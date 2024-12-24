Render (RENDER) Tokenomics

Render (RENDER) Tokenomics

Render (RENDER) ຂໍ້ມູນ

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://rendernetwork.com/
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://know.rendernetwork.com/
ບລັອກ Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/rndrizKT3MK1iimdxRdWabcF7Zg7AR5T4nud4EkHBof

Render (RENDER) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບRender (RENDER), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 1.98B
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 533.34M
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 518.58M
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 2.45B
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 11.877
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.036763626053
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 3.811
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Render (RENDER)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ RENDERອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Render Network (RENDER, formerly RNDR) is a decentralized GPU compute marketplace that has undergone significant evolution, including a migration from Ethereum to Solana. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: RNDR was launched on Ethereum in 2017 with a proposed maximum supply of ~2.15 billion tokens. A major burn event in August 2020 reduced this to ~536.87 million. The supply later expanded with the migration to Solana and the introduction of the SPL RENDER token.
  • Migration to Solana: In November 2023, the network migrated to Solana, introducing the SPL RENDER token. RNDR holders can swap their tokens for RENDER at a 1:1 ratio via an official upgrade portal. The swap is one-way (ETH → SOL).
  • Burn-Mint Equilibrium (BME): The network now operates under a Burn-Mint Equilibrium model, where tokens are burned when used for network services and new tokens are minted as needed, as governed by community proposals (RNP-001, RNP-006, RNP-013, RNP-015).

Allocation Mechanism

Legacy RNDR (ERC-20) Allocation

CategoryAllocation (% of initial max supply)Notes
Public & Private Sales~22–25%~134.22M RNDR sold
Team & Advisors~10%6-month lock-up
User Development Fund~65%For ecosystem growth, grants, etc.
RNDR Reserve~10%For user acquisition, bonuses, airdrops

SPL RENDER (Solana) Emissions (2023–2025)

YearFoundation AllocationNode OperatorsCreators (Artists/AI Clients)Upgrade Incentives
Year 1~4.57M (50%)--~1.14M (12.5%)
Year 2~2.90M (50%)~1.50M (25.4%)~1.50M (25.4%)-
  • Foundation: Used for operations, grants, R&D, and growth.
  • Node Operators: Rewarded for providing GPU compute.
  • Creators: Receive rebates for RENDER spent on services.
  • Upgrade Incentives: For users migrating from RNDR to RENDER (Oct 2023–Oct 2024).

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: RENDER is the medium of exchange for GPU compute services. Users pay for rendering and AI jobs in RENDER; node operators earn RENDER for fulfilling jobs.
  • Burning: Tokens used for services are burned, reducing supply.
  • Buybacks: The team has conducted buybacks (e.g., 4.5M RNDR in 2020) to support network growth and user acquisition.
  • Governance: RENDER holders can propose and vote on network changes via Render Network Improvement Proposals (RNPs).
  • Upgrade Incentives: Users who upgraded from RNDR to RENDER between Nov 2023 and Oct 2024 received additional rewards, distributed monthly.

Locking Mechanism

  • Team & Advisors: Subject to a 6-month lock-up post-allocation (legacy RNDR).
  • Bridging: When bridging RNDR to RENDER (Ethereum to Solana), the original tokens are locked/burned, and new tokens are minted on the destination chain. The process is one-way and irreversible.
  • No Ongoing Vesting: There is no evidence of ongoing vesting or scheduled unlocks for the main circulating supply as of the latest data.

Unlocking Time

  • Team & Advisors: 6-month lock-up after allocation (legacy RNDR).
  • Upgrade Incentives: Distributed monthly to eligible wallets from Nov 2023 to Oct 2024.
  • Bridging: RNDR is burned and RENDER is minted within ~15–20 minutes during the upgrade process, depending on network congestion.

Token Supply and Distribution (as of Dec 24, 2024)

NetworkSupply (approx.)Top 10 Holders (%)Notable Holders/Functions
Ethereum534.25M RNDR79.55%Wormhole Bridge, OTOY Treasury
Solana786.41M RENDER57.22%Foundation, Binance, Node Pools
Total945.54M

Additional Notes

  • No Capital Rights: Neither RNDR nor RENDER confers rights to profits or capital in OTOY, Inc. or the Render Network Foundation.
  • No Deadline for Upgrade: There is no announced deadline for swapping RNDR to RENDER, but incentives are time-limited.
  • Security: The migration and bridge contracts have been audited for safety.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceBurn-Mint Equilibrium, migration from Ethereum to Solana, 1:1 swap, supply reduction
AllocationPublic/private sale, team/advisors (6mo lock), user fund, foundation, node/creator pools
Usage/IncentivesPayment for compute, node rewards, creator rebates, governance, upgrade rewards
LockingTeam/advisors (6mo), bridging lock/burn, no ongoing vesting
UnlockingTeam/advisors (6mo), upgrade rewards (monthly, Nov 2023–Oct 2024), bridge (15–20 min)

References

  • Render Network Knowledge Base
  • RNP-001: Burn Mint Equilibrium
  • Upgrade Portal
  • Token Metrics Summary
  • Upgrade Incentives

This overview provides a detailed, up-to-date analysis of Render Network's token economics, reflecting its transition to Solana and the latest governance and incentive structures.

Render (RENDER) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Render (RENDER) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງRENDER ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນRENDER ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈRENDER's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງRENDERໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

ວິທີການຊື້ RENDER

ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ Render (RENDER)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ? MEXC ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນວິທີການຊື້ຕ່າງໆRENDERເຊັ່ນ: ບັດເຄຣດິດ, ການໂອນຜ່ານທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຊື້ຂາຍແບບເພື່ອນຕໍ່ເພື່ອນ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ ແລະ ປອດໄພ.

Render (RENDER) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ

ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍRENDERໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.

RENDER ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງRENDER ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກRENDERເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

