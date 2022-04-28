Ondo (ONDO) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ Ondo (ONDO), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
Ondo (ONDO)

The Ondo Foundation‘s mission is to usher in a new era of financial inclusivity and market efficiency through onchain institutional-grade financial products and services.

https://ondo.foundation/
https://docs.ondo.foundation/ondo-token
https://etherscan.io/token/0xfAbA6f8e4a5E8Ab82F62fe7C39859FA577269BE3

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບOndo (ONDO), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

$ 3.01B
$ 10.00B
$ 3.16B
$ 9.53B
$ 2.14522
$ 0.0835464393634915
$ 0.95347
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Ondo (ONDO)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ ONDOອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Ondo Finance’s ONDO token is designed to support the protocol’s mission of bringing institutional-grade financial products on-chain. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Standard & Supply: ONDO is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens.
  • Creation Date: The token was created on April 28, 2022.
  • Public Launch: ONDO became transferable on January 18, 2024, following the end of a global lock-up period.

Allocation Mechanism

The ONDO token allocation is structured as follows:

Allocation CategoryDescriptionUnlocking Schedule
Community Access Sale~1.99% of supply; 90% unlocked at TGE, rest linearly daily over 1 year90% at TGE (Jan 18, 2024), 10% linearly daily over the following year
Ecosystem Growth~52.11% of supply; 24% unlocked at TGE, rest linearly yearly over 5 years24% at TGE, 76% linearly over 5 years (yearly unlocks starting Jan 18, 2025)
Private Sales~12.9% of supply; 1-year cliff, then linearly yearly over 4 years1-year cliff from Jan 18, 2024, then yearly unlocks over 4 years
Protocol DevelopmentDetails similar to Private Sales1-year cliff from Jan 18, 2024, then yearly unlocks over 4 years

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance: ONDO is primarily a governance token. Holders can submit and vote on proposals related to Flux Finance (e.g., asset listings, interest rate models, treasury management). To submit a proposal, a user must have at least 100 million ONDO delegated; proposals require at least 1 million ONDO to vote and must meet quorum.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: A significant portion (~52.11%) is reserved for ecosystem growth, including future airdrops and rewards for contributors (developers, educators, researchers, strategic partners).
  • Points Program: ONDO holders can earn points by holding tokens on-chain, with additional bonuses for “diamond hands” (long-term holders). The points program is expected to offer further rewards in the future.
  • No Staking or Liquidity Provision: As of late 2024, there is no native staking or liquidity provision mechanism for ONDO.

Locking Mechanism

  • Global Lock-Up: All ONDO tokens were non-transferable until January 18, 2024.
  • Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (except the Community Access Sale) are subject to cliffs and linear vesting, as detailed above.

Unlocking Time

  • Community Access Sale: 90% unlocked at TGE (Jan 18, 2024), 10% linearly daily over the next year.
  • Ecosystem Growth: 24% unlocked at TGE, 76% linearly yearly over 5 years (starting Jan 18, 2025).
  • Private Sales & Protocol Development: 1-year cliff post-TGE, then linearly yearly over 4 years.

Summary Table

AllocationUnlocking Details
Community Access90% at TGE, 10% daily over 1 year
Ecosystem Growth24% at TGE, 76% yearly over 5 years (starting Jan 18, 2025)
Private Sales1-year cliff, then yearly over 4 years (starting Jan 18, 2025)
Protocol Development1-year cliff, then yearly over 4 years (starting Jan 18, 2025)

Additional Notes

  • No Claims on Profits: ONDO does not confer any rights to capital, profits, or legal claims on the issuer or associated entities.
  • Bridging and Cross-Chain: Ondo Bridge enables native, cross-chain transfers of ONDO and related assets, supporting composability and liquidity across multiple blockchains.
  • Governance Participation: ONDO holders can participate in protocol governance via Tally.

This structure is designed to balance immediate ecosystem growth with long-term alignment and gradual distribution, supporting both early contributors and the broader community.

Ondo (ONDO) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Ondo (ONDO) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງONDO ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນONDO ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈONDO's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງONDOໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

