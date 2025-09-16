2025-09-16 Tuesday

Kriptovaliutų naujienos

Breakthrough: Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round

BitcoinWorld Breakthrough: Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round Exciting news is circulating in the cryptocurrency world as Senp, an innovative crypto wallet developer, has successfully secured a significant $4 million in a seed funding round. This substantial investment, spearheaded by industry giants Coinbase Ventures and Lemniscap, marks a pivotal moment for the company. The capital infusion is specifically earmarked to accelerate the development of the Senp crypto wallet platform, promising enhanced features and a more robust user experience for digital asset holders. What Does This Funding Mean for the Senp Crypto Wallet? This $4 million investment is a powerful catalyst for Senp. Primarily, it will fuel the expansion and refinement of the Senp crypto wallet. The team plans to invest heavily in research and development, aiming to introduce cutting-edge functionalities that meet the evolving demands of the crypto community. Users can anticipate improvements in security protocols, ensuring their digital assets remain safe from emerging threats. Moreover, the funding will support efforts to enhance the wallet’s usability, making it more intuitive for both seasoned crypto enthusiasts and newcomers alike. The commitment from such prominent investors signals strong confidence in Senp’s vision and its technological foundation. It allows Senp to scale its operations, recruit top talent, and accelerate its product roadmap. Ultimately, this means a more powerful and user-friendly Senp crypto wallet is on the horizon, ready to serve a growing global audience. Why Are Coinbase Ventures and Lemniscap Investing in the Senp Crypto Wallet? The involvement of leading venture capital firms like Coinbase Ventures and Lemniscap speaks volumes about Senp’s potential. Coinbase Ventures, the investment arm of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, strategically backs projects that are critical to the future of the crypto economy. Their investment in the Senp crypto wallet suggests they see it as a key player in advancing secure and accessible digital asset management. Similarly, Lemniscap is a well-respected name in the blockchain investment space, known for identifying and nurturing promising startups. Their participation underscores the belief that Senp possesses the innovative technology and strategic direction to make a significant impact. These investments are not just about capital; they also bring invaluable industry expertise, networking opportunities, and validation that can propel Senp’s growth trajectory. Investors are increasingly looking for robust infrastructure solutions in the Web3 ecosystem. A secure and efficient crypto wallet is fundamental to widespread adoption. Senp’s ability to attract such high-profile backing highlights its strong position in this crucial segment of the market. What’s Next for the Senp Crypto Wallet and the Broader Ecosystem? Looking ahead, Senp plans to leverage this funding to push the boundaries of what a crypto wallet can offer. The company aims to integrate more decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, making it easier for users to interact with various protocols directly from their Senp crypto wallet. Expect enhancements in cross-chain compatibility, allowing seamless management of assets across different blockchain networks. Security remains a paramount concern in the crypto space. Senp will continue to prioritize advanced encryption, multi-factor authentication, and other robust security measures to protect user funds. Furthermore, a focus on user experience (UX) will drive new features, potentially including improved analytics, personalized dashboards, and streamlined transaction processes. The goal is to make managing digital assets as simple and secure as possible. This investment also reflects a broader trend: the continuous evolution of Web3 infrastructure. As more people enter the crypto world, the demand for reliable, secure, and user-friendly wallets like the Senp crypto wallet will only grow. Senp’s funding contributes to strengthening the overall ecosystem, fostering innovation, and building trust in digital asset management. In conclusion, Senp’s successful $4 million seed funding round, led by prominent investors Coinbase Ventures and Lemniscap, marks a significant milestone. This investment is set to supercharge the development of the Senp crypto wallet, promising a future of enhanced security, improved user experience, and expanded functionalities. As the crypto landscape continues to mature, secure and innovative wallet solutions are more critical than ever, and Senp is now well-positioned to meet these evolving demands, contributing positively to the broader Web3 ecosystem. Frequently Asked Questions About Senp’s Funding What is Senp? Senp is a cryptocurrency wallet developer focused on creating secure and user-friendly platforms for managing digital assets. How much funding did Senp secure? Senp secured $4 million in a seed funding round. Who led the funding round for Senp? The funding round was led by two prominent investors: Coinbase Ventures and Lemniscap. How will Senp use the $4 million investment? Senp plans to use the investment primarily to accelerate the development of its crypto wallet platform, focusing on enhanced security, improved user experience, and new features. Why is this funding important for the crypto wallet space? This funding highlights continued investor confidence in secure Web3 infrastructure and the growing demand for robust, user-friendly crypto wallet solutions. It allows Senp to innovate and contribute to the broader ecosystem. Did you find this update on Senp’s significant funding round insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to keep others informed about the latest developments in crypto wallet innovation and Web3 investment! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto wallet landscape’s institutional adoption. This post Breakthrough: Senp Crypto Wallet Secures Pivotal $4M Funding Round first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Major Debate on Cryptocurrencies in the European Union – Three Major Economies Call for Action

