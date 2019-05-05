Polkadot (DOT) tokenomics
Polkadot (DOT) Informasjon
Polkadot is a platform with low barriers to entry for flexible, autonomous economies acting together within Polkadot’s shared security umbrella. Polkadot is a revolution, not just in blockchain technology but also towards enabling fairer peer-to-peer digital jurisdictions.
Polkadot (DOT) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Utforsk viktige tokenomics- og prisdata for Polkadot (DOT), inkludert markedsverdi, tilbudsdetaljer, FDV og prishistorikk. Forstå tokenets nåværende verdi og markedsposisjon med et raskt blikk.
Dybdegående tokenstruktur for Polkadot (DOT)
Dykk dypere inn i hvordan DOT tokener utstedes, tildeles og låses opp. Denne delen fremhever viktige aspekter ved tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteverdi, insentiver og overdragelse.
Polkadot’s native token, DOT, underpins the network’s security, governance, and parachain ecosystem. Its token economics are multifaceted, supporting a dynamic, scalable, and incentive-aligned blockchain environment. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of DOT’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, and locking mechanisms, including unlocking times.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: DOT launched with an initial supply of 1 billion tokens.
- Inflation: DOT is an inflationary token. As of April 2024, the total supply had increased to approximately 1.43 billion due to annual inflation.
- Staking-Driven Inflation: The annual inflation rate is dynamically determined by the network’s “ideal staking rate” (which varies between 45% and 75% depending on the number of active parachain slots). When the system’s actual staking rate matches the ideal, all new DOT is distributed to stakers; otherwise, the remainder is allocated to the treasury.
Allocation Mechanism
- Parachain Slot Auctions: DOT is used to bid for parachain slots via a candle auction mechanism. Winning bids result in DOT being locked for the duration of the slot lease (up to 96 weeks).
- Crowdloans: Community members can contribute DOT to support projects in parachain slot auctions. All contributed DOT is locked for the lease duration and returned after expiration.
- Treasury: DOT not distributed to stakers is allocated to the on-chain treasury, which funds ecosystem development, grants, and bounties.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking (Nominated Proof-of-Stake, NPoS):
- Users can become validators or nominators. Validators secure the network and produce blocks, while nominators back validators with their stake.
- Rewards are distributed based on “era points,” reflecting validator activity rather than just stake size.
- Governance:
- DOT holders participate in on-chain governance, voting on proposals and referenda. Voting power can be increased by locking DOT for longer periods.
- Parachain Participation:
- DOT is required for parachain slot auctions and crowdloans, incentivizing active participation in network expansion.
- Treasury Proposals and Bounties:
- DOT funds are used for ecosystem proposals, with curators and contributors rewarded for their work.
Locking Mechanism
- Parachain Slot Auctions:
- DOT is locked for the entire lease period (up to 96 weeks). After the lease, DOT is unlocked and returned to contributors.
- Governance Voting:
- DOT can be locked to increase voting power. The longer the lock (up to 896 days), the greater the voting multiplier (up to 6x per DOT).
- Staking:
- Staked DOT is locked for the duration of participation. Unstaking initiates an unbonding period before tokens become liquid.
Unlocking Time
- Parachain Slot Leases:
- DOT is unlocked at the end of the lease (typically 96 weeks).
- Governance Locks:
- Unlocking occurs after the chosen lock period (up to 896 days).
- Staking Unbonding:
- There is a set unbonding period after unstaking before DOT becomes transferable.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Locking Period
|Unlocking Condition
|Issuance
|Inflationary, supply increases annually
|N/A
|N/A
|Parachain Slot Auction
|DOT locked for slot lease (auction/crowdloan)
|Up to 96 weeks
|End of lease
|Staking (NPoS)
|DOT staked to secure network, earn rewards
|While staked
|After unbonding period
|Governance Voting
|DOT locked to boost voting power
|Up to 896 days
|End of lock period
|Treasury
|DOT allocated for ecosystem development, grants, bounties
|N/A
|N/A
Evolution: Polkadot 1.0 vs. 2.0
- Polkadot 1.0: Static core allocation—each parachain statically locked to a core, leading to inefficiencies.
- Polkadot 2.0: Dynamic core allocation—parachains share and dynamically occupy cores, optimizing resource use and scalability.
Key Takeaways
- DOT’s economics are designed to balance network security, governance, and ecosystem growth.
- Locking and unlocking mechanisms are central to incentivizing long-term participation and network health.
- The transition to dynamic core allocation in Polkadot 2.0 further enhances efficiency and scalability.
Polkadot’s token model is a sophisticated blend of inflationary issuance, incentive-aligned staking, flexible governance, and innovative resource allocation, all underpinned by robust locking and unlocking mechanisms to ensure network security and active participation.
Polkadot (DOT) tokenomics: Forklaring av viktige målinger og brukstilfeller
Å forstå tokenomics bak Polkadot (DOT) er viktig for å analysere dens langsiktige verdi, bærekraft og potensial.
Viktige målinger og hvordan de beregnes:
Total forsyning:
Det maksimale antallet DOT tokener som har blitt eller noen gang vil bli opprettet.
Sirkulerende forsyning:
Antall tokens som for tiden er tilgjengelige på markedet og i offentlige hender.
Maksimal forsyning:
Den harde grensen for hvor mange DOT tokens som kan finnes totalt.
FDV (fullstendig utvannet verdivurdering):
Beregnet som nåværende pris × maksimal forsyning, som gir en projeksjon av total markedsverdi hvis alle tokener er i omløp.
Inflasjonsrate:
Reflekterer hvor raskt nye tokens introduseres, noe som påvirker knapphet og langsiktig prisbevegelse.
Hvorfor er disse beregningene viktige for tradere?
Høy sirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrenset maksimal forsyning + lav inflasjon = potensial for langsiktig prisøkning.
Transparent tokendistribusjon = bedre tillit til prosjektet og lavere risiko for sentralisert kontroll.
Høy FDV med lav nåværende markedsverdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nå som du forstår DOTs tokenomics, kan du utforske DOT tokenets livepris!
