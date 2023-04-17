Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenomics
Arbitrum (ARB) ຂໍ້ມູນ
Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.
Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບArbitrum (ARB), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
ໂຄງສ້າງໂທເຄັນເຊີງເລິກຂອງ Arbitrum (ARB)
ເຈາະເລິກເຂົ້າໄປໃນວິທີການ ARBອອກ, ຈັດສັນ ແລະ ປົດລັອກໂທເຄັນ. ຫົວຂໍ້ນີ້ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່ລັກສະນະທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງໂຄງສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໂທເຄັນ: ຜົນປະໂຫຍດ, ແຮງຈູງໃຈ, ແລະ ການມີສິດ.
Arbitrum’s ARB token economics are designed to balance ecosystem incentives, governance, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with supporting tables and detailed explanations.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: The ARB token has a fixed total supply, with no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance.
- Initial Distribution: Tokens were distributed via a combination of airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
- Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with linear daily unlocks.
2. Allocation Mechanism
ARB tokens are allocated across six main categories, each with a specific percentage of the total supply:
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Description
|Arbitrum DAO Treasury
|35.3%
|For governance, ecosystem grants, and incentives
|Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)
|26.9%
|Core development team and advisors
|Offchain Labs (Investors)
|17.5%
|Early investors in the project
|User Airdrop
|11.6%
|Distributed to users based on historical activity
|Arbitrum Foundation
|7.5%
|Strategic initiatives and operational expenses
|Ecosystem Airdrop
|1.1%
|For ecosystem-related efforts
As of June 30, 2025. All allocations are subject to vesting and unlock schedules as described below.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ARB is primarily a governance token. Holders can participate in both offchain (Snapshot) and onchain (Tally) governance, voting on protocol upgrades, treasury allocations, and ecosystem initiatives.
- Ecosystem Incentives: The DAO Treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot Program, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth, distributed to protocols and projects via governance-approved grants.
- Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were conducted to reward early adopters and ecosystem participants.
- No Native Staking/Rewards: As of December 2024, there are no active staking or liquidity provision mechanisms that pay out ARB as rewards. However, the DAO may allocate treasury funds for such programs in the future.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Team, Advisors, Investors, Foundation: Subject to a four-year vesting schedule, with the first unlock after one year and subsequent linear daily unlocks over the remaining three years.
- DAO Treasury: Tokens are unlocked and spendable as determined by DAO governance.
- Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were distributed without lockups; recipients received tokens immediately.
5. Unlocking Time
- Vesting Start: The main vesting schedules began on April 17, 2023.
- Vesting End: Full vesting is scheduled for March/April 2027.
- Unlock Rate: Approximately 1.1% of the total supply vests monthly, with daily linear unlocks for locked allocations.
Example Unlock Table
|Recipient Category
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|Unlock Type
|Daily Unlock Amount (ARB)
|Granularity
|Arbitrum Foundation
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|Linear
|513,347
|Daily
|Offchain Labs (Team/Adv.)
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|Linear
|(Proportional)
|Daily
|Offchain Labs (Investors)
|2023-04-17
|2027-04-16
|Linear
|(Proportional)
|Daily
Note: The above table is representative; actual daily unlocks are proportional to each allocation’s total.
6. Additional Mechanisms
- Challenge Bonds: Used in dispute resolution (BoLD protocol), with confiscated bonds sent to the DAO treasury to prevent perverse incentives.
- Upgrade Mechanisms: Protocol upgrades may introduce new mechanisms, but as of the latest data, the above structure remains in place.
7. Implications and Analysis
- Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks, but large unlocks (e.g., team/investor allocations) can influence price and liquidity.
- Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development, but also centralizes significant influence.
- Long-Term Alignment: Multi-year vesting aligns core contributors and investors with the project’s sustained success.
8. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, no ongoing inflation
|Allocation
|DAO Treasury, Team/Advisors, Investors, User Airdrop, Foundation, Ecosystem Airdrop
|Usage
|Governance, ecosystem incentives, airdrops
|Incentives
|No native staking; incentives via DAO-approved programs
|Locking
|4-year vesting for team/investors/foundation; airdrops unlocked immediately
|Unlocking
|Linear daily unlocks, full vesting by March/April 2027
References
- All data and mechanisms are based on the latest available information as of August 2025, including Messari research, Arbitrum documentation, and onchain unlock schedules.
In conclusion:
Arbitrum’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, with a focus on governance, ecosystem growth, and responsible supply management. The combination of multi-year vesting, DAO-driven incentives, and transparent allocation supports both decentralization and ongoing development.
Arbitrum (ARB) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ Arbitrum (ARB) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງARB ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນARB ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈARB's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງARBໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
ວິທີການຊື້ ARB
ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເພີ່ມ Arbitrum (ARB)ໃສ່ຫຼັກຊັບຂອງທ່ານບໍ? MEXC ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນວິທີການຊື້ຕ່າງໆARBເຊັ່ນ: ບັດເຄຣດິດ, ການໂອນຜ່ານທະນາຄານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ການຊື້ຂາຍແບບເພື່ອນຕໍ່ເພື່ອນ, ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຊື້ຄຣິບໂຕເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍ ແລະ ປອດໄພ.
Arbitrum (ARB) ປະຫວັດລາຄາ
ການວິເຄາະລາຄາປະຫວັດສາດຊ່ວຍARBໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງຕະຫຼາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລະດັບສະຫນັບສະຫນູນ/ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຜັນຜວນ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມລະດັບສູງຕະຫຼອດເວລາ ຫຼື ການກໍານົດແນວໂນ້ມຂໍ້ມູນປະຫວັດສາດແມ່ນສ່ວນຫນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນຂອງການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາ ແລະ ການວິເຄາະດ້ານວິຊາການ.
ARB ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງARB ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກARBເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?
MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.
ຊື້ Arbitrum (ARB)
ຈໍານວນ
1 ARB = 0.5162 USD