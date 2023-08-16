Eligible Liability Crypto

The above assets are eligible to use for liability.

1. When a crypto's liability exceeds the auto repayment threshold, auto repayment will be triggered.

2. Upon auto repayment, repayment amount = current liability − auto repayment threshold × (1 – auto repayment ratio). A fee will be charged based on the discount rate of the payment crypto. For example, if 1,000 USDT is owed and the discount rate is 90%, BTC worth (1,000 / 90%) will be required.

3. Interest is settled hourly based on the liability at the time of settlement. No interest is charged if the liability is within the interest-free limit.