LQWD Technologies added 5 bitcoins and now holds about 171 bitcoins PANews 2025/06/24

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Newsfile Corp. , Canadian Bitcoin Lightning Network company LQWD Technologies Corp. ( TSXV: LQWD ; OTCQX: LQWDF ) announced that it has added 5 bitcoins to its company reserves. Currently, LQWD holds a total of about 171 bitcoins, and all bitcoin reserves are debt-free and uncollateralized.