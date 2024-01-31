Jupiter (JUP) Tokenomics
Jupiter (JUP) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serves as Solana’s primary liquidity infrastructure, driving more than 80% of the total retail liquidity movement and seamlessly integrating with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.
Jupiter (JUP) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບJupiter (JUP), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Jupiter (JUP)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ JUPອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10 billion JUP tokens were minted at genesis.
- Initial Distribution: The tokens were split equally between team and community wallets (50% each).
- Launch Sale: On January 31, 2024, Jupiter conducted a seven-day open market sale using a single-sided USDC-JUP Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker (DLMM) pool on Meteora. The starting price was $0.40 per token. The DLMM pool provided initial liquidity and price support, with USDC locked for seven days to support the token price during the sale.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (JUP)
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Team Members
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Vests over 2 years after a 1-year cliff
|Strategic Reserve
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Locked for at least 1 year; 6 months' notice before any liquidity event
|Liquidity Provision
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|Used for initial liquidity and launch pool
|Community Airdrops
|4,000,000,000
|40%
|Four rounds of airdrops; no disclosed vesting schedule
|Contributors & Grants
|1,000,000,000
|10%
|For contributors and grants; no disclosed vesting schedule
|Launch Pool
|250,000,000
|2.5%
|Allocated to the launch pool for the open market sale
|SPL MER Tokenholders
|500,000,000
|5%
|From Strategic Reserve; specific vesting not disclosed
Note: Some allocations overlap (e.g., SPL MER allocation is from Strategic Reserve).
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: JUP is the governance token for the Jupiter ecosystem. It is intended for voting on launchpad projects, strict list disputes, and grants. However, as of early 2024, there is no verifiable evidence that governance functionality is fully operational.
- Staking & Rewards: Users can lock JUP tokens to receive voting power and participate in governance. Active Staking Rewards (ASR) are distributed quarterly, sourced from LFG fees and launchpad fees. Rewards are proportional to voting power, not voting outcome.
- Liquidity Provision: Jupiter’s LFG Launchpad allows users to claim airdrop distributions and trade new tokens. The DLMM pool mechanism was used for the initial sale and liquidity.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Team Allocation: Subject to a 1-year cliff, then vests over 2 years.
- Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least 1 year, with a minimum of 6 months' notice before any liquidity event.
- Jupiter Lock: Jupiter provides an open-source, audited tool called "Jupiter Lock" for locking and distributing tokens over time, supporting cliffs and vesting for non-circulating supply. This tool is available for all project teams and is in beta.
5. Unlocking Time
- Team Tokens: Begin unlocking after a 1-year cliff, then linearly vest over 2 years.
- Strategic Reserve: Locked for at least 1 year from genesis; any unlocking requires 6 months' advance notice to the community.
- Community, Airdrops, Contributors: No specific vesting or unlocking schedule disclosed for these allocations.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|10B JUP minted at genesis, split 50/50 team/community
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage
|Governance, staking rewards, liquidity provision
|Incentives
|Quarterly staking rewards (ASR), airdrops, launchpad participation
|Locking
|Team (1-year cliff + 2-year vest), Strategic Reserve (1-year lock + 6-month notice)
|Unlocking
|Team: after 1 year, then linear; Strategic Reserve: after 1 year, with notice
7. Additional Notes
- No Protocol Fees: Jupiter does not charge protocol fees, but integrators can set their own platform fees on swaps.
- Open Source: Jupiter’s token lock and governance tools are open source and audited.
- Governance Status: As of early 2024, governance features are not fully operational, and no community proposals have been implemented without team consent.
This overview synthesizes the available, verifiable information on Jupiter (JUP) token economics, including its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms. For the most current details or technical documentation, refer to Jupiter’s official resources and documentation.
Jupiter (JUP) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Jupiter (JUP) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງJUP ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນJUP ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈJUP's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງJUPໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
ວິທີການຊື້ JUP
ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ Jupiter (JUP)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ? MEXC ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນວິທີການຊື້ຕ່າງໆJUPເຊັ່ນ: ບັດເຄຣດິດ, ການໂອນຜ່ານທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຊື້ຂາຍແບບເພື່ອນຕໍ່ເພື່ອນ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ ແລະ ປອດໄພ.
Jupiter (JUP) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍJUPໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
JUP ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງJUP ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກJUPເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?
MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.