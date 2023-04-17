Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenomics

Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenomics

ຄົ້ນພົບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບ Arbitrum (ARB), ລວມທັງການສະຫນອງໂທເຄັນ, ຮູບແບບການແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນຕະຫຼາດໃນເວລາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ.
Arbitrum (ARB) ຂໍ້ມູນ

Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.

ເວັບໄຊທ໌ທາງການ:
https://arbitrum.foundation
ເຈ້ຍຂາວ:
https://github.com/OffchainLabs
ບລັອກ Explorer:
https://arbiscan.io/token/0x912CE59144191C1204E64559FE8253a0e49E6548

Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ

ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບArbitrum (ARB), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.

ອັດຕາຕະຫຼາດ:
$ 2.73B
$ 2.73B$ 2.73B
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
$ 5.30B
$ 5.30B$ 5.30B
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
$ 5.16B
$ 5.16B$ 5.16B
ສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 10.0003
$ 10.0003$ 10.0003
ຕໍ່າສຸດຕະຫຼອດເວລາ:
$ 0.24501892750047008
$ 0.24501892750047008$ 0.24501892750047008
ລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ:
$ 0.5162
$ 0.5162$ 0.5162

ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Arbitrum (ARB)

ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ ARBອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.

Arbitrum’s ARB token economics are designed to balance ecosystem incentives, governance, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables and detailed explanations.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: The ARB token has a fixed total supply, with no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance.
  • Initial Distribution: Tokens were distributed via a combination of airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
  • Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with linear daily unlocks.

2. Allocation Mechanism

ARB tokens are allocated across six main categories, each with a specific percentage of the total supply:

Allocation CategoryPercentage of Total SupplyDescription
Arbitrum DAO Treasury35.3%For governance, ecosystem grants, and incentives
Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)26.9%Core development team and advisors
Offchain Labs (Investors)17.5%Early investors in the project
User Airdrop11.6%Distributed to users based on historical activity
Arbitrum Foundation7.5%Strategic initiatives and operational expenses
Ecosystem Airdrop1.1%For ecosystem-related efforts

As of June 30, 2025. All allocations are subject to vesting and unlock schedules as described below.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance: ARB is primarily a governance token. Holders can participate in both offchain (Snapshot) and onchain (Tally) governance, voting on protocol upgrades, treasury allocations, and ecosystem initiatives.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: The DAO Treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot Program, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth, distributed to protocols and projects via governance-approved grants.
  • Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were conducted to reward early adopters and ecosystem participants.
  • No Native Staking/Rewards: As of December 2024, there are no active staking or liquidity provision mechanisms that pay out ARB as rewards. However, the DAO may allocate treasury funds for such programs in the future.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Team, Advisors, Investors, Foundation: Subject to a four-year vesting schedule, with the first unlock after one year and subsequent linear daily unlocks over the remaining three years.
  • DAO Treasury: Tokens are unlocked and spendable as determined by DAO governance.
  • Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were distributed without lockups; recipients received tokens immediately.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Vesting Start: The main vesting schedules began on April 17, 2023.
  • Vesting End: Full vesting is scheduled for March/April 2027.
  • Unlock Rate: Approximately 1.1% of the total supply vests monthly, with daily linear unlocks for locked allocations.

Example Unlock Table

Recipient CategoryVesting StartVesting EndUnlock TypeDaily Unlock Amount (ARB)Granularity
Arbitrum Foundation2023-04-172027-04-16Linear513,347Daily
Offchain Labs (Team/Adv.)2023-04-172027-04-16Linear(Proportional)Daily
Offchain Labs (Investors)2023-04-172027-04-16Linear(Proportional)Daily

Note: The above table is representative; actual daily unlocks are proportional to each allocation’s total.

6. Additional Mechanisms

  • Challenge Bonds: Used in dispute resolution (BoLD protocol), with confiscated bonds sent to the DAO treasury to prevent perverse incentives.
  • Upgrade Mechanisms: Protocol upgrades may introduce new mechanisms, but as of the latest data, the above structure remains in place.

7. Implications and Analysis

  • Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks, but large unlocks (e.g., team/investor allocations) can influence price and liquidity.
  • Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development, but also centralizes significant influence.
  • Long-Term Alignment: Multi-year vesting aligns core contributors and investors with the project’s sustained success.

8. Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceFixed supply, no ongoing inflation
AllocationDAO Treasury, Team/Advisors, Investors, User Airdrop, Foundation, Ecosystem Airdrop
UsageGovernance, ecosystem incentives, airdrops
IncentivesNo native staking; incentives via DAO-approved programs
Locking4-year vesting for team/investors/foundation; airdrops unlocked immediately
UnlockingLinear daily unlocks, full vesting by March/April 2027

References

  • All data and mechanisms are based on the latest available information as of August 2025, including Messari research, Arbitrum documentation, and onchain unlock schedules.

In conclusion:
Arbitrum’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, with a focus on governance, ecosystem growth, and responsible supply management. The combination of multi-year vesting, DAO-driven incentives, and transparent allocation supports both decentralization and ongoing development.

Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenomics: ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ວັດ​ແທກ​ທີ່​ສໍາ​ຄັນ ​ແລະ​ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ນໍາ​ໃຊ້​

ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Arbitrum (ARB) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.

ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:

ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:

ຈໍາ​ນວນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງARB ໂທເຄັນທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂື້ນ​ ຫຼື ​ຈະ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​.

ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:

ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.

ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:

ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນARB ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.

FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):

ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.

ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:

ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?

ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.

ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.

ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.

FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.

ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈARB's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງARBໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!

ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍARBໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.

ARB ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ

ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງARB ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກARBເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.

mc_how_why_title
ຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕດ້ວຍພຽງແຕ່ 1 USDT: ເສັ້ນທາງສູ່ຄຣິບໂຕທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງທ່ານ!

