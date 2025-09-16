MEXC birža
Bloomberg Analysts Give XRP and Dogecoin ETFs a Day! Will They Actually Launch?
The post Bloomberg Analysts Give XRP and Dogecoin ETFs a Day! Will They Actually Launch? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas announced that the XRP ETF (ticker: XRPR) and Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) by REX-Osprey have been approved under the same prospectus, and both products are expected to begin trading this Thursday. Balchunas used the following expressions in his social media post: According to the current schedule, the Doge ETF (DOJE) will launch on Thursday. The 40 Act spot XRP ETF (XRPR) will also be listed on the same day. The same prospectus also lists Trump and Bonk products, but there is no information yet on their launch dates. Another Bloomberg analyst, James Seyffart, noted that XRPR is not a “purely pure” spot product. Seyffart stated that the fund will take positions both by holding XRP directly and by investing in other spot XRP ETFs in global markets. He also noted that the documents indicate that exposure to derivatives could be provided if necessary, but that this is not the primary investment method. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/bloomberg-analysts-give-xrp-and-dogecoin-etfs-a-day-will-they-actually-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:26
Real Madrid Expected Lineup Vs. Olympique Marseille, Champions League
The post Real Madrid Expected Lineup Vs. Olympique Marseille, Champions League appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real Madrid will play their first game of the Champions League this season on Tuesday. Anadolu via Getty Images The UEFA Champions League group stage begins with a clash of two historic European giants as Real Madrid welcome French side Olympique Marseille to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday, September 16, for a 3pm ET kick-off. The two teams will come face to face for the first time since 2009, when Real Madrid twice beat Marseille in the group stages with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring two goals in each of the two meetings between the teams. They now meet with Real Madrid top of the Spanish La Liga with four wins from four games since the start of the season, while Marseille sit seventh in the French Ligue Un with two wins and two draws from their four fixtures. Both teams enjoyed good results in the weekend prior to this game, as Marseille beat Lorient 4-0 at home, while Real Madrid had to work hard to secure a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in San Sebastián, playing for over 60 minutes with 10 men after a red card to Dean Huijsen. Real Madrid team news vs. Olympique Marseille There is positive news for Real Madrid in the build-up to this game as there were two surprise inclusions in the squad list: Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga. Neither has featured yet this season after undergoing shoulder surgery and suffering an ankle injury in preseason, and they could get their first minutes off the bench at the Bernabéu on Tuesday night. That adds depth to a midfield which is looking thin on options. Notably, youngster Thiago Pitarch has not been included here, suggesting that Bellingham and Camavinga could be fit enough to play some part if required. In defence, there are absences as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:25
Whale AA21BS Makes $3.86M Profit as $PUMP Token Flips Amid Solana Spike
A crypto whale AA21BS pockets $3.86M profit from $PUMP amid Solana ($SOL) upsurge that sparks investor interest but raises concerns about token sustainability.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 18:25
China’s Next Technology Holding Plans $500M Stock Sale to Boost Bitcoin Stash
The post China’s Next Technology Holding Plans $500M Stock Sale to Boost Bitcoin Stash appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Next Technology Holding, China’s largest corporate bitcoin holder 2025, is planning to sell up to $500 million of its stock to buy more BTC and cover other business needs. The Nasdaq-listed company already owns 5,833 Bitcoin, worth around $671 million, making it the 15th-largest corporate Bitcoin holder in the world. Even with big paper profits …
CoinPedia
2025/09/16 18:24
China’s NEXT Technology eyes $500m raise for Bitcoin treasury
The post China’s NEXT Technology eyes $500m raise for Bitcoin treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s Next Technology Holding is seeking to expand its already sizable Bitcoin treasury with a plan to raise up to $500 million through a new stock offering. Summary Bitcoin treasury company Next Technology has files to raise up to $500 million via a stock offering to expand its Bitcoin treasury. The firm already holds 5,833 BTC worth about $676 million, a gain of roughly 270%, far exceeding its $82 million market cap. Public companies now collectively hold about 1.01 million BTC, with leaders like Strategy and MARA continuing to add to their reserves. Next Technology Holding on 15 September, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to sell up to $500 million