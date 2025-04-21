Trading time: Trump's "golden words" pushed gold to break $3,380, and $66,000-67,000 was considered the concentrated stop loss area for short orders of Bitcoin

By: PANews
2025/04/21 13:50
Trading time: Trump's "golden words" pushed gold to break $3,380, and $66,000-67,000 was considered the concentrated stop loss area for short orders of Bitcoin

1. Market observation

Keywords: MAGIC, ETH, BTC

Trump made a statement on the social platform this morning saying that "those who own gold make the rules". Spot gold may be affected by his remarks and continued to rise after opening today, breaking through $3,380/ounce for the first time. The New York gold futures reported $3,375.9/ounce. The gold prices of many gold jewelry brands also rose, approaching 1,040 yuan/gram. At the same time, in the field of encrypted assets, TreasureDAO officially transformed into the AI agent companion track after announcing the end of game operations and Treasure Chain a few days ago. It will be integrated with the SMOL series in the early stage. Its ecological token MAGIC rose more than 2 times over the weekend.

Recently, the price of Bitcoin fluctuated between $83,000 and $86,000. Both the bulls and the bears failed to fully control the market trend. Although Bitcoin held the support level of $83,000, the bulls still failed to recover the key moving average. Failure to hold this level may trigger a new round of selling, and even push the price below $80,000. Greeks.live macro researcher Adam pointed out that the key price of BTC is in the $66,000-67,000 area, and many traders believe that this area is the concentrated area of short-term stop loss. 21Shares and economist Timothy Peterson both predict that the price of Bitcoin is expected to reach around $138,000 by the end of 2025, while Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad", believes that Bitcoin will reach $180,000-200,000 in 2025. At the same time, Swiss bank Sygnum pointed out that with the improvement of digital asset supervision and the increase in user participation, altcoins are expected to rebound in the second quarter of 2025. Macroeconomist Lyn Alden is relatively cautious and lowered his Bitcoin price forecast, predicting that the Bitcoin price will be above $85,000 in 2025, and believes that "massive liquidity unlocking" may be the catalyst that Bitcoin needs.

Rick Wurster, the new CEO of Charles Schwab, revealed that the company plans to launch direct spot cryptocurrency trading services within the next 12 months. He said that as the regulatory environment continues to improve, cryptocurrency trading services will become an "inevitable choice" for every large brokerage firm. According to statistics, 9 altcoins and 4 meme tokens have submitted spot ETF applications, among which SOL and XRP are the most popular, with 6 and 10 institutions applying respectively. Among the altcoins that have submitted spot ETF applications, SOL, XRP, LTC, ADA and SUI are called "American coins", while AVAX, APT, MOVE and TRX belong to WLFI's investment portfolio.

On the macro level, the US dollar index fell below the 99 mark for the first time since April 2022, down 0.57% on the day. Tony Pasquariello, head of Goldman Sachs' hedge fund business, analyzed in his latest report that global capital flows are becoming the focus of market attention, and gave three major logics for the sharp decline of the US dollar: the US dollar is overvalued by about 20%; US "exceptionalism" is threatened by tariff policies, and tariffs will put tremendous pressure on US corporate profits and household purchasing power; the current situation is more like Brexit than the first trade war, and it is a confrontation between the United States and the world, making the foreign exchange market the focus. Goldman Sachs also pointed out that the amount of unhedged US dollar overweight in the United States after the global financial crisis reached 2.2 trillion US dollars, and these overweights will take time to unwind. At present, it is mainly investors in the eurozone who are selling US stocks, while other regions are still steadily buying US assets.

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on April 21)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars)

  • Bitcoin: $87,144.42 (-6.8% year-to-date), daily spot volume $22.899 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,633.91 (-50.91% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $9.543 billion

  • Fear and corruption index: 39 (panic)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.55 sat/vB, ETH 0.33 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 63.1%, ETH 7.2%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: AERGO, LOOM, XRP, WCT, BTC

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.096

  • Sector gains and losses: AI sector rose 3.98%, GameFi sector rose 1.71%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 69,616 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$210 million, including BTC liquidation of US$79.05 million, ETH liquidation of US$34.73 million, and SOL liquidation of US$10.21 million

  • BTC medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($84690.59), lower channel line ($83013.55)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($1634.94), lower channel line ($1602.57)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: Trump's "golden words" pushed gold to break $3,380, and $66,000-67,000 was considered the concentrated stop loss area for short orders of Bitcoin

3. ETF flows (April 14 to April 17 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $15.85 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$32.17 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Pectra client is expected to be released today, adding EIP-7702 delegation status to JSON-RPC

  • Coinbase has applied to the CFTC to launch XRP futures, which is expected to be launched today

  • Balance (EPT) listed on Binance Alpha and Binance Futures

  • The cross-chain protocol will issue $HYPER airdrops on April 22, and 57% of the total supply will be allocated to community users

  • Kraken will launch BNB spot trading pairs at 10:00 PM on April 22

  • Bittensor (TAO) will unlock 210,000 tokens on April 21, worth about $47.7 million

  • Scroll (SCR) will unlock 40 million tokens on April 22, worth about $111 million

  • SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 12.65 million tokens on April 22, accounting for 2.94% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.4 million.

