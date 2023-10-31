TIA (TIA) Tokenomics

TIA (TIA) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ TIA (TIA), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.

TIA (TIA) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບTIA (TIA), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ TIA (TIA)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ TIAອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Celestia’s token economics are designed to support its modular blockchain architecture, incentivize network security, and fund ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms for the TIA token.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Inflationary Model: TIA is an inflationary token. The initial supply at mainnet launch (Oct 31, 2023) was 1 billion TIA, with no maximum supply.
  • Annual Inflation: Starts at 8% in the first year, decreasing by 10% each subsequent year until it stabilizes at 1.5% annually from Oct 31, 2039, onwards.
  • Distribution of Inflation: 98% of new tokens go to validators as staking rewards; 2% to the Community Pool for ecosystem initiatives.
  • Block Issuance: Inflation is calculated based on the total supply at the start of each year and distributed per block using block timestamps.

Allocation Mechanism

Genesis Allocation Table

CategoryDescription% of Genesis SupplyUnlock Details
Public AllocationGenesis Drop & Incentivized Testnet (7.41%), Future Initiatives (12.59%)20.00%Fully unlocked at launch
R&D & EcosystemFoundation & core devs for R&D, protocol, ecosystem, node ops, etc.26.79%25% unlocked at launch, 75% linear over 4 years
Early Backers: Series A&BEarly supporters (Series A & B)19.67%Vesting schedule (details below)
Early Backers: SeedEarly supporters (Seed round)15.90%Vesting schedule (details below)
Initial Core ContributorsCelestia Labs team members17.64%Vesting schedule (details below)
  • Community Airdrop: 6% of supply was distributed via a Genesis Airdrop to developers and onchain addresses across multiple ecosystems.
  • Future Development: 39.4% of tokens are reserved for ongoing research, development, and ecosystem expansion.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Staking & Security: TIA is used to secure the network via proof-of-stake. Validators and delegators earn rewards from inflation and transaction fees.
  • Transaction Fees: All network fees (including “PayForBlobs” for data availability) are paid in TIA. Fees are variable, based on transaction size and user input.
  • Governance: TIA holders can propose and vote on governance proposals, including network upgrades and Community Pool spending.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: The Community Pool and R&D allocations fund ecosystem initiatives, developer grants, and public goods.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Unlock Schedule Table

Allocation CategoryUnlock MechanismStart DateEnd DateUnlock TypeDetails
Public AllocationCliff (fully unlocked at launch)2023-10-312023-10-31Instant200,000,000 TIA unlocked immediately
R&D & Ecosystem25% cliff, 75% linear daily over 4 years2023-10-312027-10-30Linear67,000,000 TIA at launch, ~183,562 TIA unlocked daily thereafter
Early Backers/ContribVesting (details not fully disclosed)2023-10-31VariesLinearSubject to multi-year vesting, with a major cliff unlock at launch
  • Cliff Unlock: On Oct 31, 2023, a major unlock of 175 million TIA occurred, increasing circulating supply by 83%.
  • Linear Vesting: After the cliff, approximately 30 million TIA are released monthly across categories, continuing for several years.
  • Staking Rewards: All tokens, whether locked or unlocked, can be staked. Staking rewards are unlocked upon receipt and add to circulating supply.

Circulating and Available Supply

  • Circulating Supply: As of August 24, 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 755.5 million TIA.
  • Available Supply: Includes circulating tokens plus those unlocked but subject to governance allocation (e.g., R&D & Ecosystem, Future Initiatives).

Implications and Analysis

  • Supply Dynamics: The initial cliff unlock and subsequent linear vesting create predictable supply-side inflation, which can impact price and liquidity.
  • Incentive Alignment: The majority of inflationary rewards go to validators, aligning incentives for network security.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Significant allocations to R&D and the Community Pool support long-term ecosystem development.
  • Governance Flexibility: TIA holders have substantial influence over network parameters and fund allocation, fostering decentralized governance.

Summary Table: Celestia Tokenomics Overview

MechanismDetails
IssuanceInflationary, 8% first year, decaying to 1.5% by 2039, no max supply
AllocationPublic (20%), R&D & Ecosystem (26.79%), Early Backers (35.57%), Core Contributors (17.64%)
UsageStaking, transaction fees, governance, ecosystem incentives
Incentives98% of inflation to validators, 2% to Community Pool
Locking/UnlockingCliff unlock at launch, linear vesting over 4 years for most allocations
Circulating Supply~755.5 million TIA (as of Aug 24, 2025)

Additional Notes

  • All tokens, locked or unlocked, are eligible for staking.
  • Staking rewards are always unlocked and immediately liquid.
  • Vesting schedules and unlocks are designed to balance early liquidity with long-term commitment.
  • Governance can adjust certain parameters, including inflation distribution and Community Pool spending.

Celestia’s token economics are structured to incentivize network participation, fund ongoing development, and ensure a gradual, transparent release of tokens to stakeholders and the community.

TIA (TIA) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ TIA (TIA) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງTIA ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນTIA ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈTIA's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງTIAໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

