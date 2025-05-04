NobleBlocks ລາຄາ (NOBL)
ລາຄາສົດຂອງ NobleBlocks (NOBL) ມື້ນີ້ແມ່ນ 0.00125526USD. ມັນມີອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຂອງ $ 752.80KUSD. NOBL ຖຶງ USD ລາຄາໄດ້ຖືກປັບປຸງໃນເວລາຈິງ.
ປະສິດທິພາບຕະຫຼາດNobleBlocksຫຼັກ:
- ປະລິມານການຊື້ຂາຍ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງແມ່ນ -- USD
- NobleBlocks ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາໃນມື້ແມ່ນ +27.21%
- ມັນມີການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນຂອງ 599.91M USD
ຮັບການອັບເດດລາຄາຕາມເວລາຈິງNOBL ຖຶງ USD ຂອງລາຄາໃນ MEXC. ຕິດຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຫຼ້າສຸດ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະຕະຫຼາດ. ມັນເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈການຊື້ຂາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດໃນຕະຫຼາດສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລທີ່ມີຄວາມໄວ.NOBL MEXC ແມ່ນແພລດຟອມໄປເຖິງຂອງທ່ານສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງມື້ນີ້, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລາຄາ NobleBlocks ຖຶງ USD ແມ່ນ $ +0.00026853.
ໃນ 30 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລາຄາມີການປ່ຽນແປງNobleBlocks ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ +0.0000440315.
ໃນ 60 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ NobleBlocks ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.0005992975.
ໃນ 90 ມື້ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການປ່ຽນແປງລາຄາຂອງ NobleBlocks ຖຶງ USD ເປັນ $ -0.002729648670613993.
|ໄລຍະເວລາ
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (USD)
|ປ່ຽນແປງ (%)
|ມື້ນີ້
|$ +0.00026853
|+27.21%
|30 ມື້
|$ +0.0000440315
|+3.51%
|60 ວັນ
|$ -0.0005992975
|-47.74%
|90 ວັນ
|$ -0.002729648670613993
|-68.49%
ຄົ້ນພົບການວິເຄາະລາຄາຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ NobleBlocks: ລໍາດັບຕໍ່າ ແລະ ສູງ 24ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ATH ແລະ ການປ່ຽນແປງປະຈໍາວັນ:
+0.26%
+27.21%
+1.38%
ເຈາະລຶກສະຖິຕິຕະຫຼາດ: ມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດ, ປະລິມານ 24h ແລະ ການສະໜອງ:
NobleBlocks and the Advancement of Scientific Publishing through Decentralized Science (DeSci) NobleBloc NobleBlocks introduces a thoughtful perspective to scientific publishing by leveraging blockchain technology, encapsulating the ethos of Decentralized Science (DeSci). Our platform aims to address enduring challenges in the academic world, such as inefficiencies in peer review, biases in publication selection, and restricted access to research findings. Addressing the Dynamics of Scientific Publishing NobleBlocks offers an innovative approach to scientific publishing. By decentralizing the process, we aim to create a more inclusive and diverse space for researchers globally, enabling a wider range of voices to contribute to scientific discourse. Streamlining the Publication Process Our platform optimizes the peer review process, ensuring that scholarly work is evaluated both promptly and objectively. This efficiency not only speeds up the dissemination of knowledge but also upholds the quality and credibility of the research published. Utilizing Blockchain for Integrity Through blockchain technology, NobleBlocks ensures the permanence and immutability of publication records. This technology fosters trust and reliability in the published material by safeguarding its authenticity and long-term accessibility. Reducing Publication Costs Recognizing the financial barriers often encountered in traditional publishing models, NobleBlocks strives to make scientific publication more economically accessible to a broader spectrum of researchers. Empowering the Community with a Collaborative Platform NobleBlocks goes beyond being a mere publishing avenue; it serves as a dynamic network promoting interaction and collaboration within the scientific community. This includes a social peer review mechanism and a collaboration-focused platform, enriching the review process and encouraging interdisciplinary partnerships.
