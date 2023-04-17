ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ ARBອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Arbitrum’s ARB token economics are designed to balance ecosystem incentives, governance, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables and detailed explanations.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Total Supply: The ARB token has a fixed total supply, with no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance.

Initial Distribution: Tokens were distributed via a combination of airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.

Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with linear daily unlocks.

2. Allocation Mechanism

ARB tokens are allocated across six main categories, each with a specific percentage of the total supply:

Allocation Category Percentage of Total Supply Description Arbitrum DAO Treasury 35.3% For governance, ecosystem grants, and incentives Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors) 26.9% Core development team and advisors Offchain Labs (Investors) 17.5% Early investors in the project User Airdrop 11.6% Distributed to users based on historical activity Arbitrum Foundation 7.5% Strategic initiatives and operational expenses Ecosystem Airdrop 1.1% For ecosystem-related efforts

As of June 30, 2025. All allocations are subject to vesting and unlock schedules as described below.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Governance: ARB is primarily a governance token. Holders can participate in both offchain (Snapshot) and onchain (Tally) governance, voting on protocol upgrades, treasury allocations, and ecosystem initiatives.

Governance: ARB is primarily a governance token. Holders can participate in both offchain (Snapshot) and onchain (Tally) governance, voting on protocol upgrades, treasury allocations, and ecosystem initiatives.
Ecosystem Incentives: The DAO Treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot Program, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth, distributed to protocols and projects via governance-approved grants.

Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were conducted to reward early adopters and ecosystem participants.

User and DAO airdrops were conducted to reward early adopters and ecosystem participants. No Native Staking/Rewards: As of December 2024, there are no active staking or liquidity provision mechanisms that pay out ARB as rewards. However, the DAO may allocate treasury funds for such programs in the future.

4. Locking Mechanism

Team, Advisors, Investors, Foundation: Subject to a four-year vesting schedule, with the first unlock after one year and subsequent linear daily unlocks over the remaining three years.

DAO Treasury: Tokens are unlocked and spendable as determined by DAO governance.

Tokens are unlocked and spendable as determined by DAO governance. Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were distributed without lockups; recipients received tokens immediately.

5. Unlocking Time

Vesting Start: The main vesting schedules began on April 17, 2023.

Vesting End: Full vesting is scheduled for March/April 2027.

Full vesting is scheduled for March/April 2027. Unlock Rate: Approximately 1.1% of the total supply vests monthly, with daily linear unlocks for locked allocations.

Example Unlock Table

Recipient Category Vesting Start Vesting End Unlock Type Daily Unlock Amount (ARB) Granularity Arbitrum Foundation 2023-04-17 2027-04-16 Linear 513,347 Daily Offchain Labs (Team/Adv.) 2023-04-17 2027-04-16 Linear (Proportional) Daily Offchain Labs (Investors) 2023-04-17 2027-04-16 Linear (Proportional) Daily

Note: The above table is representative; actual daily unlocks are proportional to each allocation’s total.

6. Additional Mechanisms

Challenge Bonds: Used in dispute resolution (BoLD protocol), with confiscated bonds sent to the DAO treasury to prevent perverse incentives.

Used in dispute resolution (BoLD protocol), with confiscated bonds sent to the DAO treasury to prevent perverse incentives. Upgrade Mechanisms: Protocol upgrades may introduce new mechanisms, but as of the latest data, the above structure remains in place.

7. Implications and Analysis

Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks, but large unlocks (e.g., team/investor allocations) can influence price and liquidity.

Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks, but large unlocks (e.g., team/investor allocations) can influence price and liquidity. Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development, but also centralizes significant influence.

The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development, but also centralizes significant influence. Long-Term Alignment: Multi-year vesting aligns core contributors and investors with the project’s sustained success.

8. Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Fixed supply, no ongoing inflation Allocation DAO Treasury, Team/Advisors, Investors, User Airdrop, Foundation, Ecosystem Airdrop Usage Governance, ecosystem incentives, airdrops Incentives No native staking; incentives via DAO-approved programs Locking 4-year vesting for team/investors/foundation; airdrops unlocked immediately Unlocking Linear daily unlocks, full vesting by March/April 2027

References

All data and mechanisms are based on the latest available information as of August 2025, including Messari research, Arbitrum documentation, and onchain unlock schedules.

In conclusion:

Arbitrum’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, with a focus on governance, ecosystem growth, and responsible supply management. The combination of multi-year vesting, DAO-driven incentives, and transparent allocation supports both decentralization and ongoing development.