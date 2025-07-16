What is a Passkey?





A passkey is a novel identity authentication technology that enables users to access online accounts on websites or applications without manually entering passwords. With passkeys, users can log into their accounts using methods like fingerprint recognition, facial scanning, or device screen lock settings (e.g., PIN codes). Passkeys offer robust and effective protection mechanisms, safeguarding against threats such as phishing attacks.









1.1 Password-free, streamlined login: Users can directly access their accounts using methods such as fingerprint recognition, facial scanning, and more, simplifying the login process and avoiding issues like multiple entries or incorrect passwords.





1.2 Enhanced security: Passkeys, based on FIDO Alliance and W3C standards, use encrypted key pairs instead of passwords, significantly enhancing security. Passkeys are closely tied to their associated applications or websites, ensuring that users do not inadvertently use passkeys to log into fraudulent applications or websites.





1.3 Coexisting with passwords: By logging in with a passkey, you can use biometric technologies such as autofill, facial recognition, or fingerprint recognition for authentication, enabling a seamless transition from passwords to passkeys. This design allows users to use both passwords and passkeys simultaneously.









The passkey feature is currently only available on the MEXC App, supported on iOS 16.0.0 or Android 9.0 and above. We will demonstrate the withdrawal process on the iOS version of the app.





Note: Due to regional restrictions or device limitations such as lack of support for Google services, some devices may not be able to use the passkey feature. We appreciate your understanding.









1）Open the MEXC App and log in, then tap on the user icon at the top left corner of the app homepage.





2）Tap on [Security].





3）Tap on [Passkey].





4）On the Passkey page, tap [Add Passkey].





5）Enter your email or mobile verification code, input the Google Authenticator code, then tap [Confirm]. After completing biometric authentication, the passkey will be successfully created.













1）Open the MEXC App and log in, then tap on the user icon at the top left corner of the app homepage.





2）Tap on [Security].





3）Tap on [Passkey].





4）On the Passkey page, you can see all the passkeys you have currently set. You can tap the [Add Passkey] button below to continue adding new passkeys, with a maximum limit of 10 passkeys.





If you have multiple passkeys, tap the pencil-shaped edit button to modify the names of the passkeys for easier management.





If you no longer wish to use or want to delete unnecessary passkeys, tap the delete button on the far right to remove the selected passkey.













1) On the Passkey page, click the ⚙️

icon in the top right corner.

2) Select the desired application scenarios and click [Save].

3) Complete the 2FA verification by entering the required code, then click [Confirm] to finish.

















We will continue to use the iOS version of the app as an example to demonstrate withdrawing funds.





1）Open the MEXC App and log in to your account, then tap on the [Wallets] button at the bottom right corner.

2）Select [Withdraw] on the Wallets page.

3）Choose the crypto you want to withdraw, such as USDT, and enter "USDT" in the search box at the top.

4）Tap on the search result for the USDT token.

5）Select [On-chain Withdrawal] as the withdrawal method.

6）Fill in the "Withdrawal Address" and "Withdrawal Quantity" fields, then select the withdrawal Network.

7）After confirming everything is correct, tap [Confirm].

8）Double-check your withdrawal information, then tap [Confirm Withdrawal].









If you have previously set a passkey, after tapping [Confirm Withdrawal], you need only complete biometric authentication or enter your password to complete the withdrawal.





If you have not set up a passkey before, after tapping [Confirm Withdrawal], the "Add Passkey for Withdrawal" pop-up window will appear.





9）Tap [Add Passkey].





10）Enter your email or mobile verification code, enter the Google Authenticator code, then tap [Confirm]. After completing biometric authentication, your passkey will be successfully created.





Once the passkey is successfully created, you will no longer need to complete 2FA when performing withdrawal operations. Simply complete biometric authentication or enter your password to complete the withdrawal.













1）Enter the email or phone number you have linked to your MEXC account, then click [Next].

2）Complete the slide verification.

3）Complete the biometric authentication to log in to the MEXC App.













Using a passkey for logins or withdrawals not only simplifies the process and improves efficiency, but also enhances security, effectively preventing network attacks and safeguarding your assets. Since the passkey is stored on your own device, please make sure keep your device secure to prevent asset loss in case your device is lost.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.