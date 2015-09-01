Cardano (ADA) Tokenomie
Cardano (ADA) Informatie
Cardano is een gedecentraliseerde openbare blockchain en cryptocurrency-project en is volledig open source.
Cardano (ADA) Tokenomieen prijsanalyse
Ontdek belangrijke tokenomie- en prijsgegevens voor Cardano (ADA), inclusief marktkapitalisatie, leveringsdetails, FDV en prijsgeschiedenis. Krijg in één oogopslag inzicht in de huidige waarde en marktpositie van het token.
Diepgaande tokenstructuur van Cardano (ADA)
Duik dieper in hoe ADA tokens worden uitgegeven, toegewezen en ontgrendeld. In dit gedeelte worden de belangrijkste aspecten van de economische structuur van de token belicht: nut, prikkels en vesting.
Cardano’s ADA token economics are designed to support a decentralized, secure, and sustainable blockchain ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms, as well as unlocking schedules, with detailed tables and explanations.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO): Cardano was funded through a multi-stage ICO in Asia from September 2015 to February 2017. ADA was distributed via vouchers redeemable in the Daedalus wallet at mainnet launch (September 2017).
- Maximum Supply: 45 billion ADA.
- Ongoing Issuance: After the ICO, new ADA is issued as staking rewards, drawn from a reserve pool and transaction fees. Each five-day epoch, 0.30% of the remaining reserve is distributed as rewards.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Genesis and Ongoing Allocation Table
|Allocation Category
|ADA Amount (B)
|% of Max Supply
|Notes
|ICO/Public Sale
|~25.93
|~57.6%
|Multi-stage ICO (2015–2017)
|Staking Rewards Reserve
|~13.90
|~30.9%
|For ongoing staking rewards
|Team & Founding Entities
|~5.19
|~11.5%
|Cardano Foundation, EMURGO, IOG (with vesting, see below)
|Total
|45.00
|100%
- Team Vesting: Of the team allocation, one-third was immediately available at launch; the remaining two-thirds vested over two years (June 1, 2018, and June 1, 2019).
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Primary ADA Functions
|Functionality
|Description
|Network Fees
|ADA is the only token used to pay transaction and smart contract fees.
|Staking & Delegation
|ADA holders can run stake pools or delegate to pools to secure the network and earn rewards.
|Governance
|ADA is used for on-chain voting (e.g., Project Catalyst, CIP-1694, Chang upgrade).
|Project Funding
|ADA funds are distributed to community projects via treasury and governance votes.
|Collateral
|ADA is used as collateral for smart contract execution (only lost if contract fails).
|Native Token Operations
|ADA is required for minting and transacting with native tokens on Cardano.
Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking Rewards: Distributed every five-day epoch from a pool of transaction fees and reserve inflation.
- Delegation: No minimum ADA required, no slashing, and no lock-up period; users retain full liquidity.
- Soft Cap (k parameter): Limits rewards for oversaturated pools, incentivizing decentralization.
- Governance Rewards: Voting and reviewing in Project Catalyst and on-chain governance can earn ADA rewards.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking: ADA delegated for staking remains fully liquid; there is no lock-up or slashing.
- Token Locking (Smart Contracts & Governance): Introduced in the Allegra upgrade, ADA can be locked for:
- Voting: To prevent double voting and ensure fair governance.
- Smart Contracts: For deal settlement, multi-asset creation, and other advanced use cases.
- Collateral: For smart contract execution, only at risk if the contract fails.
Locking Table
|Mechanism
|Locking Required
|Lock Duration
|Unlocking Condition
|Notes
|Staking
|No
|N/A
|N/A
|ADA always liquid
|Governance Voting
|Yes
|Voting period
|End of voting period
|For Voltaire/Catalyst/Chang governance
|Smart Contracts
|Yes
|Contractual
|Contract completion or failure
|Collateral only lost if contract fails
|Collateral
|Yes (if needed)
|Transaction
|Transaction success/failure
|Only for phase-2 (Plutus) contracts
5. Unlocking Time
- Staking: ADA can be withdrawn or redelegated at any time; rewards are distributed at the end of each epoch.
- Team/Entity Allocations: Two-thirds of the founding entity allocations vested over two years post-launch.