in common stock. It stated in the filing that a portion of the proceeds could be used to purchase additional Bitcoin for its corporate reserves. The planned purchase would build on its already sizable BTC (BTC) stash, which currently ranks 15th on the global corporate Bitcoin holder list. The assets were purchased at an average cost of $31,386 per coin and are now worth about $676 million, representing a gain of roughly 270%, according to data from Bitcoin Treasuries. While the company said it has no fixed target for the amount of Bitcoin it plans to accumulate, a successful stock sale would significantly boost its holdings, potentially moving it higher among the top holders. Next Technology also noted that it intends to keep purchasing Bitcoin as opportunities arise, but may sell portions for corporate needs or tax strategies, and use some holdings as collateral for future financing. Corporate Bitcoin treasury bets gain traction in China The software company’s strong bid on Bitcoin is part of a growing wave in China. This comes despite local restrictions, where crypto trading and related commercial activity have been officially banned since…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:24
Citigroup Is Bearish on Ethereum, Issues $4,300 Year-End ETH Price Target
Ethereum price may drop back to $4,300 by the end of the year, according to Citigroup analysts who flagged the coin’s overvaluation. The post Citigroup Is Bearish on Ethereum, Issues $4,300 Year-End ETH Price Target appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/16 18:23
UNDP Bets on Blockchain Education as Government Academy Prepares for 2025 Launch
TLDR: UNDP and Exponential Science will open the Government Blockchain Academy to support global public sector innovation efforts in 2025. The Academy will train governments on blockchain, AI, and digital identity to address service delivery challenges. Programs will include online modules, workshops, and mentorship leading to real-world blockchain solution deployments by 2026. The official launch [...] The post UNDP Bets on Blockchain Education as Government Academy Prepares for 2025 Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/16 18:23
Aster: Token airdrop claims will open tomorrow at 17:00
PANews reported on September 16th that the decentralized exchange platform Aster announced that its native token, $ASTER, will launch its TGE tomorrow. Users can claim $ASTER at 5:00 PM (UTC+8), with $APX trading available at 6:00 PM (UTC+8), and $ASTER trading will open at 8:00 PM (UTC+8).
PANews
2025/09/16 18:19
Shiba Inu or Layer Brett; which one are analysts expecting to rally over 25x this year?
The post Shiba Inu or Layer Brett; which one are analysts expecting to rally over 25x this year? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 13:15 If there’s one phrase that captures the magic of crypto, it’s “25x rally.” We’ve seen tokens rise from obscurity to household names in what feels like overnight. The thrill of chasing that kind of growth is what keeps traders and dreamers alike glued to their charts. But while history has proven these breakouts possible, the question is always: who’s next? This year, the spotlight is on both seasoned veterans and fresh challengers. Shiba Inu, a dog-themed favorite, still commands a loyal army and an ecosystem fueled by Shibarium. But now, Layer Brett has burst onto the scene with presale hype, meme power, and actual Layer 2 infrastructure. Could this be the token to rewrite the 25x story this year? Shiba Inu: The old dog with new tricks Shiba Inu has spent years proving it’s more than just a meme coin. Since reaching its all-time high of $0.00008616 in October 2021, it has stayed relevant by expanding its ecosystem. Today, its price hovers near $0.000013, held up by continuous token burns and Shibarium, its dedicated Layer 2 solution. Shiba Inu’s edge lies in its adaptability. Once written off as a meme coin, it now leans on Shibarium to tackle scalability and offer faster, cheaper transactions. The journey has been volatile, with rallies often followed by corrections, but growing adoption of Shibarium continues to fuel optimism within its community. Analysts suggest Shiba Inu could push toward $0.0000326 by the end of 2025 if adoption grows. That’s not quite 25x, but for loyal holders, it’s another chance to prove the “Shib Army” never runs out of fuel. Layer Brett: fun on the front, strength at the core Layer Brett enters the ring with an entirely different playbook. Still in its presale phase at just $0.0058 per…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:16
Tom Lee Says Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NASDAQ 100 Are Set to Soar After Fed Rate Cuts
The post Tom Lee Says Bitcoin, Ethereum, and NASDAQ 100 Are Set to Soar After Fed Rate Cuts appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates this week. Experts and market watchers are closely watching to see how this could impact stocks, cryptocurrencies, and broader economic trends. In an interview with CNBC, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee highlighted which sectors could benefit significantly from the Fed’s move. Lee pointed to historical patterns, and …
CoinPedia
2025/09/16 18:15
