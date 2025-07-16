A passkey is a novel identity authentication technology that enables users to access online accounts on websites or applications without manually entering passwords. With passkeys, users can log intoA passkey is a novel identity authentication technology that enables users to access online accounts on websites or applications without manually entering passwords. With passkeys, users can log into
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/What is a Passkey?

What is a Passkey?

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Beginners#Advanced
Wink
LIKE$0.005418+2.03%
Houdini Swap
LOCK$0.1257+0.64%
Gravity
G$0.005991-3.66%
PinLink
PIN$0.2466-1.47%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014943-1.18%

A passkey is a novel identity authentication technology that enables users to access online accounts on websites or applications without manually entering passwords. With passkeys, users can log into their accounts using methods like fingerprint recognition, facial scanning, or device screen lock settings (e.g., PIN codes). Passkeys offer robust and effective protection mechanisms, safeguarding against threats such as phishing attacks.

1. Advantages of Passkeys


1.1 Password-free, streamlined login: Users can directly access their accounts using methods such as fingerprint recognition, facial scanning, and more, simplifying the login process and avoiding issues like multiple entries or incorrect passwords.

1.2 Enhanced security: Passkeys, based on FIDO Alliance and W3C standards, use encrypted key pairs instead of passwords, significantly enhancing security. Passkeys are closely tied to their associated applications or websites, ensuring that users do not inadvertently use passkeys to log into fraudulent applications or websites.

1.3 Coexisting with passwords: By logging in with a passkey, you can use biometric technologies such as autofill, facial recognition, or fingerprint recognition for authentication, enabling a seamless transition from passwords to passkeys. This design allows users to use both passwords and passkeys simultaneously.

2. How to Set and Delete Passkeys


The passkey feature is currently only available on the MEXC App, supported on iOS 16.0.0 or Android 9.0 and above. We will demonstrate the withdrawal process on the iOS version of the app.

Note: Due to regional restrictions or device limitations such as lack of support for Google services, some devices may not be able to use the passkey feature. We appreciate your understanding.

2.1 How to Set Passkeys


1）Open the MEXC App and log in, then tap on the user icon at the top left corner of the app homepage.

2）Tap on [Security].

3）Tap on [Passkey].

4）On the Passkey page, tap [Add Passkey].

5）Enter your email or mobile verification code, input the Google Authenticator code, then tap [Confirm]. After completing biometric authentication, the passkey will be successfully created.


2.2 How to View, Modify, and Delete Passkeys


1）Open the MEXC App and log in, then tap on the user icon at the top left corner of the app homepage.

2）Tap on [Security].

3）Tap on [Passkey].

4）On the Passkey page, you can see all the passkeys you have currently set. You can tap the [Add Passkey] button below to continue adding new passkeys, with a maximum limit of 10 passkeys.

If you have multiple passkeys, tap the pencil-shaped edit button to modify the names of the passkeys for easier management.

If you no longer wish to use or want to delete unnecessary passkeys, tap the delete button on the far right to remove the selected passkey.


2.3 How to Configure Application Scenarios for the Passkey


1) On the Passkey page, click the ⚙️
icon in the top right corner.
2) Select the desired application scenarios and click [Save].
3) Complete the 2FA verification by entering the required code, then click [Confirm] to finish.


3. How to Use the Passkey


3.1 Using the Passkey for Withdrawals


We will continue to use the iOS version of the app as an example to demonstrate withdrawing funds.

1）Open the MEXC App and log in to your account, then tap on the [Wallets] button at the bottom right corner.
2）Select [Withdraw] on the Wallets page.
3）Choose the crypto you want to withdraw, such as USDT, and enter "USDT" in the search box at the top.
4）Tap on the search result for the USDT token.
5）Select [On-chain Withdrawal] as the withdrawal method.
6）Fill in the "Withdrawal Address" and "Withdrawal Quantity" fields, then select the withdrawal Network.
7）After confirming everything is correct, tap [Confirm].
8）Double-check your withdrawal information, then tap [Confirm Withdrawal].


If you have previously set a passkey, after tapping [Confirm Withdrawal], you need only complete biometric authentication or enter your password to complete the withdrawal.

If you have not set up a passkey before, after tapping [Confirm Withdrawal], the "Add Passkey for Withdrawal" pop-up window will appear.

9）Tap [Add Passkey].

10）Enter your email or mobile verification code, enter the Google Authenticator code, then tap [Confirm]. After completing biometric authentication, your passkey will be successfully created.

Once the passkey is successfully created, you will no longer need to complete 2FA when performing withdrawal operations. Simply complete biometric authentication or enter your password to complete the withdrawal.


3.2 Using the Passkey to Log in to Your Account


1）Enter the email or phone number you have linked to your MEXC account, then click [Next].
2）Complete the slide verification.
3）Complete the biometric authentication to log in to the MEXC App.



Using a passkey for logins or withdrawals not only simplifies the process and improves efficiency, but also enhances security, effectively preventing network attacks and safeguarding your assets. Since the passkey is stored on your own device, please make sure keep your device secure to prevent asset loss in case your device is lost.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Will XRP Price Increase In September 2025?

Ripple XRP is a cryptocurrency that primarily focuses on building a decentralised payments network to facilitate low-cost and cross-border transactions. It’s a native digital currency of the Ripple ne

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets w

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubb

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Related Articles

MEXC Futures Funding Rates: How to Check, Calculate & Optimize Costs

MEXC Futures Funding Rates: How to Check, Calculate & Optimize Costs

Have you ever experienced this? You predicted the market direction correctly in a futures trade, yet your profits kept shrinking, or your balance mysteriously dropped? The culprit might be something m

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?

1. What Is MEXC Hold and Earn?MEXC Hold and Earn allows users to generate returns on designated tokens held in their Spot account. The product offers full flexibility: users can trade, withdraw, or us

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

What is the MEXC Market Movers Board?

1. What is the Market Movers Board?MEXC Market Movers board monitors and displays trading pairs that experience significant price fluctuations within a specific period. By tracking price movements and

How to Trade Stock Futures on MEXC

How to Trade Stock Futures on MEXC

Crypto-Based Stock Futures are financial derivatives that integrate U.S. equities (stocks of publicly listed U.S. companies) with the cryptocurrency market through Futures-based trading. These instrum

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus