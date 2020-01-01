Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ Paal AI (PAAL), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
Paal AI (PAAL) ຂໍ້ມູນ

Paal is an AI-driven platform integrating artificial intelligence with blockchain technology to revolutionize cryptocurrency trading, research, and investment. It offers a range of tools, including custom AI solutions, interactive bots, and advanced trading applications tailored for the crypto industry.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://www.paal.ai/
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://docs.paal.ai/
ບລັອກ Explorer:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x14fee680690900ba0cccfc76ad70fd1b95d10e16

Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບPaal AI (PAAL), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 75.63M
$ 75.63M$ 75.63M
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 990.71M
$ 990.71M$ 990.71M
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 76.34M
$ 76.34M$ 76.34M
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.49498
$ 0.49498$ 0.49498
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.000045882830722914
$ 0.000045882830722914$ 0.000045882830722914
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0.07634
$ 0.07634$ 0.07634

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Paal AI (PAAL)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ PAALອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Overview

PAAL AI ($PAAL) is an Ethereum-based utility token designed to power the PAAL AI ecosystem, which offers AI-driven products and services such as customizable virtual assistants, content creation, crypto trading automation, and more. The tokenomics are structured to incentivize participation, reward holders, and ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Blockchain Platform: Ethereum
  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $PAAL (1 Billion)
  • Smart Contract: Renounced for transparency and security, meaning no single party can alter the contract after deployment.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table (e.g., % to team, investors, ecosystem, etc.) was not found in the available sources, the following high-level distribution is confirmed:

  • Distributed among: Users, development team, and reserved for future use.
  • No transaction taxes on buys and sells (as of the latest update), but a 4% tax structure was previously mentioned in some sources, allocated as follows:
    • 1% to stakers (ETH payout)
    • 1% to marketing
    • 1% to buyback and burn
    • 1% to development

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

$PAAL is designed with multiple utilities and incentives:

MechanismDescription
StakingStake $PAAL to earn competitive rewards, including ETH revenue sharing and additional $PAAL.
Revenue Sharing50% of certain ecosystem revenues are distributed to stakers.
BuybacksTokens repurchased by the platform are redirected into staking pools to boost rewards.
Exclusive AI Services$PAAL unlocks premium access to advanced AI tools and services.
Trading Volume Rewards1% of all trading volume is distributed as rewards to stakers.
Referral & CompoundingReferral system and auto-compound features enhance community growth and rewards.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Pools: Multiple pools with different lockup durations (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days).
  • Lockup Impact: Longer lockups typically offer higher APRs and a greater share of ETH rewards.
  • Unstaking: Users can unstake at any time, but doing so before the end of the lockup period forfeits accumulated ETH rewards.

Unlocking Time

  • Staking Pools: Each pool has a defined lockup period (e.g., 14, 28, 56 days). After this period, tokens and rewards become available for withdrawal.
  • Reward Claiming: ETH and $PAAL rewards can be claimed through the platform’s dashboard. Users can choose to compound, relock, or withdraw their rewards.

Token Utility

  • Payment: Used for lifetime access to the PAAL platform and premium features.
  • Ecosystem Access: Required for participation in various AI-powered services and products.
  • Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens may be used for future governance as the ecosystem evolves.

Summary Table

AspectDetails
Issuance1B tokens, Ethereum, smart contract renounced
AllocationUsers, team, future reserves; 4% tax (if active) split among stakers, marketing, etc.
Usage/IncentivesStaking, revenue sharing, buybacks, exclusive services, trading rewards, referrals
LockingStaking pools with 14/28/56-day lockups; longer lockups = higher rewards
UnlockingAfter lockup period, tokens and rewards are claimable

Additional Notes

  • Transparency: The platform emphasizes transparency, with smart contract renouncement and public revenue sharing.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Revenue from AI services, trading fees, and partnerships is used to fund rewards and buybacks, aligning incentives for long-term holders.
  • Platform Access: $PAAL is required for premium AI services, making it integral to the ecosystem’s utility.

For the most up-to-date and detailed breakdown, including any changes to allocation or vesting, refer to the official PAAL AI documentation and staking platform.

Paal AI (PAAL) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Paal AI (PAAL) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງPAAL ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນPAAL ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈPAAL's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງPAALໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ

ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.