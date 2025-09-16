MEXC birža
Honeypot Scams in Crypto: Why They’re Dangerous, and How to Avoid Them
The familiarity of certain crypto scams varies over time. The world of blockchain encounters various security difficulties that develop at an alarming rate and evolve into an innovative and developing landscape. Among these security problems, the honeypot scam is a special, familiar form of fraud activity. Let’s learn more about the Honeypot Scams in this article. ... Read more The post Honeypot Scams in Crypto: Why They’re Dangerous, and How to Avoid Them appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/09/16 18:33
XRP News: Pantera Founder Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT
The post XRP News: Pantera Founder Says Ripple Is Going After SWIFT appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Dan Morehead, founder and managing partner of Pantera Capital, recently appeared on the CNBC Squawk Box interview. He mostly emphasized Solana’s role in the broader crypto market and described it as the fastest-growing and most efficient blockchain. Dan Morehead says Solana has the Best Performance In the interview, Morehead discussed the growing technology in cryptocurrency …
CoinPedia
2025/09/16 18:31
PayPal Introduces One-Time Payment Links, Eyes Bitcoin & Ethereum Transfers
PayPal has introduced PayPal Links in the US and will expand to the UK and Italy later this month. The service enables one-time payment links with crypto support and transfers across PayPal, Venmo, and global wallets. PayPal has launched PayPal Links in the United States, giving users a new way to send and receive money. [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/16 18:31
Why One of the Top Performing Crypto Presales Is Beating Hype Coins Such as SPX6900
It’s hard to find a project that combines utility, earning potential, and trust. Many coins promise the moon, but very […] The post Why One of the Top Performing Crypto Presales Is Beating Hype Coins Such as SPX6900 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/16 18:30
Long-Term Crypto Bets: How to Build a Perfect Portfolio
Building a long-term crypto portfolio requires more than chasing hype. It means balancing resilience, growth, and carefully selected speculative bets […] The post Long-Term Crypto Bets: How to Build a Perfect Portfolio appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/16 18:30
1M BTC Treasury Push Gains Traction
The post 1M BTC Treasury Push Gains Traction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The Bitcoin Act bill by Sen. Cynthia Lummis expands on a Trump-era executive order and directs the Treasury to acquire Bitcoin. The 1 million BTC acquisition will happen over five years through budget-neutral strategies. While the legislation has only Republican backing so far, industry advocates are pushing to make the Bitcoin reserve a priority. Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) executive chairman Michael Saylor, along with top crypto leaders in the US, will be attending the crypto roundtable at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. this week. The goal is to push forward the Bitcoin Act, which aims to acquire a total of 1 million BTC BTC $115 460 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $39.20 B , as part of the US Treasury. Pushing ahead the 1 million bitcoin treasury plan On Sept. 16, more than a dozen crypto advocates will attend the roundtable at Capitol Hill, hosted by Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Nick Begich, the Republican sponsors of a bill to establish a US “strategic Bitcoin reserve”. Earlier this year, in March, Sen. Lummis reintroduced the BITCOIN Act titled the Boosting Innovation, Technology, and Competitiveness through Optimized Investment Nationwide Act. The bill proposes designating bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. It expanded further on the executive order signed by President Donald Trump, thereby directing the US government to create permanent bitcoin holdings similar to the nation’s gold reserves. The legislation calls for the US to acquire one million bitcoin over five years through “budget neutral strategies,” as proposed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It also broadens Trump’s order that prohibited the sale of Bitcoin and other crypto assets forfeited to the government, instead requiring such assets to be stored in a separate “stockpile.” The effort comes as Congress continues to advance crypto-related legislation. This summer,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:30
Pump.fun Outshines Competitors in Earnings
The post Pump.fun Outshines Competitors in Earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent financial report, Solana ecosystem’s Pump.fun has outperformed Hyperliquid in terms of daily revenue, positioning itself prominently in the DeFi landscape. Data from DefiLlama shows Pump.fun generating $3.38 million in 24-hour revenue, slightly ahead of Hyperliquid’s $3.06 million. Continue Reading:Pump.fun Outshines Competitors in Earnings Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/pump-fun-outshines-competitors-in-earnings
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:29
Polymarket stirs token launch speculation following recent SEC filing
The post Polymarket stirs token launch speculation following recent SEC filing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket has filed a form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing that other warrants were offered in its latest financing round. The filing’s warrants typically refer to tokens, which have sparked speculation for a Polymarket token launch. According to the firm’s earlier SEC filings, Polymarket’s parent only reported equity and warrants. The company included options, warrants, or other rights to acquire another security, which typically suggests a potential token launch similar to what dYdX used before its token launch. Polymarket prepares to launch in the U.S. Polymarket has been given the green light to go live in the USA by the @CFTC. Credit to the Commission and Staff for their impressive work. This process has been accomplished in record timing. Stay tuned https://t.co/NVziTixpqO — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) September 3, 2025 Polymarket has yet to officially announce any token launch plans. The company raised $70 million in Series B funding last year, raising the belief that a token launch could be part of the platform’s future growth strategy. Cryptopolitan reported that the blockchain-powered platform is also preparing for a fresh U.S. launch with a fresh funding round that could push its valuation to $10 billion. The new raise could value the company at $5 billion, more than double its $2 billion valuation in June. In June, the crypto exchange also raised roughly $200 million in a round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. Its rival Kalshi is close to securing a $5 billion funding round after raising $185 million in June at a $2 billion valuation. Both platforms have also recorded declining activity in the previous month, with Kalshi registering $875 million in volume compared to Polymarket’s $1 billion. The CFTC granted Polymarket the go-ahead to resume operations in the U.S. in early September after a three-year hiatus, following the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:28
Google to invest $6.8B in UK AI and create thousands of new jobs
Google plans to invest £5 billion ($6.8billion) to enhance AI development in the UK.
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 18:27
$500M Worth of Stock for BTC: What’s Next Technology Planning?
The largest Chinese Bitcoin treasury is planning to sell half a billion worth of its stock to accumulate the digital gold. The post $500M Worth of Stock for BTC: What’s Next Technology Planning? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/16 18:26
