What is MEXC Futures Earn?

Beginner
Nov 13, 2025MEXC
0m
#Futures#Beginners
1. What is MEXC Futures Earn?


Futures Earn is a financial product offered by MEXC for Futures users. Once activated, eligible funds in your Futures account will automatically enroll in this exclusive Earn product, generating daily interest without affecting your regular Futures trading, and helping you efficiently grow your account value.

2. MEXC Futures Earn Rules Explained


2.1 Basic Rules of Futures Earn


  • Assets eligible for Futures Earn are referred to as the principal, which is based on the wallet balance in the user's Futures account.
  • Users only need to activate Futures Earn manually once. After activation, the principal will automatically be used to calculate interest. The principal continues to serve as margin for Futures trading while simultaneously generating interest.
  • Principal = Available Balance + Assets locked for Pending Orders + Margin Used – Bonus
  • Please refer to the event page for the specific cryptocurrencies supported by Futures Earn.
  • Bonuses are excluded from interest calculations under Futures Earn.
  • Interest accrued from Futures Earn is distributed without any fees or charges. Participation is completely free of cost.

2.2 Futures Earn Rules for Interest Calculation and Distribution


The interest generated from Futures Earn is influenced by both the value of Futures positions and the amount of principal in the Futures account. The value of Futures positions affects the applicable APR for interest calculation, while the amount of principal directly determines the base on which interest is calculated. The specific rules are as follows:

1) USDT-M or USDC-M Futures
Futures Position Value
Principal
APR
< $100,000
Unlimited
3%
≥ $100,000

0-25,000 USDT or
0-25,000 USDC
15%
> 25,000 USDT (portion above 25,000 USDT) or
> 25,000 USDC (portion above 25,000 USDC)
3%
Notes:
  • The APR values and principal limits are dynamically adjusted based on market conditions and platform policies. Actual interest is determined by the values displayed on the Futures Earn page. Please refer to official MEXC announcements for the latest updates.
  • The calculation includes the position values of all open USDT-M and USDC-M Futures. Coin-M Futures are excluded.
  • The Futures position value is calculated on a net basis. For trading pairs with the same underlying asset, long and short positions are offset against each other, and the net position size is used in the calculation. The specific formula is as follows:
  • abs (USDT long qty × Avg Entry Price – USDT short qty × Avg Entry Price + USDC long qty × Avg Entry Price – USDC short qty × Avg Entry Price)
  • The position value is snapshot three times per day, and the average is used for calculation.
  • The wallet balance of the Futures account is snapshot three times per day, and the lowest value is taken as the principal for interest calculation.

2) Examples of Futures Earn Interest Calculations

Scenario A: The user currently holds a Futures position of 80,000 USDT and has 25,000 USDT in principal. The daily interest is calculated as follows:
  • Daily Interest = 25,000 × 3% / 365 = 2.05 USDT
  • Explanation: Since the Futures position is below 100,000 USDT, all principal is calculated at 3% APR.

Scenario B: The user currently holds a Futures position of 100,000 USDT and has 25,000 USDT in principal. The daily interest is calculated as follows:
  • Daily Interest = 25,000 × 15% / 365 = 10.25 USDT
  • Explanation: With a position value of at least 100,000 USDT, up to 25,000 USDT of principal is eligible for the higher 15% APR.

Scenario C: The user currently holds a Futures position of 100,000 USDT and has 85,000 USDT in principal. The daily interest is calculated as follows:
  • Daily Interest = 25,000 × 15% / 365 + 60,000 × 3% / 365 = 15.18 USDT
  • Explanation: Of the total 85,000 USDT in principal, the first 25,000 USDT is calculated at 15% APR, while the remaining 60,000 USDT is calculated at 3% APR.

3) Futures Earn Rules for the Distribution of Interest

Interest from Futures Earn is distributed once per day to the user's Spot account. The distribution amount corresponds to the interest accrued on the previous day. Interest details can be viewed under Interest Accrued on the Futures Earn page.

2.3 Rules for Activating and Deactivating Futures Earn


  • Activating Futures Earn: When the Futures account contains assets supported by Futures Earn, the feature can be activated at any time.
  • Deactivating Futures Earn: Futures Earn can be deactivated at any time while it is active. However, please note that if funds allocated to Futures Earn are withdrawn or transferred out during the activation period, those funds will immediately stop accruing interest.

3. How to Activate Futures Earn


3.1 Web


Go to the MEXC official website homepage and log in. From the Earn menu, click Futures Earn to enter the event page.


On the Futures Earn page, click Earn Now.


Check the agreement box and click the Start Earning Interest button to complete the activation of the Futures Earn feature.


3.2 App


1) Open the MEXC App and tap More on the homepage.
2) Under the Assets section, select Earn.
3) On the Earn page, tap Futures Earn.
4) On the Futures Earn page, tap Earn Now.
5) Check the agreement box and tap the Start Earning Interest button to complete the activation of the Futures Earn feature.


Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

