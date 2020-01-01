HDOKI (OKI) Tokenomics

HDOKI (OKI) Tokenomics

HDOKI (OKI) ຂໍ້ມູນ

We take great pleasure in introducing you to the exceptional world of HDOKI - an innovative entertainment ecosystem imagined and created by OKI NEXT TECH.

The ecosystem offers crypto-backed rewards, cultivating an environment where competition, rewards, staking, and trading of NFTs & OKI Tokens converge seamlessly within a diverse multiproduct/multi-partner universe.

At the core of HDOKI's vision lies an unwavering commitment to provide cutting-edge games and applications, all unified under a singular ecosystem. Our approach is fortified by the principles of large-scale portability, primarily utilizing Progressive Web Apps (PWAs), accompanied by swift and secure transactions enabled by Solana, the pioneering crypto computing platform.

HDOKI proudly stands as a 3E project, embodying Equitable-Earning-Entertainment. Our platform seamlessly integrates Use-to-Earn mechanics, granting users the ability to earn, stake, and amass OKI Tokens - a utility token built upon the robust Solana blockchain architecture. Serving as the catalyst for the Use-Play-And-Earn economy, HDOKI's ecosystem encompasses an array of captivating Apps, Games, Connected Board Games, Boosting Memberships, and a dynamic NFT marketplace.

All of these facets are meticulously managed through the proprietary HDOKI Console, a subscriber-based web interface meticulously tailored to fulfill the aspirations of our dynamic community and support a buyback economic strategy. This console ensures accessibility without compromise, merging user-friendly simplicity with unparalleled functionality.

https://hdoki.io
https://contact-144.gitbook.io/hdoki-entertainment/who-we-are

HDOKI (OKI) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບHDOKI (OKI), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 923.29K
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 4.00B
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 1.08B
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 3.41M
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.0182903
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0.00085167
HDOKI (OKI) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ HDOKI (OKI) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງOKI ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນOKI ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈOKI's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງOKIໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

OKI ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງOKI ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກOKIເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