The biggest increases in the top 500 stocks by market value today: MAGIC up 40.66%, AURORA up 33.33%, ENJ up 31.11%, GFI up 20.30%, and SOS up 19.42%.

Trading time: Trump's "golden words" pushed gold to break $3,380, and $66,000-67,000 was considered the concentrated stop loss area for short orders of Bitcoin

5. Hot News

  • Weekly preview | Initia launches mainnet and is listed on Binance; the US SEC holds the third crypto policy roundtable meeting, which will focus on custody issues

  • Data: UDS, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will usher in large amounts of unlocking, of which UDS unlocking value is about 14.9 million US dollars

  • Macro outlook this week: The Federal Reserve’s “verbal storm” is coming, is Powell’s chair unstable?

  • Metaplanet purchased another 330 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 4,855

  • Raydium LaunchLab created 3,761 tokens in 5 days, with a graduation rate of only 1.12%

  • Spot gold hits a new high, now at $3,360 per ounce

  • ai16z founder says Auto.fun’s native token is ai16z

  • Bitcoin price hits $84,600 on Easter 2025, highest in nearly 17 years

  • The retail dominance index on Binance is 89.6%, while on Coinbase Prime it is only 18.3%.

  • Moonshot launches Wizard Gang ($Wizard)

  • Abraxas Capital has increased its holdings by about 2,949 BTC in the past four days, worth more than $250 million

  • CryptoQuant: The group that holds the currency for 3-6 months recently transferred about 170,000 BTC, which may cause price fluctuations

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 1.42% to 123.23 T, setting a new record high

  • Glassnode: Bitcoin whales remain in strong accumulation zone, falling wedge pattern signals potential bullish reversal

  • Santiment: Wallets holding 100,000 to 10,000 BTC, with an increase of more than 53,600 BTC since March 22

  • Sygnum: Improved digital asset regulation and increased user participation are expected to drive altcoins to rebound in Q2

  • Analysis: BTC may remain in the range of $80,000 to $90,000 in the short term, and a liquidity catalyst is needed to drive BTC to continue to rise

