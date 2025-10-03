Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesMUEarnEvent Center
More
RealStocks Now Live
Sign Up
The post Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin, ETH, XRP OI Hits $145B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP derivatives open interest hits $145B. Analysts discuss ETH growth and why MAGACOIN FINANCE is among the best crypto to buy now. Open interest across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP has climbed to $145 billion, a clear sign of growing institutional focus on crypto derivatives. Alongside these giants, MAGACOIN FINANCE is catching attention from analysts as a fresh altcoin pick that could run faster with smaller capital inflows, making it a top mention among the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Eyes $10 Trillion With Derivatives Growth Bitcoin’s open interest has surged to $82.5 billion, reflecting its dominant share in the derivatives market. Analysts argue that products like futures and options are shaping Bitcoin into a more mature asset class, with institutional players fueling demand. James Van Straten suggested that options contracts could help lift Bitcoin’s total market value to $10 trillion, citing rising activity on CME. Market watchers believe that derivatives help reduce volatility by spreading risk across larger pools of liquidity. This makes Bitcoin more appealing to traditional finance participants who previously avoided crypto swings. Still, debates continue over whether this shift marks the end of Bitcoin’s familiar four-year cycle, or if investor psychology will keep driving market moves in familiar patterns. For those asking about the best crypto to buy now, Bitcoin’s role as the largest digital asset remains hard to overlook. Ethereum Sees Institutional Resurgence Ethereum’s derivatives are also drawing headlines with $55 billion in open interest. On CME, ETH futures alone hit record highs earlier this year, supported by large institutional holders and a rise in option contracts. Analysts note that ETH’s growing presence in regulated markets reflects interest from corporate treasuries and investment desks that see it as more than just a smart contract platform. The record number of contracts… The post Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin, ETH, XRP OI Hits $145B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP derivatives open interest hits $145B. Analysts discuss ETH growth and why MAGACOIN FINANCE is among the best crypto to buy now. Open interest across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP has climbed to $145 billion, a clear sign of growing institutional focus on crypto derivatives. Alongside these giants, MAGACOIN FINANCE is catching attention from analysts as a fresh altcoin pick that could run faster with smaller capital inflows, making it a top mention among the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Eyes $10 Trillion With Derivatives Growth Bitcoin’s open interest has surged to $82.5 billion, reflecting its dominant share in the derivatives market. Analysts argue that products like futures and options are shaping Bitcoin into a more mature asset class, with institutional players fueling demand. James Van Straten suggested that options contracts could help lift Bitcoin’s total market value to $10 trillion, citing rising activity on CME. Market watchers believe that derivatives help reduce volatility by spreading risk across larger pools of liquidity. This makes Bitcoin more appealing to traditional finance participants who previously avoided crypto swings. Still, debates continue over whether this shift marks the end of Bitcoin’s familiar four-year cycle, or if investor psychology will keep driving market moves in familiar patterns. For those asking about the best crypto to buy now, Bitcoin’s role as the largest digital asset remains hard to overlook. Ethereum Sees Institutional Resurgence Ethereum’s derivatives are also drawing headlines with $55 billion in open interest. On CME, ETH futures alone hit record highs earlier this year, supported by large institutional holders and a rise in option contracts. Analysts note that ETH’s growing presence in regulated markets reflects interest from corporate treasuries and investment desks that see it as more than just a smart contract platform. The record number of contracts…

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin, ETH, XRP OI Hits $145B

Author: BitcoinEthereumNews
Source: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 16:05
4 min read
Ethereum
ETH$1,839.95-8.10%
XRP
XRP$1.2085-6.05%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.21776+11.39%
For feedback or concerns regarding this content, please contact us at crypto.news@mexc.com
Crypto News

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP derivatives open interest hits $145B. Analysts discuss ETH growth and why MAGACOIN FINANCE is among the best crypto to buy now.

