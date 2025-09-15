MEXC birža
the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion
The post the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token, marking a possible shift from Coinbase’s historical stance, according to reports from CoinDesk and communications published on the official Base blog. In this context, while remaining in an exploratory phase – without a definitive design, official timelines, or final decisions – the political and technical signal is clear. According to the data collected by our editorial team and verified on on‑chain dashboards, we have monitored the main activity and liquidity indicators during BaseCamp. Industry analysts following the Layer‑2 ecosystem observe how announcements on tokens and bridges can generate measurable movements on TVL, circulating stablecoins, and bridge flows in the following 24–72 hours. Why It Matters A token could accelerate the decentralization of the network and promote community governance. Creation of greater incentives for builders and creators, with positive effects on adoption and on-chain liquidity. However, risks related to compliance, incentive fragmentation, and operational security must be managed. What Has Been Announced During BaseCamp 2025, the head of Base, Jesse Pollak, outlined the analysis path for the potential issuance and possible governance structure of a network token. It should be noted that the team reiterated that the study is still in the preliminary phase and that any future decision will be subject to public consultations and legal checks, as also confirmed by CoinTelegraph. Base Ecosystem Data TVL: the recent peak reached approximately $5.06 billion, with a subsequent retracement to the $5 billion area. Stablecoin on Base: the aggregated market capitalization is estimated around $4.3 billion (data updated as of 09/15/2025). Active addresses (24h): over 971,000, indicating extensive on‑chain activity (monitoring via Dune and BaseScan). Cumulative assets bridged: approximately $21.1 billion. New tokens created in a record day: over 54,000 (data from the end of July…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:15
Polymarket sparks token launch rumors after SEC filing
Polymarket’s SEC filing mentioning other warrants via its latest funding round has raised speculation of a potential Polymarket token launch.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 18:13
Polkadot passed the 1721 referendum and officially launched 2.0 elastic expansion
PANews reported on September 16th that Polkadot's referendum, #1721, has passed, marking the project's official entry into Phase 2.0. This upgrade eliminates the parachain slot auction, enables flexible scaling, lowers the developer entry barrier, and plans to enable EVM compatibility, improve liquidity, and reduce high staking returns. The annual DOT inflation rate will be reduced to 3.1% in 2026. The Polkadot Hub and related liquidity initiatives are expected to launch in 2026.
PANews
2025/09/16 18:10
BlackRock’s ETF Roars Back With $360M Inflows
The post BlackRock’s ETF Roars Back With $360M Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum 16 September 2025 | 13:05 Investor interest in Ethereum exchange-traded products has swung sharply back in BlackRock’s favor. After weeks of steady outflows, the asset manager’s ETHA fund has staged its biggest rebound in a month, pointing to renewed confidence in the token. Fresh data shows ETHA absorbed more than $360 million worth of Ethereum in a single day, equal to over 80,000 coins. That surge pushed daily activity above $1.5 billion and marked the strongest intake since mid-August. The rush of capital followed a bruising period when billions were pulled from crypto funds during early September, dragging Ethereum products down with them. The latest wave of inflows adds to a broader recovery trend across the sector. Fidelity’s rival FETH vehicle attracted nearly $400 million last week, helping spot-based Ethereum ETFs collectively secure over $600 million during the same stretch. BlackRock’s share reached $165 million for the week, while Grayscale and Bitwise continued to post steady—though smaller—gains. For the first time in weeks, not a single major fund reported money leaving. Together, Ethereum ETFs now manage more than $30 billion in assets. BlackRock commands over half of that total with $17.25 billion under management, giving it control of roughly 3% of Ethereum’s market capitalization. The move comes on the heels of BlackRock’s recent portfolio shuffling between Bitcoin and Ethereum. Earlier this month, the firm shifted funds into its iShares Bitcoin Trust, while ETHA endured modest losses. The rebound in Ethereum demand suggests that rather than losing ground, the fund is regaining balance as investors diversify between the two largest digital assets. Market analysts view the sudden reversal as a critical test of staying power. If inflows continue, it may signal that institutions are prepared to hold Ethereum exposure more consistently, even during volatility. For BlackRock, the latest intake underscores…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:10
The Smarter Web Company introduces Coinbase Institutional as Bitcoin treasury custodian
Bitcoin treasury firm The Smarter Web Company is doubling down on security by appointing a key custodian for its holdings. The Smarter Web Company, a London-listed tech firm and the UK’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin-holding company, has officially named Coinbase…
Crypto.news
2025/09/16 18:09
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 16)
Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 16, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/16 18:07
Israel Freezes $1.5M in USDT After Blacklisting 187 Iran-Linked Crypto Wallets
TLDR: NBCTF named 187 crypto wallets tied to IRGC, holding $1.5B in USDT, in its latest seizure order. Tether blacklisted 39 of these wallets, freezing $1.5M in USDT and halting all further transactions. Elliptic updated its tools to let exchanges and businesses screen the flagged wallet addresses instantly. U.S. authorities recently seized funds linked to [...] The post Israel Freezes $1.5M in USDT After Blacklisting 187 Iran-Linked Crypto Wallets appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/16 18:07
Ethereum Foundation Launches New AI Team to Drive Decentralized Future
Ethereum Foundation launches dAI Team to integrate AI with blockchain, aiming for a decentralized and secure machine economy future.]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/16 18:07
Unlocking Massive Gains For Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Nasdaq 100
The post Unlocking Massive Gains For Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Nasdaq 100 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Rate Cut: Unlocking Massive Gains For Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Nasdaq 100 Skip to content Home Crypto News Fed Rate Cut: Unlocking Massive Gains for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Nasdaq 100 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fed-rate-cut-crypto-gains/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:06
Potential Block On EU Crypto Firms, France Calls For Central Regulator Control
The post Potential Block On EU Crypto Firms, France Calls For Central Regulator Control appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Potential Block On EU Crypto Firms, France Calls For Central Regulator Control | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ronaldo is a seasoned crypto enthusiast with over four years of experience in the field. He is passionate about exploring the vast and dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its practical applications for achieving economic sovereignty. Ronaldo is constantly seeking to expand his knowledge and expertise in the DeFi space, as he believes it holds tremendous potential for transforming the traditional financial landscape. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/potential-block-on-eu-crypto-firms-france-calls/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:05
