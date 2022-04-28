ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ ONDOອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Ondo Finance’s ONDO token is designed to support the protocol’s mission of bringing institutional-grade financial products on-chain. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Allocation Mechanism

The ONDO token allocation is structured as follows:

Allocation Category Description Unlocking Schedule Community Access Sale ~1.99% of supply; 90% unlocked at TGE, rest linearly daily over 1 year 90% at TGE (Jan 18, 2024), 10% linearly daily over the following year Ecosystem Growth ~52.11% of supply; 24% unlocked at TGE, rest linearly yearly over 5 years 24% at TGE, 76% linearly over 5 years (yearly unlocks starting Jan 18, 2025) Private Sales ~12.9% of supply; 1-year cliff, then linearly yearly over 4 years 1-year cliff from Jan 18, 2024, then yearly unlocks over 4 years Protocol Development Details similar to Private Sales 1-year cliff from Jan 18, 2024, then yearly unlocks over 4 years

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Locking Mechanism

Global Lock-Up: All ONDO tokens were non-transferable until January 18, 2024.

Unlocking Time

Summary Table

Allocation Unlocking Details Community Access 90% at TGE, 10% daily over 1 year Ecosystem Growth 24% at TGE, 76% yearly over 5 years (starting Jan 18, 2025) Private Sales 1-year cliff, then yearly over 4 years (starting Jan 18, 2025) Protocol Development 1-year cliff, then yearly over 4 years (starting Jan 18, 2025)

Additional Notes

No Claims on Profits: ONDO does not confer any rights to capital, profits, or legal claims on the issuer or associated entities.

ONDO does not confer any rights to capital, profits, or legal claims on the issuer or associated entities. Bridging and Cross-Chain: Ondo Bridge enables native, cross-chain transfers of ONDO and related assets, supporting composability and liquidity across multiple blockchains.

Ondo Bridge enables native, cross-chain transfers of ONDO and related assets, supporting composability and liquidity across multiple blockchains. Governance Participation: ONDO holders can participate in protocol governance via Tally.

This structure is designed to balance immediate ecosystem growth with long-term alignment and gradual distribution, supporting both early contributors and the broader community.