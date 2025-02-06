BERA (BERA) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ BERA (BERA), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
BERA (BERA) ຂໍ້ມູນ

Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://berachain.com/
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://docs.berachain.com/

BERA (BERA) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບBERA (BERA), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 294.28M
$ 294.28M
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 508.12M
$ 508.12M
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 125.60M
$ 125.60M
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 1.19B
$ 1.19B
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 20
$ 20
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 1
$ 1
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 2.343
$ 2.343

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ BERA (BERA)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ BERAອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Berachain introduces a novel Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, combining DeFi incentives with network security. Its tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency, decentralize governance, and align incentives for all ecosystem participants. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Model Overview

Berachain operates a dual-token system:

TokenTypeFunctionality
BERAGas/UtilityNative gas token for transactions, staking to activate validators, and securing the network.
BGTGovernanceNon-transferable governance token, earned by providing liquidity, used for voting and emissions control. Can be burned 1:1 for BERA.

Issuance Mechanism

  • BGT (Governance Token):

    • Earned via Emissions: Users earn BGT by providing liquidity to core DeFi protocols (e.g., DEX, lending, perps).
    • Non-transferable: BGT cannot be traded directly but can be burned for BERA.
    • Emissions Directed by Governance: BGT holders vote to direct future emissions to specific pools, similar to veTokenomics (e.g., Curve).

  • BERA (Gas Token):

    • Minted by Burning BGT: BERA is created by irreversibly burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio.
    • Used for Gas and Staking: Required for transaction fees and validator staking.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of BERA (and by extension, BGT) is distributed as follows:

Allocation Category% of TotalVesting/Unlocking Details
Investors34.3%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Initial Core Contributors16.8%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Ecosystem & R&D20.0%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Future Community Initiatives13.1%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Airdrop15.8%Distributed to testnet users, NFT holders, social supporters, dApps, community builders; cliff + linear

Unlocking Schedule Table:

RecipientAllocation %Cliff PeriodInitial ReleaseLinear Vesting PeriodMonthly Release (post-cliff)
Investors34.3%1 year1/6th24 months~5.95M BERA
Initial Core Contributors16.8%1 year1/6th24 months~2.92M BERA
Ecosystem & R&D20.0%1 year1/6th24 months~2.19M BERA
Future Community Initiatives13.1%1 year1/6th24 months~2.27M BERA
Airdrop15.8%Immediate/CliffInstant/LinearDaily (for linear)~729,836 BERA (daily)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL):

    • Liquidity Providers (LPs): Earn BGT emissions by providing liquidity to core protocols (DEX, lending, perps).
    • Governance: BGT holders vote to direct emissions to pools, creating a "bribe" market where protocols can incentivize BGT holders to support their pools.
    • Validators: Stake BERA to secure the network; receive BGT emissions based on delegated BGT.
    • Bribe Mechanism: Protocols can offer incentives to validators/delegators to direct emissions, increasing competition for liquidity and decentralization.

  • Ecosystem Incentives:

    • Airdrops: Distributed to early users, NFT holders, and community contributors.
    • Community Initiatives: Ongoing incentives for developers, dApps, and user programs.

  • Value Capture:

    • Swap Fees: A portion of DEX fees is distributed to BGT stakers.
    • Protocol Fees: Lending and perps protocols capture value for the ecosystem.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Locking:

    • BGT: Non-transferable, can only be earned via liquidity provision and staked for governance.
    • Vesting: All major allocations (investors, contributors, ecosystem, community) are subject to a 1-year cliff, followed by linear monthly vesting over 24 months.

  • Unlocking:

    • Cliff Release: After 1 year, 1/6th of the allocation is released instantly.
    • Linear Vesting: The remaining 5/6th is released monthly over the next 24 months.
    • Airdrop: Some airdrop allocations are distributed instantly, others linearly (e.g., daily).

Example Unlocking Table

CategoryCliff DateInitial ReleaseMonthly ReleaseFinal Unlock Date
Investors2026-02-0628,583,333 BERA5,954,861 BERA2028-02-06
Core Contributors2026-02-0614,000,000 BERA2,916,667 BERA2028-02-06
Ecosystem & R&D2025-02-0647,500,000 BERA2,187,500 BERA2027-02-06
Community Initiatives2026-02-0610,916,667 BERA2,274,306 BERA2028-02-06

Additional Nuances and Implications

  • Non-transferability of BGT: Ensures governance power accrues only to active participants, but may lead to centralization among early large LPs.
  • Bribe Market: Encourages protocols to compete for emissions, but could lead to plutocratic dynamics if not managed.
  • TVL and Security: Since BGT is earned by LPs and not staked directly, Berachain’s TVL is higher relative to traditional PoS chains, as security and liquidity are tightly coupled.
  • Unlocking Risks: Large unlocks (especially >5% of supply) can create significant market pressure and price volatility, as observed in broader crypto markets.

Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics

AspectDetails
IssuanceBGT earned via liquidity provision; BERA minted by burning BGT
AllocationInvestors (34.3%), Core Contributors (16.8%), Ecosystem & R&D (20%), Community (13.1%), Airdrop (15.8%)
UsageBERA: gas, staking; BGT: governance, emissions direction, can be burned for BERA
IncentivesLP rewards, bribe market, protocol fees, airdrops, community programs
Locking1-year cliff, then 24-month linear vesting for all major allocations
Unlocking1/6th at cliff, remainder monthly; airdrop partly instant, partly linear

Final Thoughts

Berachain’s tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency and align incentives for liquidity, governance, and security. The dual-token model, PoL consensus, and structured vesting schedules create a robust foundation for sustainable DeFi growth, but also introduce challenges around governance centralization and unlock-related volatility. The system’s success will depend on active community participation and ongoing protocol innovation.

BERA (BERA) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ BERA (BERA) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງBERA ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນBERA ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈBERA's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງBERAໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ BERA (BERA)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ?

BERA (BERA) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ

ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍBERAໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.

BERA ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງBERA ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກBERAເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?

MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4,000 ຄູ່ການຊື້ຂາຍໃນຕະຫຼາດ Spot ແລະ Futures
ການບັນຈຸໂທເຄັນຂຶ້ນກະດານເທຣດໄວທີ່ສຸດໃນບັນດາ CEXs
ອັນດັບ 1 ສະພາບຄ່ອງໃນທົ່ວອຸດສາຫະກໍາ
ຄ່າທຳນຽມຕ່ຳສຸດ, ພ້ອມໃຫ້ບໍລິການລູກຄ້າຕະຫຼອດ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງ, ທຸກໆມື້
ຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສຂອງສະຫງວນໂທເຄັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100% ສໍາລັບກອງທຶນຜູ້ໃຊ້
ອຸປະສັກໃນການເຂົ້າຕໍ່າຫຼາຍ: ຊື້ຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ 1 USDT
ຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ 1 USDT: ເສັ້ນທາງສູ່ຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ!

