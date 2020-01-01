NobleBlocks (NOBL) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ NobleBlocks (NOBL), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
NobleBlocks (NOBL) ຂໍ້ມູນ

NobleBlocks and the Advancement of Scientific Publishing through Decentralized Science (DeSci)

NobleBloc NobleBlocks introduces a thoughtful perspective to scientific publishing by leveraging blockchain technology, encapsulating the ethos of Decentralized Science (DeSci). Our platform aims to address enduring challenges in the academic world, such as inefficiencies in peer review, biases in publication selection, and restricted access to research findings.

Addressing the Dynamics of Scientific Publishing

NobleBlocks offers an innovative approach to scientific publishing. By decentralizing the process, we aim to create a more inclusive and diverse space for researchers globally, enabling a wider range of voices to contribute to scientific discourse.

Streamlining the Publication Process

Our platform optimizes the peer review process, ensuring that scholarly work is evaluated both promptly and objectively. This efficiency not only speeds up the dissemination of knowledge but also upholds the quality and credibility of the research published.

Utilizing Blockchain for Integrity

Through blockchain technology, NobleBlocks ensures the permanence and immutability of publication records. This technology fosters trust and reliability in the published material by safeguarding its authenticity and long-term accessibility.

Reducing Publication Costs

Recognizing the financial barriers often encountered in traditional publishing models, NobleBlocks strives to make scientific publication more economically accessible to a broader spectrum of researchers.

Empowering the Community with a Collaborative Platform

NobleBlocks goes beyond being a mere publishing avenue; it serves as a dynamic network promoting interaction and collaboration within the scientific community. This includes a social peer review mechanism and a collaboration-focused platform, enriching the review process and encouraging interdisciplinary partnerships.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://www.nobleblocks.com/
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://docs.nobleblocks.com/whitepaper

NobleBlocks (NOBL) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບNobleBlocks (NOBL), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 277.09K
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 1.00B
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 599.91M
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 461.89K
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.0209203
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0.0004621
NobleBlocks (NOBL) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ NobleBlocks (NOBL) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງNOBL ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນNOBL ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈNOBL's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງNOBLໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງNOBL ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກNOBLເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