- Governance/Smart Contract Locking: Unlocking is event-driven (e.g., end of voting, contract execution).
6. Additional Tokenomics Features
- No Superuser Privileges: ADA is fully decentralized; no entity can pause, freeze, or forcibly transfer tokens.
- Native Token Support: Cardano supports custom tokens natively, but only ADA is used for fees and rewards.
- Decentralized Governance: With the Chang hard fork and CIP-1694, Cardano is transitioning to fully on-chain, community-driven governance.
7. Historical and Future Implications
- Staking Participation: As of Q1 2024, over 50% of ADA supply is staked, with ~2,900 active pools and 1.34M delegators.
- DeFi Growth: Cardano’s DeFi TVL reached an all-time high of $506M in March 2024, driven by stablecoin and DApp adoption.
- Governance Evolution: The Voltaire and Chang upgrades are shifting control of treasury and protocol upgrades to ADA holders.
Summary Table: Cardano ADA Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Max Supply
|45,000,000,000 ADA
|Initial Distribution
|~57.6% ICO, ~30.9% Staking Reserve, ~11.5% Team/Entities
|Issuance
|ICO + Ongoing epoch-based rewards (0.30% of reserve per epoch)
|Staking
|Liquid, no lock-up, no slashing, rewards every 5 days
|Usage
|Fees, staking, governance, project funding, collateral, native token operations
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, governance rewards, decentralization via k parameter
|Locking
|Only for governance, smart contracts, and collateral; not for staking
|Unlocking
|Event-driven (voting end, contract completion); team vesting over 2 years post-launch
|Governance
|On-chain, liquid democracy, DReps, constitutional committee (Chang/CIP-1694)
Conclusion
Cardano’s ADA tokenomics are characterized by a capped supply, transparent and diversified initial allocation, liquid staking, robust incentive structures, and a progressive move toward decentralized, on-chain governance. The absence of staking lock-ups and slashing, combined with advanced governance and smart contract features, positions Cardano as a uniquely user-friendly and resilient blockchain ecosystem.
Cardano (ADA) Tokenomie: Belangrijke statistieken uitgelegd en use cases
Inzicht in de tokenomie van Cardano (ADA) is essentieel voor het analyseren van de waarde, duurzaamheid en het potentieel op lange termijn.
Kerncijfers en hoe ze worden berekend:
Totale voorraad:
Het maximum aantal ADA tokens dat ooit is of zal worden aangemaakt.
Circulerende voorraad:
Het aantal tokens dat momenteel op de markt beschikbaar is en in publieke handen is.
Maximale voorraad:
De harde limiet op hoeveel ADA tokens er in totaal kunnen bestaan.
FDV (volledig verwaterde waardering):
Berekend als huidige prijs × maximale voorraad. Geeft een prognose van de totale marktkapitalisatie als alle tokens in omloop zijn.
Inflatiepercentage:
Geeft weer hoe snel nieuwe tokens worden geïntroduceerd, wat van invloed is op de schaarste en de prijsbeweging op de lange termijn.
Waarom zijn deze statistieken belangrijk voor traders?
Hoog circulerende voorraad = grotere liquiditeit.
Beperkt max. voorraad + lage inflatie = potentieel voor prijsstijging op lange termijn.
Transparante tokenverdeling = meer vertrouwen in het project en minder risico op gecentraliseerde controle.
Hoge FDV met lage huidige marktkapitalisatie = mogelijke overwaarderingssignalen.
Nu je de tokenomie van ADA begrijpt, kun je de live prijs van ADA token verkennen!
Cardano (ADA) Prijsgeschiedenis
Door de ADA prijsgeschiedenis te analyseren, krijgen gebruikers inzicht in eerdere marktbewegingen, belangrijke ondersteunings-/weerstandsniveaus en volatiliteitspatronen. Of je nu de hoogste koersen ooit wilt volgen of trends wilt identificeren, historische gegevens vormen een cruciaal onderdeel van prijsvoorspellingen en technische analyses.
Prijsvoorspelling van ADA
Wil je weten waar je ADA naartoe gaat? Onze ADA prijsvoorspellingspagina combineert marktsentiment, historische trends en technische indicatoren om een vooruitblik te geven.
