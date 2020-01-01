Notcoin (NOT) Tokenomics
Notcoin (NOT) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Notcoin started as a viral Telegram game that onboarded many users into web3 through a tap-to-earn mining mechanic.
Notcoin (NOT) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບNotcoin (NOT), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Notcoin (NOT)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ NOTອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Overview
Based on the latest available data, Notcoin's token economics are characterized by a structured allocation and unlocking schedule, with a focus on long-term ecosystem growth, community incentives, and project stability. The following sections detail the mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking, as well as the timeline for token release.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest immediate allocation (33% of total supply) is distributed during the ICO phase, providing significant initial liquidity and community participation.
- Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are unlocked in phases, following a linear or staggered release schedule over several years (mid-2025 to mid-2029), ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Approach
|Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
|33%
|Immediate at ICO
|Team
|20%
|Gradual, standard vesting
|Existing Investors
|13%
|Gradual, vested
|Community & Ecosystem Initiatives
|24%
|Phased, ecosystem development
|Ecosystem Fund
|2.4%
|For partnerships/development
|Livestreaming
|3%
|For platform promotion
|Foundation
|2%
|Locked for sustainability
|Liquidity & Exchanges
|2.6%
|For liquidity/trading
- Key Points:
- Team and Investors: Slow unlocking to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term commitment.
- Community & Ecosystem: Significant allocation to foster growth and incentivize participation.
- Liquidity & Exchanges: Reserved for market operations and trading support.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Ecosystem Growth: Tokens allocated to community and ecosystem initiatives are used to incentivize user participation, development, and platform adoption.
- Team and Investors: Vesting schedules align incentives for long-term contribution and project success.
- Liquidity: Tokens reserved for exchanges ensure healthy market activity and price discovery.
- Foundation and Livestreaming: Support ongoing operations, marketing, and platform sustainability.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Team and investor tokens are subject to standard vesting periods, with gradual unlocking over several years.
- Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: Locked for extended periods to ensure resources for future development and stability.
- Progressive Unlocking: All categories (except ICO) follow a phased release, with tokens becoming available according to a predetermined schedule.
Unlocking Time
- Timeline: Token unlocking occurs from mid-2025 through mid-2029.
- Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens grows steadily, reaching 100% by 2029.
- Immediate Unlock: Only the ICO allocation (33%) is unlocked at launch; all other categories are released over time.
Summary Table: Notcoin Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ICO (33% immediate), remainder unlocked linearly/staggered over 4 years
|Allocation
|Team (20%), Investors (13%), Community/Ecosystem (24%), Foundation, Liquidity, etc.
|Usage/Incentives
|Ecosystem growth, team retention, liquidity, platform promotion, foundation operations
|Locking
|Vesting for team/investors, long-term locks for foundation/ecosystem, phased unlocks
|Unlocking Time
|Mid-2025 to mid-2029, 100% unlocked by 2029
Analysis and Implications
- Stability and Growth: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to minimize market volatility and align incentives for all stakeholders.
- Community Focus: A large portion of tokens is dedicated to ecosystem and community initiatives, supporting long-term adoption and engagement.
- Risk Mitigation: Slow release for team and investors reduces the risk of sudden sell-offs, protecting token value.
- Transparency: The clear allocation and unlocking timeline provide predictability for investors and participants.
Limitations
- No Specific Unlock Dates: While the overall schedule is clear, exact dates for each category's unlocks are not specified in the available data.
- No Detailed Usage Breakdown: Specifics on how community and ecosystem tokens are distributed or used are not detailed.
Conclusion
Notcoin's token economics reflect a balanced approach, prioritizing ecosystem development, long-term commitment, and market stability. The structured allocation and unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster sustainable growth, incentivize participation, and protect token value over time.
Notcoin (NOT) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Notcoin (NOT) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງNOT ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນNOT ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈNOT's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງNOTໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
Notcoin (NOT) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍNOTໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
NOT ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງNOT ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກNOTເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