Three major European market regulators have warned that investors are not being adequately protected, citing serious shortcomings in the implementation of the European Union's cryptocurrency regulation, MiCA. A joint statement issued by France's financial markets authority, the AMF, Austria's FMA, and Italy's Consob stated that “large differences in how national authorities apply the law” were […] Continue Reading: Major Debate on Cryptocurrencies in the European Union – Three Major Economies Call for Action
Nasdaq-Listed Next Technology Files to Raise $500M to Buy Bitcoin

Next Technology, a Nasdaq-listed firm that delivers AI-enabled software development services, has announced plans to solidify its position among global institutional bitcoin (BTC) investors. Based on a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company aims to raise $500 million for bitcoin shopping. According to data from Google Finance, the company’s stock has been on a massive downtrend. Within the past year, its NXTT has decreased from $4.80 to $0.14, representing a drop of over 97%. The latest decision to acquire more BTC has had no positive effect on the stock’s price. Thus, the firm aims to boost its BTC reserve as one way to regain its value in the market over time. $500M for BTC Shopping According to the company’s filing, it does not plan to raise all the funds at once or within a fixed period. Instead, it has a flexible timetable and plans to monitor market conditions before making any move. Next Technology explained in the prospectus: “We may from time to time, in one or more offerings at prices and on terms that we will determine at the time of each offering, sell common stock for an aggregate initial offering price of up to $500,000,000.” Furthermore, the company announced that it intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of bitcoin or other strategic investments that complement the firm’s business strategy. At the time of writing, Next Technology holds 5,833 BTC worth over $670 million. Hence, it ranks as the world’s 15th largest corporate bitcoin investor, surpassing GameStop, Semler Scientific, and KindlyMD. Asian BTC Investors Rank High According to data from Bitcoin Treasures, approximately 190 companies have BTC on their balance sheet. They collectively hold 1,011,352 bitcoin, almost 5% of all bitcoins that will ever exist. With BTC trading around $116,000, these holdings are worth over $117 billion. About three Asian firms rank among the top 20 companies with the most bitcoin. These are Japanese-listed Metaplanet, which ranks sixth with 20,136 BTC holdings, China-based Cango Inc., which holds approximately 5,418 BTC, alongside Next Technology. Meanwhile, topping the list is the American business intelligence firm Strategy, which began purchasing BTC in 2020 and holds 638.985 BTC, representing over 63% of the global corporate bitcoin reserve. The post Nasdaq-Listed Next Technology Files to Raise $500M to Buy Bitcoin appeared first on Cointab.
Bitcoin Asia 2025 Assembles Most Influential Voices in Hong Kong

The post Bitcoin Asia 2025 Assembles Most Influential Voices in Hong Kong appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin Asia 2025 after its stellar announcement of keynote by Eric Trump is set to deliver its most compelling speaker lineup yet, gathering regional leaders from government, finance, media, tech, and culture in the heart of Asia’s financial capital. Following a sold-out debut in 2024, Bitcoin Asia returns to Hong Kong and its Convention and …
American Express starts offering NFT travel stamps to customers as memorabilia

