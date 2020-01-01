00 Token (00) Tokenomics
00 Token (00) ຂໍ້ມູນ
P00LS is the leading community-first platform for creator cryptocurrencies.
Traditional spheres of influence — from Hollywood to Wall Street and Silicon Valley — are converging more now than ever before, forming a new marketplace with creators, brands and their audiences at the center. A cultural revolution is underway, and it’s being led by the world’s creative class.
To help build their ecosystems in this new world, P00LS empowers creators and brands to launch their own social tokens and distribute them to their communities. These tokens become the currencies for their respective ecosystems, providing audiences and consumers with exclusive access and more meaningful connections to their favorite brands and creators.
With P00LS — the premier tool for accessing creator value — money is no longer the only currency.
What is 00?
The $00 token is the heart of the zerozero marketplace, powering all of your favorite creator coins. All creator tokens can be purchased and sold on the zerozero marketplace against $00. The $00 token is the master key to all creators and brands on P00LS. $00 isn’t just an entry ticket, but a stake in the ecosystem of all creator coins. The $00 community will have a role in shaping how brand and creator ecosystems develop and grow.
The $00 token is a governance token, giving any holder voting rights within the zerozero marketplace, as well as access to the treasury of creator coins. Think of $00 as the center of mass for the creator coin galaxy. Use it to enter the solar system of every brand and creator on P00LS.
The $00 token is an ERC-20 token minted on the Ethereum blockchain that works as a governance and access token for the zerozero DAO and its ecosystem.
00 Token (00) Tokenomics ແລະ ການວິເຄາະລາຄາ
ສຳຫຼວດ tokennomics ຫຼັກ ແລະຂໍ້ມູນລາຄາສຳລັບ00 Token (00), ລວມທັງລາຄາຕະຫຼາດ, ລາຍລະອຽດການສະໜອງ FDV ແລະ ປະຫວັດລາຄາ. ເຂົ້າໃຈມູນຄ່າປະຈຸບັນຂອງໂທເຄັນ ແລະ ຕໍາແຫນ່ງຕະຫຼາດຂອງມັນຢ່າງໄວວາ.
00 Token (00) Tokenomics: ລາຍລະອຽດຂອງການວັດແທກທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ແລະ ກໍລະນີການນໍາໃຊ້
ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ tokennomics ຂອງ 00 Token (00) ເປັນສິ່ງຈໍາເປັນເພື່ອວິເຄາະມູນຄ່າ, ຄວາມຍືນຍົງ, ແລະ ທ່າແຮງໃນໄລຍະຍາວຂອງມັນ.
ຕົວຊີ້ບອກຫຼັກ ແລະ ວິທີການຄຳນວນ:
ການສະໜອງທັງໝົດ:
ຈໍານວນສູງສຸດຂອງ00 ໂທເຄັນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງຂື້ນ ຫຼື ຈະເຄີຍໄດ້ຮັບການສ້າງຕັ້ງ.
ການສະໜອງການໄຫຼວຽນ:
ຈໍານວນຂອງໂທເຄັນໃນປະຈຸບັນຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດ ແລະ ໃນມືສາທາລະນະ.
ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ:
ຄວາມຕ້ອງການຄົງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຈໍານວນ00 ໂທເຄັນທັງຫມົດທີ່ສາມາດມີຢູ່.
FDV (ການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າແບບເຈືອຈາງເຕັມທີ່):
ຄິດໄລ່ຈາກລາຄາປັດຈຸບັນ × ການສະໜອງສູງສຸດ, ນີ້ເປັນການຄາດຄະເນຂອງມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດທັງໝົດ ຖ້າໂທເຄັນທັງໝົດຢູ່ໃນການໝູນວຽນ.
ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້:
ການສະທ້ອນເຖິງຄວາມໄວຂອງການເປີດຕົວໂທເຄັນໃຫມ່ນີ້ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການຂາດແຄນ ແລະ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ເປັນຫຍັງເມຕຣິກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມີຄວາມສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບຜູ້ຊື້ຂາຍ?
ການສະຫນອງການໄຫຼວຽນທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ = ສະພາບຄ່ອງຫຼາຍ.
ການສະຫນອງສູງສຸດທີ່ຈໍາກັດ + ອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຕໍ່າ = ທ່າແຮງການປັບລາຄາໃນໄລຍະຍາວ.
ການແຜ່ກະຈາຍໂທເຄັນໂປ່ງໃສ = ຄວາມເຊື່ອຫມັ້ນທີ່ດີກວ່າໃນໂຄງການ ແລະ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຕ່ໍາຂອງການຄວບຄຸມສູນກາງ.
FDVສູງເມື່ອມູນຄ່າຕະຫຼາດໃນປະຈຸບັນຕໍ່າ = ອາດຈະເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການປະເມີນມູນຄ່າເກີນ.
ດຽວນີ້ເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈ00's tokenomics, ມາສຳຫຼວດລາຄາສົດຂອງ00ໂທເຄັນກັນເທາະ!
00 ການຄາດເດົາລາຄາ
ສົງໄສວ່າພວກເຮົາກຳລັງ00 ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປໃສ? ຫນ້າການຄາດຄະເນລາຄາຂອງພວກ00ເຮົາປະສົມປະສານຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງຕະຫຼາດແນວໂນ້ມປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະ ຕົວຊີ້ວັດດ້ານວິຊາການເພື່ອໃຫ້ທັດສະນະທີ່ຄາດຄະເນ.
ເປັນຫຍັງທ່ານຄວນເລືອກ MEXC?
MEXC ແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນການແລກປ່ຽນຄຣິບໂຕອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ, ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ຈາກຜູ້ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນທົ່ວໂລກ. ບໍ່ວ່າທ່ານຈະເປັນຜູ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ຫຼື ເປັນມືອາຊີບ, MEXC ແມ່ນວິທີທີ່ງ່າຍທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການຂື້ຂາຍຄຣິບໂຕຂອງທ່ານ.
ປະຕິເສດຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ
ຂໍ້ມູນ Tokenomics ໃນຫນ້ານີ້ແມ່ນມາຈາກແຫຼ່ງພາກສ່ວນທີສາມ. MEXC ບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ. ກະລຸນາດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນຄ້ວາຢ່າງລະອຽດກ່ອນທີ່ຈະລົງທຶນ.