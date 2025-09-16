Polymarket stirs token launch speculation following recent SEC filing

Polymarket has filed a form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing that other warrants were offered in its latest financing round. The filing's warrants typically refer to tokens, which have sparked speculation for a Polymarket token launch. According to the firm's earlier SEC filings, Polymarket's parent only reported equity and warrants. The company included options, warrants, or other rights to acquire another security, which typically suggests a potential token launch similar to what dYdX used before its token launch. Polymarket prepares to launch in the U.S. Polymarket has been given the green light to go live in the USA by the @CFTC. Credit to the Commission and Staff for their impressive work. This process has been accomplished in record timing. Stay tuned https://t.co/NVziTixpqO — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) September 3, 2025 Polymarket has yet to officially announce any token launch plans. The company raised $70 million in Series B funding last year, raising the belief that a token launch could be part of the platform's future growth strategy. Cryptopolitan reported that the blockchain-powered platform is also preparing for a fresh U.S. launch with a fresh funding round that could push its valuation to $10 billion. The new raise could value the company at $5 billion, more than double its $2 billion valuation in June. In June, the crypto exchange also raised roughly $200 million in a round led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund. Its rival Kalshi is close to securing a $5 billion funding round after raising $185 million in June at a $2 billion valuation. Both platforms have also recorded declining activity in the previous month, with Kalshi registering $875 million in volume compared to Polymarket's $1 billion. The CFTC granted Polymarket the go-ahead to resume operations in the U.S. in early September after a three-year hiatus, following the…