American Express has started offering digital memorabilia to customers in the form of non-fungible token stamps issued on the Base blockchain. As of Sep. 16, American Express has officially unveiled the Amex Passport initiative, via which the payments giant will…
Bitcoin's illiquid supply could hit 8.3M by 2032: Fidelity

Asset management firm Fidelity expects Bitcoin’s illiquid supply to exceed 6 million BTC by the end of 2025 amid strong buying from Bitcoin treasury companies. Around 42% of Bitcoin’s current circulating supply, or 8.3 million Bitcoin (BTC), could be “illiquid” by 2032 at the current rate of Bitcoin treasury firm buying, according to asset management firm Fidelity. In a report published on Monday, Fidelity identified two groups whose supply could be considered illiquid, with the criteria being that their Bitcoin supply has ticked up each quarter or at least 90% of the time for the last four years.Based on this, it found two cohorts: Long-term Bitcoin holders and publicly-traded companies with at least 1,000 Bitcoin, the latter of which have been growing this year. Read more
Standard Chartered Publishes Report on the Future of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana!

Standard Chartered specifically addressed the impact of the increasing number of cryptocurrency companies recently on Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum. Continue Reading: Standard Chartered Publishes Report on the Future of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana!
Top 3 Altcoin Opportunities That Could Offer 50x in 2026

The post Top 3 Altcoin Opportunities That Could Offer 50x in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 16 September 2025 | 09:30 Analysts spotlight Pudgy Penguins, Hype, and other leading altcoins as top opportunities that could deliver explosive growth by 2026. Crypto investors are once again scanning the market for outsized opportunities as Bitcoin dominance falters. With seasonal weakness, whale selling, and macro uncertainty weighing on BTC, liquidity is rotating toward projects with stronger cultural narratives and higher growth multiples. Analysts believe 2026 could be a breakout year for select altcoins that blend branding, scarcity, and adoption. At the center of this search, three names stand out: Pudgy Penguins, Hype, and MAGACOIN FINANCE. Ranked alongside Toncoin in recent reports, MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing whispers of 50x upside potential, a projection that highlights how political branding and whale participation are reshaping presale opportunities. Pudgy Penguins: NFTs Growing Into a Global Brand Pudgy Penguins has gone far beyond the NFT niche, transforming into a global cultural brand. From plush toys in Walmart to licensing deals that push its IP into mainstream retail, Pudgy Penguins is building one of the strongest bridges between Web3 and Web2 audiences. Daily active wallet counts in its ecosystem have steadily climbed, while sales volumes remain resilient even in volatile markets. What separates Pudgy Penguins from many NFT-driven projects is execution. The team has consistently delivered new partnerships, with data from DappRadar showing Pudgy Penguins among the top-performing NFT collections in terms of unique wallet activity. By 2026, analysts expect that its brand-first strategy could evolve into broader tokenized experiences, making it a candidate for exponential growth as NFTs regain spotlight momentum in the next bull cycle. MAGACOIN FINANCE: A Presale With Scarcity and Whale Backing While Pudgy Penguins and Hype already command strong communities, MAGACOIN FINANCE is attracting attention as a presale that could rival their impact. Thousands of wallets have already…
Fellowship PAC Launches With $100M to Advance Crypto Policy Goals

The Fellowship PAC has filed with the FEC, touting a $100 million war chest to defend U.S. leadership in digital assets.
Gold Rallies to Another All-Time High

The precious metal has moved within striking distance of $3,700, but Goldman Sachs says even $5,000 is possible if Trump wins his tug-of-war with the Fed. Gold Prices Notch Another Historic High Gold climbed above $3,685 per ounce on Monday afternoon, a new all-time high, just days after topping 3,674 per ounce last Tuesday, according […]