MEXC ແມ່ນການແລກປ່ຽນສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອນຊັ້ນນໍາທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 10 ລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ມີຊື່ສຽງເປັນການແລກປ່ຽນທີ່ມີການຄັດເລືອກໂທເຄັນ ທີ່ກວ້າງທີ່ສຸດ, ລາຍຊື່ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄວທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ຄ່າທໍານຽມການຊື້ຂາຍຕ່ໍາສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ. ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ MEXC ດຽວນີ້ເພື່ອສຳຜັດກັບສະພາບຄ່ອງອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆ ແລະ ຄ່າທຳນຽມທີ່ແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສຸດໃນຕະຫຼາດ!
ລາຄາສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລແມ່ນຂຶ້ນກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ຄວາມຜັນຜວນຂອງລາຄາສູງ. ທ່ານຄວນລົງທຶນໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຜະລິດຕະພັນທີ່ທ່ານຄຸ້ນເຄີຍກັບ ແລະ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ. ທ່ານຄວນພິຈາລະນາລະມັດລະວັງປະສົບການການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ, ສະຖານະການທາງດ້ານການເງິນ, ຈຸດປະສົງການລົງທຶນ ແລະ ຄວາມທົນທານຕໍ່ຄວາມສ່ຽງ ແລະ ປຶກສາຫາລືທາງດ້ານການເງິນເປັນເອກະລາດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນໃດໆ. ເອກະສານນີ້ບໍ່ຄວນຖືກແປເປັນຄໍາແນະນໍາທາງດ້ານການເງິນ. ການປະຕິບັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາບໍ່ແມ່ນຕົວຊີ້ວັດທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຂອງການປະຕິບັດໃນອະນາຄົດ. ມູນຄ່າຂອງການລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານສາມາດຫຼຸດລົງເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ທ່ານອາດຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄືນຈໍານວນເງິນທີ່ທ່ານລົງທຶນ. ທ່ານມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ sole ສໍາລັບການຕັດສິນໃຈລົງທຶນຂອງທ່ານ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສູນເສຍໃດໆທີ່ອາດຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສໍາລັບຂໍ້ມູນເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ກະລຸນາເບິ່ງເງື່ອນໄຂການນໍາໃຊ້ ແລະ ຄໍາເຕືອນຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ກະລຸນາຮັບຊາບວ່າຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບສະກຸນເງິນດິຈິຕອລ ທີ່ກ່າວມາຂ້າງເທິງທີ່ນໍາສະເໜີຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ (ເຊັ່ນ: ລາຄາໃນປັດຈຸບັນຂອງມັນ) ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ແຫຼ່ງຂໍ້ມູນພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. ພວກມັນຖືກນໍາສະເໜີໃຫ້ທ່ານໃນ "ຕາມທີ່" ພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ສໍາລັບຈຸດປະສົງຂໍ້ມູນເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ໂດຍບໍ່ມີການເປັນຕົວແທນຫຼືການຮັບປະກັນໃດໆ. ລິ້ງທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ກັບເວັບໄຊທ໌ພາກສ່ວນທີສາມແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງ MEXC. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ຄວາມໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະ ຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງຂອງເວັບໄຊພາກສ່ວນທີສາມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ເນື້ອຫາຂອງພວກມັນ.
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ VND
₫33.0321669
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ AUD
A$0.001945653
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ GBP
￡0.000941445
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ EUR
€0.0011046288
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ USD
$0.00125526
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ MYR
RM0.0053599602
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ TRY
₺0.0484153782
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ JPY
¥0.181887174
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ RUB
₽0.1037974494
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ INR
₹0.1062326538
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ IDR
Rp20.5780294944
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ KRW
₩1.7580669456
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ PHP
₱0.0698677716
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ EGP
￡E.0.0637169976
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ BRL
R$0.007092219
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ CAD
C$0.0017322588
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ BDT
৳0.153016194
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ NGN
₦2.0116294656
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ UAH
₴0.052218816
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ VES
Bs0.10795236
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ PKR
Rs0.3538828992
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ KZT
₸0.6460321116
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ THB
฿0.041549106
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ TWD
NT$0.0385490346
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ AED
د.إ0.0046068042
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ CHF
Fr0.0010293132
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ HKD
HK$0.009728265
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ MAD
.د.م0.0116237076
|1 NOBL ເຖິງ MXN
$0.0245779908