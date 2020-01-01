Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenomics
Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Paal AI (PAAL)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ PAALອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Overview
PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token designed to power the PAAL AI ecosystem, which offers AI-driven products and services such as customizable virtual assistants, content creation, crypto trading automation, and more. The tokenomics are structured to incentivize participation, reward holders, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain Platform: Ethereum
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $PAAL (1 Billion)
- Smart Contract: Renounced for transparency and security, meaning no single party can alter the contract after deployment.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table (e.g., % to team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) was not found in the available sources, the following high-level distribution is confirmed:
- Distributed among: Users, development team, and reserved for future use.
- No transaction taxes on buys and sells (as of the latest update), but a 4% tax structure was previously mentioned in some sources, allocated as follows:
- 1% to stakers (ETH payout)
- 1% to marketing
- 1% to buyback and burn
- 1% to development
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
$PAAL is designed with multiple utilities and incentives:
|Mechanism
|Description
|Staking
|Stake $PAAL to earn competitive rewards, including ETH revenue sharing and additional $PAAL.
|Revenue Sharing
|50% of certain ecosystem revenues are distributed to stakers.
|Buybacks
|Tokens repurchased by the platform are redirected into staking pools to boost rewards.
|Exclusive AI Services
|$PAAL unlocks premium access to advanced AI tools and services.
|Trading Volume Rewards
|1% of all trading volume is distributed as rewards to stakers.
|Referral & Compounding
|Referral system and auto-compound features enhance community growth and rewards.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Pools: Multiple pools with different lockup durations (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days).
- Lockup Impact: Longer lockups typically offer higher APRs and a greater share of ETH rewards.
- Unstaking: Users can unstake at any time, but doing so before the end of the lockup period forfeits accumulated ETH rewards.
Unlocking Time
- Staking Pools: Each pool has a defined lockup period (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days). After this period, tokens and rewards become available for withdrawal.
- Reward Claiming: ETH and $PAAL rewards can be claimed through the platform’s dashboard. Users can choose to compound, relock, or withdraw their rewards.
Token Utility
- Payment: Used for lifetime access to the PAAL platform and premium features.
- Ecosystem Access: Required for participation in various AI-powered services and products.
- Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens may be used for future governance as the ecosystem evolves.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|1B tokens, Ethereum, smart contract renounced
|Allocation
|Users, team, future reserves; 4% tax (if active) split among stakers, marketing, etc.
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, revenue sharing, buybacks, exclusive services, trading rewards, referrals
|Locking
|Staking pools with 14/28/56-day lockups; longer lockups = higher rewards
|Unlocking
|After lockup period, tokens and rewards are claimable
Additional Notes
- Transparency: The platform emphasizes transparency, with smart contract renouncement and public revenue sharing.
- Ecosystem Growth: Revenue from AI services, trading fees, and partnerships is used to fund rewards and buybacks, aligning incentives for long-term holders.
- Platform Access: $PAAL is required for premium AI services, making it integral to the ecosystem’s utility.
For the most up-to-date and detailed breakdown, including any changes to allocation or vesting, refer to the official PAAL AI documentation and staking platform.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.
