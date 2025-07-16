What is a MEXC Affiliate? High Commissions, Zero Barriers

As a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, MEXC has maintained a strong focus on both Spot and Futures trading, continuously refining its offerings. With years of industry experience, MEXC hasAs a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, MEXC has maintained a strong focus on both Spot and Futures trading, continuously refining its offerings. With years of industry experience, MEXC has
As a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, MEXC has maintained a strong focus on both Spot and Futures trading, continuously refining its offerings. With years of industry experience, MEXC has become the platform of choice for Futures traders, thanks to its highly competitive fee structure and exceptional market depth.

In addition to product development, MEXC actively collaborates with influential KOLs and content creators to foster mutual growth and drive a healthy, sustainable futures trading ecosystem.

1. What Is the MEXC Affiliate Program?


The MEXC Affiliate Program is a global partnership initiative designed to promote Futures trading through collaboration with industry KOLs, content creators, and community leaders.

*BTN-Apply Now for the MEXC Affiliate Program &BTNURL=https://affiliates.mexc.com *

By joining MEXC as an affiliate, you can align with our mission, reflect our values, and actively promote the MEXC trading platform. Upon becoming an affiliate, you’ll receive a unique referral code, which can be shared with trading enthusiasts via articles, social media platforms, or any promotional channels. For every active user you successfully refer, you will receive lifetime commission on their trading activity.

Note: MEXC does not accept trading or applications from users in the following countries/regions: North Korea, Cuba, Sudan, Syria, Iran, Crimea, Mainland China, Indonesia, Singapore, Venezuela, Canada, the United States, and others.

2. Benefits of Becoming a MEXC Affiliate


2.1 Industry-Leading Commission Rates


As a MEXC Affiliate, you can maximize your influence while enjoying commission rates that are more than double the industry average. For each user you refer, you can earn up to 70% referral commission, plus an additional 10% sub-affiliate commission. For example, if User A (your direct referral) generates $100 in trading fees, you earn $70. If User A refers User C, you earn 10% of User C’s trading fees as well.

2.2 Best-in-Class Trading Conditions and High User Retention


MEXC offers a comprehensive product suite with support for 1,291 Futures pairs, including BTC and ETH, and leverage of up to 500x, meeting a wide range of trading strategies. With ongoing zero-fee events and Futures trading fees well below the industry average, high-frequency traders benefit from lower trading costs. In addition, MEXC’s deep liquidity significantly reduces slippage for large orders, providing a stable and efficient trading environment.

*BTN-Start Your Futures Trading Journey&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/futures/BTC_USDT *

2.3 Trusted Global Brand with Proven Performance


MEXC has established partnerships with over 73,000 KOLs across 170+ countries and regions, building strong brand recognition and trust. To date, the platform has distributed over 6,200 BTC in commissions to affiliates—always on time, with zero delays—reinforcing its industry reputation for reliability. MEXC strictly adheres to international financial compliance standards, employing multi-layer fund segregation and advanced risk control systems to ensure maximum asset security for users.

3. How to Become a MEXC Affiliate


3.1 On the Web


1) Log in on the official MEXC website and navigate to Futures Futures Overview.


2) Scroll to the bottom of the page and find the Affiliate section. Click Apply Now.


3) On the affiliate page, click Activate Affiliate Status. Fill in the required information as prompted, then click Activate Now to complete your application.


3.2 On the App


1) Open the MEXC App homepage and tap Referral
2) Scroll to the bottom of the page to find the MEXC Affiliate Program, then tap Activate Now.
3) Fill in the required information as prompted, and click Activate Now to complete your application.


The MEXC Affiliate Program offers an excellent opportunity—whether you're an industry KOL, community leader, or crypto enthusiast, you can monetize your influence by sharing a trusted, high-quality trading platform. Partner with a global leader and share in the growth of the crypto economy!

*BTN-Click here to Become a MEXC Affiliate&BTNURL=https://affiliates.mexc.com *

Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