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01354-1.74%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Share
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06298+0.06%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13165-0.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Share
The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Author: Mankiw On September 29, 2025, the world's largest Bitcoin money laundering case will be heard again. This hearing will be nearly a year after the first hearing last year. On October 21, 2024, at the Southwark Criminal Court in London, the core figure in this case, Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua), denied on the spot all illegal accusations made by the British prosecutor against him using Bitcoin to launder money. In this hearing, Huahua's attorney, Roger Sahota from BSQ Law Firm, will continue to adopt a not guilty defense stance, "denies all allegations of money laundering" and argues that the Bitcoin seized by the authorities is not "proceeds of crime." Who is Zhang Yadi (real name Qian Zhimin, also known as Huahua) and why does she have so much Bitcoin? Qian Zhimin is the actual controller of Lantian Green. Founded in March 2014 with registered capital of 30 million yuan, the company marketed itself as a technology company, using alluring claims like "high returns," "guaranteed profits," and "three generations of wealth" to launch a variety of so-called "short-term investment and financial management" products. These products boasted annualized returns ranging from 100% to 300%, far exceeding typical investment returns. For example, one product claimed that a 100,000 yuan investment would yield nearly 400,000 yuan in returns after 30 months. Lantian Green's slogan, "Give Green three years, and Green will give you three generations of wealth," attracted a large number of investors. From 2014 to 2017, BlueSky Green illegally absorbed a staggering 40 billion yuan. In 2017, the company's products collapsed, and Qian Zhimin converted the proceeds into Bitcoin and transferred them overseas. He then fled to the UK using a fake passport, causing significant losses for nearly 130,000 investors. In April 2017, the Hedong Branch of the Tianjin Public Security Bureau launched an investigation into BlueSky Green. In June 2019, public security authorities announced the arrest of 50 suspects, including BlueSky Green's legal representative Ren Jiangtao, with 28 of them transferred for investigation and prosecution. Public security authorities are continuing to recover the stolen funds, freezing and seizing some of the funds, real estate, vehicles, and other assets involved in the case. The recovery process is ongoing. Qian Zhimin from the victim's perspective Yang Fei, now 64, still remembers the moment he first met Huahua in October 2015. "To be honest, I didn't believe her the first time I saw her. She was about 5 feet 4 inches tall, chubby, and gave off a rather dull vibe, not the image of someone capable of leading a successful career. I thought, 'Forget it! How can this person help ordinary people make money?' I was ready to give up, but as soon as she opened her mouth, I was captivated," Yang Fei said. Huahua spoke with a steady, confident voice, never stuttering. She introduced BlueSky Green's Bitcoin business to Yang Fei, explaining that Bitcoin is the digital currency equivalent of gold, immune to inflation and guaranteed to continue rising in value. In the future, "one coin, one villa" would become the price. Huahua also mentioned the international technological trends of the time and BlueSky Green's plans to develop technology products, aiming to become a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. She predicted that a trade war, a technology war, and a financial war would inevitably ensue between China and the United States in the coming years. She said that if investors joined her in mining Bitcoin and investing in technology products, they would be able to resist a full-scale US invasion. "She talked incessantly for nearly two hours, but she didn't urge me to invest. I didn't feel annoyed and actually listened to her." Yang Fei said that he invested more than 200,000 yuan after chatting with Huahua that day. This captivating contrast is the first impression many investors have of Huahua. Investor Ye Houde, who has been in the home furnishings and building materials business for decades, invested in BlueSky Green in the second half of 2014. He had never heard of Bitcoin before, but upon meeting Huahua and watching her use a marker to simply draw circles and arrows on a whiteboard while explaining Bitcoin and blockchain, he felt he understood and thought, "Following her to invest in Bitcoin is a good opportunity." He subsequently bought into every project, investing over 10 million yuan exclusively in Bitcoin. Later, he even closed his shop and became a small-time leader, responsible for educating other investors in Tangshan, Hebei about Bitcoin and BlueSky Green, and answering their questions. ——From "Sanlian Life Weekly" One thought makes you a Buddha, one thought makes you a devil Eight years have passed since the BlueSky Green case, spanning 2017 to 2025. The former protagonist, Huahua, and the investment frenzy she sparked continue to elicit regret. While public information is limited, we can still glimpse the complexity and controversy surrounding this case. Huahua, with her keen investment acumen and unique personal charisma, reportedly attracted 130,000 domestic investors, with cumulative investments exceeding 40 billion yuan. Surprisingly, the victims included retired public security officials, successful entrepreneurs, and other highly educated individuals. This raises the question: What charm did Huahua possess that attracted so many investors back then? Based on the available information, Huahua might have had the potential to become a prominent cryptocurrency investor. As early as 2014, she grasped the inherent value of Bitcoin and blockchain technology, becoming one of the earliest Bitcoin evangelists in China. She once promised investors, "Bitcoin is the 'gold' of digital currencies, immune to inflation and with a price that will continue to rise. In the future, one coin could be exchanged for a villa." This prediction now appears to have come true to some extent: by 2025, the price of Bitcoin had soared to approximately $120,000 (nearly one million RMB). If Huahua had actually purchased Bitcoin for her investors back then, perhaps she would have become a "good entrepreneur," leading others to prosperity, rather than currently serving a prison sentence in the UK. However, as the old saying goes, "Flowers may bloom again, but people never return to youth." Huahua's ingenuity, misdirected, led to a tragic end. Despite this, Huahua's investment acumen left her with a vast fortune—61,000 Bitcoins (which have been frozen by UK police, and the actual number is likely much higher). This asset, now extremely valuable, has become a focal point in the case. Similar to the collapse of the renowned US digital currency exchange FTX, whose founder, SBF, was imprisoned, his legacy, the Solana public blockchain, has become one of the world's most active DeFi blockchains with the highest daily users and the largest DeFi transaction volume, and the value of related crypto assets has also increased significantly. In the Blue Sky Green case, these 61,000 Bitcoins are undoubtedly a crucial asset that the victims desperately need to secure. To this end, we call on victims to take positive action by scanning the QR code to fill in the victim information and add WeChat, and choose Mankiw Law Firm as your attorney. We are confident that we can help victims recover their trapped assets. We will work with a professional British law firm to continue to monitor the progress of Zhang Yadi's criminal case, conduct in-depth analysis of the possibility of recovering the frozen assets, and determine whether the frozen Bitcoin can obtain the best compensation plan for the victims based on the applicable laws of the criminal case and the evidence presented, striving to recover the losses for the victims.
Chihuahua
HUAHUA$0.00001881-12.22%
Threshold
T$0.01677+1.57%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07214-1.20%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 16:00
Share

