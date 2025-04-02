Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

By: PANews
2025/04/02 15:38
Threshold
T$0.01557--%
SUI
SUI$3.4007+0.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08541+0.41%
Salamanca
DON$0.000668+0.75%
MAY
MAY$0.03976-0.15%

Author: Anatoli Kopadze

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Missed the Walrus? No problem.

These 5 SUI airdrops may be more worth participating in.

Here is a detailed step-by-step guide

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

1. SuiPlay

Introduction

  • SuiPlay, backed by the strong technical support of the PLAYTRON innovation team, is redefining the portable gaming experience based on the PSP architecture.
  • Designed for modern gamers, SuiPlay combines retro nostalgia with cutting-edge technology to provide a seamless and immersive gaming experience.
  • SuiPlay has confirmed that it will carry out 6 rounds of airdrop activities, and more benefits will be unlocked soon. The latest news shows that the project owner 7K Smart Trading has announced that it will open an exclusive airdrop channel for all pre-order users.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Login website: suiplay0x1.com
  • Click "Book Now"
  • Login with Playtron
  • Then buy

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

2. SuiLend

Introduction

  • SuiLend protocol is a new generation decentralized lending platform built on the Sui blockchain.
  • The protocol takes efficiency, security and inclusiveness as its core concepts, empowering users through seamless lending services to help them unleash their maximum profit potential.
  • Whether providing liquidity or obtaining instant loans, SuiLend provides a smooth, trustless and transparent experience, making decentralized finance within reach.

How to get access to potential airdrops?

  • Visit the website: suilend.fi
  • Connect your wallet
  • Exchange/borrow
  • Go to the Points section to see how many points you have.

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

AftermathFi

Introduction

  • AftermathFi is a cutting-edge DeFi platform based on the Sui blockchain, providing innovative financial tools for traders, liquidity providers, and DeFi enthusiasts.
  • The platform focuses on efficiency, transparency and security, empowering users through seamless transactions, lending and income opportunities, and creating a new decentralized financial experience.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Currently, the only way to obtain airdrops is by holding the project's NFT
  • Visit the official website: https://aftermath.finance
  • Staking SUI Tokens
  • Click "Start Trading"
  • Carry out operations such as exchange/regular fixed amount investment/liquidity pool/limit order trading, etc.

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

4. Kai Finance

Introduction

  • Kai Finance is a new generation DeFi platform built on the Sui blockchain, providing seamless financial solutions for lending, staking and yield generation.
  • The platform takes into account the needs of both DeFi novices and veteran users, integrating security, efficiency and innovation, aiming to fully unleash the potential of crypto assets.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Visit the official website: https://kai.finance
  • Connect digital wallet
  • Enter the "Vault" section
  • Select any vault
  • Deposit assets

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

5. Magma Finance

Introduction

  • Magma Finance is a powerful DeFi platform built on the Sui blockchain, designed to provide seamless trading, lending and yield-earning opportunities.
  • The platform focuses on security, speed and innovation, enabling users to maximize their financial potential in a decentralized ecosystem.

How to get the airdrop?

  • Visit: https://magmafinance.io
  • Click “Launch App”
  • Connect your wallet
  • Exchange tokens in the "Swap" section
  • And provide liquidity in the "Pool"

Missed the Walrus airdrop? Don’t worry, there are 5 more Sui ecological projects worth participating in

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.04%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01429-19.31%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.043-4.44%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.72+0.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08542+0.50%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04309-11.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share
Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1252-0.55%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01429-19.31%
Major
MAJOR$0.14016+2.70%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 17:56
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.

South Korea's National Power Party proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill," which includes provisions such as allowing crypto asset derivatives.