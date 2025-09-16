2025-09-16 Tuesday

Bringing 1R0R to R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives

The post Bringing 1R0R to R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Sheridan, Wyoming, September 16th, 2025, Chainwire The R0AR ecosystem has unveiled its latest innovation: the R0AR BuyBack Vault, a game-changing initiative designed to supercharge community participation, reward early movers, and accelerate the growth of the R0AR Chain. What It Is: The BuyBack Vault is an unprecedented opportunity for the R0AR community: A minimum of 1% above market value is being offered for 1R0R tokens, with potential for higher rates depending on conditions. Wallets transferring assets to the R0AR Chain may become eligible for upcoming airdrops, platform rewards, and gated benefits. Participants who did not engage in the 1R0R pre-sale, Executive R0AR Society NFT mint, DeFi programs, or early Node offerings may still qualify as early adopters ahead of the R0AR Chain reaching its initial 10,000-user milestone. Why It Matters The BuyBack Vault is more than a buyback—it’s a signal of intent: By incentivizing total value locked (TVL) and broader participation, the initiative aims to reinforce the structural and transactional strength of the R0AR Chain. Rather than conducting token repurchases on external networks, the focus remains on building value directly within the R0AR infrastructure. The BuyBack Vault is one of several forthcoming developments, with future updates expected to introduce new token burn mechanisms and expanded ecosystem integrations designed to support long-term functionality and visibility. What It Means for the Ecosystem The BuyBack Vault directly fuels the growth engine of R0AR: Depletes the supply of 1R0R on the open market. Grows TVL on R0AR Chain—one of the ecosystem’s key metrics. Drives visibility and community hype, setting the stage for exponential growth. This initiative is the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 18:04
Capital B Raises €58.1 Million to Grow Bitcoin Holdings

The post Capital B Raises €58.1 Million to Grow Bitcoin Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Capital B raises €58.1 million in private placement to boost Bitcoin holdings and accelerate its strategy as Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company. With 2,249 BTC currently held, the funding helps strengthen the company’s balance sheet by treating Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This move highlights growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin’s potential and positions Capital …
CoinPedia2025/09/16 18:03
Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote for Regulated Digital Asset Trades

The post Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote for Regulated Digital Asset Trades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The AnchorNote system by Crypto Finance, integrated with BridgePort, enhances regulated digital asset trading. System ensures secure trading channels for institutional clients. BridgePort network promises capital efficiency and reduced counterparty risk. Deutsche Börse’s Crypto Finance launched the AnchorNote system on September 16, 2025, facilitating institutional crypto trading within regulated custody accounts without moving assets. The system promises enhanced capital efficiency and reduced counterparty risk through off-exchange settlement, influencing institutional trading habits and market dynamics. AnchorNote Bridges Exchanges and Custodians for Secure Trades Crypto Finance has officially launched its AnchorNote system, a critical innovation developed to facilitate digital asset trading for institutional clients within regulated guidelines. By integrating with BridgePort, the system establishes a strong connection between cryptocurrency exchanges and custodians, allowing for off-exchange settlements while maintaining compliant control over assets. This launch highlights a significant step for trading digital assets within a regulated framework, providing increased capital efficiency and reducing counterparty risks for institutional clients. Clients can leverage real-time asset mobility, allowing them to efficiently manage trade operations using dedicated trading channels without compromising asset security. Market stakeholders and institutional clients express optimism towards AnchorNote’s role in streamlining regulated digital asset transaction processes. According to Coincu research, the launch of AnchorNote could influence institutional participation in cryptocurrency markets, as it bolsters regulatory compliance and technological integration of digital asset trades. Proper integration with existing infrastructure is expected to aid broader adoption while maintaining efficiency and security in trading operations. “Institutional clients face a constant tradeoff between security and capital efficiency. AnchorNote is designed to bridge that gap.” — Philipp E. Dettwiler, Head of Custody and Settlement at Crypto Finance Crypto Regulatory Adoptions Boost Institutional Engagement Did you know? Institutional trading systems like AnchorNote, focusing on regulated environments, are becoming essential for mitigating risks and increasing efficiency, particularly in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 18:03
R0AR Launches BuyBack Vault: Bringing 1R0R to R0AR Chain Unlocks New Incentives

Sheridan, Wyoming, 16th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 18:01
Solana Meme Coin Platform Pump.fun Surpasses Hyperliquid in Daily Protocol Revenue

