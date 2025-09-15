the turning point of BaseCamp 2025. TVL over 5 billion

Base has announced that it is in advanced evaluation for the launch of a native token, marking a possible shift from Coinbase's historical stance, according to reports from CoinDesk and communications published on the official Base blog. In this context, while remaining in an exploratory phase – without a definitive design, official timelines, or final decisions – the political and technical signal is clear. According to the data collected by our editorial team and verified on on‑chain dashboards, we have monitored the main activity and liquidity indicators during BaseCamp. Industry analysts following the Layer‑2 ecosystem observe how announcements on tokens and bridges can generate measurable movements on TVL, circulating stablecoins, and bridge flows in the following 24–72 hours. Why It Matters A token could accelerate the decentralization of the network and promote community governance. Creation of greater incentives for builders and creators, with positive effects on adoption and on-chain liquidity. However, risks related to compliance, incentive fragmentation, and operational security must be managed. What Has Been Announced During BaseCamp 2025, the head of Base, Jesse Pollak, outlined the analysis path for the potential issuance and possible governance structure of a network token. It should be noted that the team reiterated that the study is still in the preliminary phase and that any future decision will be subject to public consultations and legal checks, as also confirmed by CoinTelegraph. Base Ecosystem Data TVL: the recent peak reached approximately $5.06 billion, with a subsequent retracement to the $5 billion area. Stablecoin on Base: the aggregated market capitalization is estimated around $4.3 billion (data updated as of 09/15/2025). Active addresses (24h): over 971,000, indicating extensive on‑chain activity (monitoring via Dune and BaseScan). Cumulative assets bridged: approximately $21.1 billion. New tokens created in a record day: over 54,000 (data from the end of July…