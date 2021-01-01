Hedera (HBAR) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ Hedera (HBAR), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
Hedera (HBAR) ຂໍ້ມູນ

Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.

https://www.hedera.com/
https://www.hedera.com/papers
https://app.dragonglass.me/hedera/home

Hedera (HBAR) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບHedera (HBAR), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 9.54B
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 50.00B
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 42.39B
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 11.25B
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.40099
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.0100124401134
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0.22505
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Hedera (HBAR)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ HBARອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: HBAR launched with a fixed maximum supply of 50 billion tokens. The supply cannot be increased without unanimous consent from the Hedera Governing Council.
  • Distribution Pattern: Tokens are released from the treasury at the end of each quarter, following a controlled, non-linear schedule. The supply increases at discrete intervals, typically quarterly, rather than continuously or linearly.

Allocation Mechanism

CategoryAllocation (Billions)Percentage of Total Supply
Pre-Minted Treasury16.2032%
Ecosystem Development11.9924%
Purchase Agreements8.7017%
Founders and Early Executives6.9014%
Swirlds (Tech Creator)3.988%
Employees & Service Providers2.224%
  • HBAR Foundation: In September 2021, the HBAR Foundation was allocated 7 billion HBAR (~21.4% of total supply) to fund ecosystem development.
  • Other Allocations: Additional allocations include developer community funds and ecosystem reserves.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: HBAR is used to pay for network transaction fees, which are split into network, service, and node fees.
  • Medium of Exchange: HBAR is the primary medium of exchange within the Hedera ecosystem, used for trading, purchasing NFTs, and (in the future) paying for smart contract hosting.
  • Staking: HBAR is staked by consensus nodes (currently permissioned and managed by the Council) to secure the network. Tokenholders can delegate HBAR to nodes and receive a share of staking rewards.
  • Staking Rewards: As of March 2024, the maximum annual staking reward rate is 2.5%. Rewards are distributed from a dedicated staking reward account.

Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time

  • Treasury Release: HBAR tokens are released from the treasury at the end of each quarter, following a controlled schedule. The release is not continuous but occurs in discrete, scheduled intervals.
  • Vesting and Lockups: Allocations to founders, early executives, Swirlds, and employees are subject to vesting and lockup schedules, as detailed in the HBAR Economics Paper and regulatory filings. For example, Swirlds receives a one-time allocation and ongoing monthly payments, with vesting over 46 months for certain allocations.
  • Staking Lock: Delegators must stake HBAR for at least 24 hours to begin earning rewards. Accrued staking rewards must be claimed within 365 days, or they are forfeited.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceFixed supply (50B), quarterly treasury releases, no inflation without Council approval
AllocationSee allocation table above; largest to treasury and ecosystem development
UsageTransaction fees, staking, medium of exchange, ecosystem incentives
IncentivesStaking rewards (max 2.5%/year), node operation, ecosystem grants
LockingQuarterly unlocks, vesting for team/founders, staking lock (24h min, 365d reward claim)
Unlocking TimeDiscrete quarterly releases, vesting schedules for specific allocations

Additional Notes

  • Governance: The Hedera Governing Council (up to 39 global enterprises) manages network upgrades, treasury releases, and staking parameters.
  • Decentralization Roadmap: While currently permissioned, Hedera plans to open node operation to the public over time.
  • Transparency: The HBAR Economics Whitepaper and Treasury Management Report provide ongoing updates to tokenomics and release schedules.

This comprehensive structure ensures HBAR’s utility, security, and long-term ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on controlled supply, transparent allocation, and robust incentive mechanisms.

Hedera (HBAR) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Hedera (HBAR) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງHBAR ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນHBAR ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈHBAR's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງHBARໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

Hedera (HBAR) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ

ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍHBARໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.

HBAR ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງHBAR ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກHBARເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