Open interest across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP has climbed to $145 billion, a clear sign of growing institutional focus on crypto derivatives. Alongside these giants, MAGACOIN FINANCE is catching attention from analysts as a fresh altcoin pick that could run faster with smaller capital inflows, making it a top mention among the best crypto to buy now.

Bitcoin Eyes $10 Trillion With Derivatives Growth

Bitcoin’s open interest has surged to $82.5 billion, reflecting its dominant share in the derivatives market. Analysts argue that products like futures and options are shaping Bitcoin into a more mature asset class, with institutional players fueling demand.

James Van Straten suggested that options contracts could help lift Bitcoin’s total market value to $10 trillion, citing rising activity on CME. Market watchers believe that derivatives help reduce volatility by spreading risk across larger pools of liquidity.

This makes Bitcoin more appealing to traditional finance participants who previously avoided crypto swings. Still, debates continue over whether this shift marks the end of Bitcoin’s familiar four-year cycle, or if investor psychology will keep driving market moves in familiar patterns.

For those asking about the best crypto to buy now, Bitcoin’s role as the largest digital asset remains hard to overlook.

Ethereum Sees Institutional Resurgence

Ethereum’s derivatives are also drawing headlines with $55 billion in open interest. On CME, ETH futures alone hit record highs earlier this year, supported by large institutional holders and a rise in option contracts.

Analysts note that ETH’s growing presence in regulated markets reflects interest from corporate treasuries and investment desks that see it as more than just a smart contract platform.

The record number of contracts being traded, both in futures and options, hints at an expanding base of market participants. CME data shows a rise in institutional-grade liquidity, with micro contracts making ETH more accessible.

For those weighing the best crypto to buy now, Ethereum’s dual role as a programmable blockchain and a tradable financial asset makes it one of the most discussed names in the space.

XRP Hits Milestone as Traders Eye Rally

XRP has reached $7.5 billion in open interest, cementing its position as a fast-moving player in the derivatives arena. CME data shows XRP was the quickest asset in exchange history to cross the $1 billion open interest mark, doing so within just three months of its product launch. That pace has drawn attention from both institutional and retail participants.

Traders suggest XRP could soon trigger what some call a “hated rally” due to its long history of dividing opinions in the market. Beyond sentiment, its rising futures liquidity and speculation around a possible U.S. ETF approval have fueled debate about its next move. With analysts increasingly putting XRP on lists of the best crypto to buy now, it’s becoming a name that investors revisit despite its controversies.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Stands Out Among Analyst Picks

Analysts say MAGACOIN FINANCE deserves a closer look when discussing the best crypto to buy now. Unlike Bitcoin, ETH, or XRP, it’s smaller in scale, which means even modest inflows could move its price quickly. This makes it attractive for traders seeking diversification alongside established assets.

Many compare it to finding an opportunity similar to Bitcoin in its early days, when it was still under $10. For those exploring undervalued altcoins, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being described as a new entry point worth watching closely.

Final Take: Positioning for What’s Next

With $145 billion in open interest across major assets, the crypto market is moving into a new phase of maturity. Traders weighing the best crypto to buy now may focus on Bitcoin, ETH, and XRP, but fresh names like MAGACOIN FINANCE bring a new layer of opportunity. For those looking to diversify early, exploring MAGACOIN FINANCE today could make sense before wider market listings.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/bitcoin-ethereum-xrp-derivatives-open-interest-hits-145b-best-crypto-to-buy-now-as-eth-and-magacoin-finance-catch-analyst-buzz/

Market Opportunity
Ethereum Logo
Ethereum Price(ETH)
$1,840.15
$1,840.15$1,840.15
-3.90%
USD
Ethereum (ETH) Live Price Chart

SPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

SPACEX(PRE) LaunchpadSPACEX(PRE) Launchpad

Register for a chance to win a free lucky draw

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact crypto.news@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Tags:
#SEC#ETF#Listing#Futures#Options

