim to mitigate supply shocks, while the large ecosystem allocation supports ongoing innovation and adoption. However, investors should monitor major unlock events for potential market impacts and stay engaged with governance to influence the network's future direction.