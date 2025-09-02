1. What Is Multi-Asset Mode? Multi-Asset Mode is a risk management mechanism that uses a shared margin pool across multiple assets. It allows users to combine supported tokens (such as BTC, ETH,1. What Is Multi-Asset Mode? Multi-Asset Mode is a risk management mechanism that uses a shared margin pool across multiple assets. It allows users to combine supported tokens (such as BTC, ETH,
1. What Is Multi-Asset Mode?


Multi-Asset Mode is a risk management mechanism that uses a shared margin pool across multiple assets. It allows users to combine supported tokens (such as BTC, ETH, USDT, etc.) as unified collateral for opening USDT-Margined Futures. By offsetting PNL across different assets and converting collateral value across tokens, this mode significantly improves capital efficiency and reduces the risk of isolated liquidations.

1.1 Features of Multi-Asset Mode


Higher Capital Efficiency: Non-stablecoin assets (such as BTC and ETH) can be directly used as margin, avoiding frequent conversions and related costs.
Risk Hedging: PNL from multiple positions is automatically offset, improving account resilience against volatility.
Operational Efficiency: Eliminates the need to manually convert or add margin, enabling faster and more effective responses to market changes.

1.2 Limitations of Multi-Assets Mode


1) Multi-Asset Mode supports USDT-M and USDC-M Futures, but does not support Coin-M Futures.
2) Only Cross Margin Mode is supported. Isolated Margin is not available. Position airdrops, Stock Futures, and Prediction Futures are not supported under Multi-Asset Mode.
3) Copy traders and sub-accounts cannot use Multi-Asset Mode.

2. How to Enable Multi-Assets Mode


2.1 On the Web


Go to the official MEXC website. In the top navigation bar, under Futures, click USDT-M Futures to enter the trading page.


Click the Settings button. In Preferences, select Account Asset Modes, and switch to Multi-Asset Mode. Note: You cannot switch account asset modes if you still have open positions, active orders, or outstanding liabilities.


Return to the Futures trading page. Under Wallet, click Transfer and move the assets you want to use as collateral into your Futures account. These will then serve as shared margin in Multi-Asset Mode.


2.2 On the App


1) Open the MEXC App and tap Futures to enter the trading page.
2) Tap the […] icon.
3) Tap Preferences.
4) In Account Asset Mode, switch to Multi-Asset Mode. Note: You cannot switch account asset modes if you still have open positions, active orders, or outstanding liabilities.
5) Return to the Futures trading page and tap the Transfer button.
6) Transfer the assets you wish to use as collateral into your Futures account. These assets will then be available as shared margin under Multi-Asset Mode.


3. What Is a Tiered Collateral Rate?


The Tiered Collateral Rate is a risk control mechanism within the cross-asset margin pool. It dynamically applies different conversion rates (collateral rates) based on the value range and risk level of collateralized assets. Assets with higher value and lower volatility (such as BTC) are given higher collateral rates. For a single asset type, as the pledged quantity increases, the collateral rate decreases.

  • Stablecoins (USDC, USDT): Collateral rate = 100%, with no limit on the amount that can be collaterialized.
  • Non-stablecoin assets: Use a tiered collateral rate and have a maximum collateral limit. Any amount exceeding this limit will not count as effective margin.
  • If an asset’s equity is negative, its collateral rate will not be considered when calculating effective margin.


For example:
Token
Staked Amount
Collateral Rate
ETH
≤ 100
90%
≤ 200
80%
≤ 300
70%
≤ 400
60%
MX
≤ 10,000
95%
≤ 20,000
80%
≤ 30,000
70%

If a user deposits 350 ETH, and the current ETH price is 4,000 USDT, then:
Effective Margin = (100 × 90% + 100 × 80% + 100 × 70% + 50 × 60%) × 4,000
= 270 × 4,000 = 1,080,000 USDT

You can check the Multi-Asset Mode Trading Rules page for detailed information on the types of supported collateral assets, their pledge limits, and collateral rates.

4. Repayment Process


In Multi-Asset Mode, users may trade and hold positions in a contract even without holding, or holding insufficient amounts of, the settlement asset. As a result, liabilities may arise in situations such as transaction fees, funding payments, realized losses from closing positions, or unrealized position losses. In such cases, users are required to repay outstanding liabilities along with the applicable interest.

MEXC provides a manual repayment feature, with the final repayment price determined by prevailing market conditions.

4.1 On the Web


On the Futures trading page, navigate to the Wallets section and locate the asset with outstanding liabilities. Click Repayment.


Select the repayment asset, verify the repayment amount, and click Confirm.


Repayment history can be reviewed under Repayment & Interest Settlement History.


Alternatively, liabilities can also be cleared by transferring the owed asset directly into your Futures account, which will automatically apply toward repayment.


4.2 On the App


1) On the Futures trading page, go to the Multi-Asset section and locate the asset with outstanding liabilities and tap Repay.
2) Select the repayment asset, verify the repayment amount, and tap Confirm.


As with the web version, you may also transfer the owed asset into your Futures account, which will be automatically applied toward repayment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

