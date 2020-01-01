NobleBlocks (NOBL) Tokenomics
NobleBlocks (NOBL) ຂໍ້ມູນ
NobleBlocks and the Advancement of Scientific Publishing through Decentralized Science (DeSci)
NobleBloc NobleBlocks introduces a thoughtful perspective to scientific publishing by leveraging blockchain technology, encapsulating the ethos of Decentralized Science (DeSci). Our platform aims to address enduring challenges in the academic world, such as inefficiencies in peer review, biases in publication selection, and restricted access to research findings.
Addressing the Dynamics of Scientific Publishing
NobleBlocks offers an innovative approach to scientific publishing. By decentralizing the process, we aim to create a more inclusive and diverse space for researchers globally, enabling a wider range of voices to contribute to scientific discourse.
Streamlining the Publication Process
Our platform optimizes the peer review process, ensuring that scholarly work is evaluated both promptly and objectively. This efficiency not only speeds up the dissemination of knowledge but also upholds the quality and credibility of the research published.
Utilizing Blockchain for Integrity
Through blockchain technology, NobleBlocks ensures the permanence and immutability of publication records. This technology fosters trust and reliability in the published material by safeguarding its authenticity and long-term accessibility.
Reducing Publication Costs
Recognizing the financial barriers often encountered in traditional publishing models, NobleBlocks strives to make scientific publication more economically accessible to a broader spectrum of researchers.
Empowering the Community with a Collaborative Platform
NobleBlocks goes beyond being a mere publishing avenue; it serves as a dynamic network promoting interaction and collaboration within the scientific community. This includes a social peer review mechanism and a collaboration-focused platform, enriching the review process and encouraging interdisciplinary partnerships.
NobleBlocks (NOBL) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບNobleBlocks (NOBL), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
NobleBlocks (NOBL) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ NobleBlocks (NOBL) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງNOBL ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນNOBL ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈNOBL's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງNOBLໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
NOBL ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງNOBL ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກNOBLເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