Pump.fun, a Solana-based memecoin launchpad, has surged past perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid in daily protocol revenue, according to new data from DefiLlama. Key Takeaways: Pump.fun surpassed Hyperliquid in daily protocol revenue, hitting over $1 billion in trading volume and ranking third among DeFi platforms. The memecoin market cap surged to a 30-day high of $83 billion, reflecting strong retail interest and token launches. Pump.fun is expanding into livestreaming, paying $4 million to creators as it aims to rival platforms like Rumble and Kick. The milestone comes as memecoin trading continues to rally in September, fueled by a sharp spike in market activity and token launches. On Monday, Pump.fun recorded over $1.02 billion in daily trading volume, up from $942 million the day before, as shown by decentralized exchange aggregator Jupiter. Memecoin Market Cap Hits $83B High Amid Ongoing Sector Rally The surge coincided with a broader memecoin sector rally, where the total market cap hit a 30-day high of $83 billion on Sunday, holding above $80 billion through Monday. While the sector has slightly cooled to $76 billion at press time, the interest in meme tokens remains elevated. Pump.fun’s total value locked (TVL) also hit a record high of $334 million on Sunday, underscoring growing capital inflow into the platform’s smart contracts. The protocol ranked third in daily DeFi revenue, behind only Tether and Circle, while beating out Hyperliquid for two consecutive days. This marks a notable shift in protocol rankings as retail interest floods into memecoins again. Beyond trading volume, Pump.fun is pushing aggressively into livestreaming. On Monday, the platform announced it had distributed $4 million in rewards to content creators, the majority of whom were first-time streamers. Pump.fun co-founder Alon claimed the platform’s livestreaming tool surpassed Rumble in average concurrent streams, edging toward 1% of Twitch’s share and 10% of Kick’s. However, these claims remain unverified by third-party analytics platforms. The memecoin sector’s latest momentum also lifted major tokens like Dogecoin, which gained 11% over the past week despite the delay of a proposed US-listed Dogecoin ETF. Other lesser-known meme tokens, including Memecore (M), Moo Deng (MOODENG), and DORA, posted double-digit gains as well. Pump.fun’s breakout underscores how fast-growing meme culture continues to disrupt both DeFi economics and Web3 entertainment platforms, as it evolves beyond speculation into creator-driven ecosystems. Pump.fun Acquires Kolscan In July, Pump.fun announced its acquisition of the wallet tracking tool Kolscan, aiming to revolutionize on-chain trading. The integration will merge Kolscan’s analytics with Pump.fun’s social trading features, enhancing transparency, wallet tracking, and copy-trading capabilities. Co-founder Alon Cohen emphasized that trading is a “social sport,” highlighting the importance of community and shared insights in driving success within the ecosystem. As part of the deal, all Kolscan services will be made free to users. Pump.fun has already attracted tens of thousands of users and intends to build a scalable crypto social media platform, leveraging Kolscan’s tools to grow its community and influence
CryptoNews2025/09/16 18:01
8.3M BTC to Go Illiquid: Fidelity Predicts Bitcoin Supply Crunch

The post 8.3M BTC to Go Illiquid: Fidelity Predicts Bitcoin Supply Crunch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Fidelity predicts 8.3 million BTC (42% of supply) could be illiquid by 2032. Long-term holders and public companies are driving Bitcoin’s locked supply. Whales sold $12.7B worth of BTC in 30 days despite long-term accumulation. . Bitcoin’s future supply could tighten significantly, with asset manager Fidelity forecasting that over 8.3 million BTC BTC $115 553 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $39.32 B , roughly 42% of the circulating supply, may become “illiquid” by 2032 if current accumulation trends hold. Fidelity’s illiquidity projection In a report released on Sept. 15, Fidelity identified two cohorts consistently locking up Bitcoin, i.e., long-term holders who haven’t moved coins in at least seven years, and publicly traded companies holding over 1,000 BTC each. Together, these groups have steadily grown their reserves and show little inclination to sell. Bitcoin last moved 7+ years ago | Source: Fidelity 8.3m by 2032 Fidelity projects that by Q2 2025, these entities will control more than six million BTC, around 28% of the total supply. By 2032, the figure could rise to 8.3 million BTC, effectively removing them from open market circulation. Already, public companies hold nearly 1 million BTC, about 4.6% of supply, with over 105 firms participating. Bitcoin supply overview: Q2 2010-Q2 2025 | Source: Fidelity Notably, reduced liquid supply typically strengthens upward pressure. However, it also raises questions about concentration of ownership and the risks if whales decide to sell. Market pressure despite long-term holding While Fidelity’s forecast suggests long-term supply reduction, recent data paints a more volatile short-term picture. Bitcoin whales have offloaded nearly $12.7 billion in the last 30 days, the sharpest sell-off since mid-2022, dragging BTC down 2% over the same period. $BTC recovery has been fueled by macro momentum, ETF inflows, and futures. Yet weaker spot flows,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 18:00
4 Most Popular Crypto Picks of 2025: BlockDAG Ahead of Chainlink, AAVE, Arbitrum

Which crypto coins are proving their worth in 2025? With so many coins on the market, only a few show strong growth, adoption, and staying power. Right now, four names are creating the most discussion: BlockDAG, Chainlink, AAVE, and Arbitrum. Each one has its own reasons for being in the spotlight.. Some have years of […]
Tronweekly2025/09/16 18:00
Tim Draper and a Host of Visionary Global Industry Leaders Announced in the Line Up to Speak at Cardano Summit 2025

Tim Draper and leaders from Mastercard, Volvo, Orange Business, UN, and BCG join the speaker lineup for Cardano Summit 2025 in Berlin this November.
The Orange Era
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 18:00
The US SEC plans to introduce universal listing standards for crypto ETPs, which may accelerate product issuance.

PANews reported on September 16th that The Block reported that the US SEC is promoting universal listing standards for crypto spot ETPs . In the future, crypto ETPs that meet pre-defined criteria will no longer need to apply individually and can be approved in as little as 75 days. Bitwise Chief Investment Officer Matt Hougan stated that if the new regulations are implemented, various crypto assets such as Solana , XRP , and Chainlink are expected to quickly launch ETPs , driving market expansion. Previously, after the traditional ETF market adopted similar regulations, annual issuance increased from 117 to 370 .
PANews2025/09/16 17:59
KindlyMD Stock Plunges 55% After CEO Urges Short-Term Investors to Exit

The post KindlyMD Stock Plunges 55% After CEO Urges Short-Term Investors to Exit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KindlyMD’s stock plunged 55% to $1.24 on Sept. 15 after CEO David Bailey urged short-term investors to “exit” if they didn’t align with the company’s long-term vision. KindlyMD Stock Plunges Amid CEO’s Warning to Traders The stock of healthcare company KindlyMD tumbled by 55% on Monday, Sept. 15, after CEO David Bailey advised shareholders who […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/kindlymd-stock-plunges-55-after-ceo-urges-short-term-investors-to-exit/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 17:56