You May Also Like

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

Drift Protocol Crashes 40.5% Despite $24M Market Cap: What the Data Reveals

Drift Protocol's native token DRIFT experienced a severe 40.5% decline in the past 24 hours, even as trading volume reached $23.7 million—nearly matching its $24
Share
Blockchainmagazine2026/04/02 18:08
Pi Network Surprise: June Mining Rate Rises as the Algorithm Adjusts Behind the Scenes

Pi Network Surprise: June Mining Rate Rises as the Algorithm Adjusts Behind the Scenes

Pi Network has once again captured the attention of the crypto community following the latest update to its Base Mining Rate. Data shared by community sourc
Share
Hokanews2026/06/03 09:57
One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

The post One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew returns to the Jazz Albums and Traditional Jazz Albums charts, showing continued demand for his timeless music. Frank Sinatra performs on his TV special Frank Sinatra: A Man and his Music Bettmann Archive These days on the Billboard charts, Frank Sinatra’s music can always be found on the jazz-specific rankings. While the art he created when he was still working was pop at the time, and later classified as traditional pop, there is no such list for the latter format in America, and so his throwback projects and cuts appear on jazz lists instead. It’s on those charts where Sinatra rebounds this week, and one of his popular projects returns not to one, but two tallies at the same time, helping him increase the total amount of real estate he owns at the moment. Frank Sinatra’s The World We Knew Returns Sinatra’s The World We Knew is a top performer again, if only on the jazz lists. That set rebounds to No. 15 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart and comes in at No. 20 on the all-encompassing Jazz Albums ranking after not appearing on either roster just last frame. The World We Knew’s All-Time Highs The World We Knew returns close to its all-time peak on both of those rosters. Sinatra’s classic has peaked at No. 11 on the Traditional Jazz Albums chart, just missing out on becoming another top 10 for the crooner. The set climbed all the way to No. 15 on the Jazz Albums tally and has now spent just under two months on the rosters. Frank Sinatra’s Album With Classic Hits Sinatra released The World We Knew in the summer of 1967. The title track, which on the album is actually known as “The World We Knew (Over and…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:02

Trending News

More

Japanese Yen Pressures 160.00 Level Against Dollar as Markets Test Intervention Resolve

Pi Network Moves Toward Instant Global Mainnet Rollout

Pi Network’s Silent Strategy Explained: Why Building Matters More Than Hype

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Institutional Players Shift Strategies in Bitcoin Market

24/7 Live News

More

HYPE surged over 100% against BTC in 21 days.

Author: Greeny11:59

Bitcoin often seen as dead during bear markets, considered a buy signal by some.

Author: ryandcrypto10:31

JPM CEO warns about XRP's SWIFT connections, causing market ripples.

Author: Ripple Bull Winkle | Crypto Researcher 🚀🚨08:46

BTC long liquidations reach highest level since October 10 event.

Author: Byzantine General07:08

BV7X strong despite Bitcoin drop. $TAO base reason. Dev Mischa0X at Proof of Talk.

Author: Crypto Caesar02:56

Quick Reads

More

HYPE Hits All-Time High as Institutional ETF Inflows Top $100M

Is BEEG About to Break Out? Key Signals Every Trader Is Watching in 2026

U.S. Seizes $1 Billion in Iranian Crypto — And Some May Land in Trump's Bitcoin Reserve

MEXC RealStocks Is Live: How Crypto Users Can Now Own Real U.S. Shares

SpaceX Contract Crashes 45% in 30 Minutes: How Hyperliquid's Pre-IPO Bet Wiped Out $1.5M in Retail Money

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$66,419.32
$66,419.32$66,419.32

-1.31%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$1,840.93
$1,840.93$1,840.93

-3.86%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$73.48
$73.48$73.48

-3.80%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.00093
$1.00093$1.00093

-0.02%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$1.2099
$1.2099$1.2099

-1.00%

RealStocks Now Live

RealStocks Now LiveRealStocks Now Live

Trade real U.S. stock via regulated brokerage