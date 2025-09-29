In the cryptocurrency market, limit orders serve as a critical trading mechanism, enabling investors to exercise precise control over the execution price of their trades. 1. What Is Limit Order? 1.1In the cryptocurrency market, limit orders serve as a critical trading mechanism, enabling investors to exercise precise control over the execution price of their trades. 1. What Is Limit Order? 1.1
What is a Limit Order?

Sep 29, 2025MEXC
In the cryptocurrency market, limit orders serve as a critical trading mechanism, enabling investors to exercise precise control over the execution price of their trades.

1. What Is Limit Order?


1.1 Definition


A limit order allows traders to specify their desired order price. The order will be filled either at the specified price or at a more favorable price.

When a limit order is submitted, if the current order book already contains matching orders at the specified price, the trade will be executed immediately at the best available price. If no match is found, the limit order will remain in the order book until it is either executed or canceled by the trader.

1.2 Key Concepts


  • Buy Price/Sell Price: The designated price set by the trader to purchase or sell cryptocurrency.
  • Buy Quantity/Sell Quantity: The amount of cryptocurrency the trader intends to purchase or sell.
  • Transaction Value: The total value of cryptocurrency involved in the trade.
  • TP/SL: Traders may preset TP/SL conditions when placing a limit order. Once the order is fully executed, the system will automatically place corresponding TP/SL orders based on the preset price and filled quantity.
  • Note: If the triggered order amount is below the platform’s minimum order requirement, the instruction will be deemed invalid.

2. Difference Between Limit Orders and Market Orders


In cryptocurrency trading, the two most common order types are limit orders and market orders. These differ significantly in terms of execution rules, speed, and applicable scenarios:

Category
Restricted?
Speed
Easy to Fill?
Suitable for
Limit Order
Yes
Slow
Not guaranteed
Controlling price or waiting for the ideal price level
Market Order
No
Quick
Guaranteed
Prioritizing speed, accepting uncertain execution price

Summary:
  • Limit orders are suitable for traders who want precise control over their entry or exit price. They help avoid chasing high prices or selling too low, but they carry the risk of not being executed.
  • Market orders guarantee immediate execution, making them ideal for time-sensitive traders or those who want to enter or exit the market quickly.

3. Advantages of Limit Orders


The primary advantages of limit orders lie in their control and strategic flexibility:

  • Price Control: Traders can place orders within their desired price range, avoiding unfavorable execution caused by sudden market volatility.
  • Risk Management: When combined with take-profit and stop-loss functions, limit orders allow traders to predefine exit points—helping lock in profits while controlling potential losses.
  • Effective in Volatile Markets: During periods of price fluctuation, limit orders enable traders to capture ideal price levels and improve overall trading efficiency.

In summary, limit orders are not only an essential tool for beginners entering the market but also a critical mechanism for advanced traders developing more complex trading strategies.

4. How to Place a Limit Order on MEXC


Let’s take the MX/USDT trading pair as an example.

4.1 On the Web


1) Go to the official MEXC website, log in to your account, and open the Spot Trading page.

2) Select the Limit order option.


3) Enter your desired Price and the Amount of MX you want to purchase.

4) If you like, you can also set TP/SL to manage your risk automatically.

5) Click Buy MX to place your order.

6) Your order will appear in the Open Orders section.

7) Once the market price reaches your set price (or better), your order will be filled. After it’s filled, you’ll see your MX tokens in the Open Positions section.


4.2 On the App


1) Open the MEXC App, log in to your account, and tap Trade at the bottom to enter the Spot Trading page.

2) Select Limit Order.

3) Enter your desired Price and Amount.

4) (Optional) Enable and set TP/SL.

5) Tap Buy MX to place your limit order.

6) Your order will appear under Open Orders.

7) Once the market price reaches your set price (or better), your order will be filled. After it’s filled, you’ll see your MX tokens in the Positions section.



Placing a limit sell order works the same way as placing a buy order. Simply enter the price and amount of MX you want to sell, then click Sell MX to submit your order. Your order will appear in the Open Orders section.

Once the market price reaches your specified price (or a better price), your limit order will be executed. After the trade is completed, you will see the corresponding USDT tokens in your Positions.

5. Advantages and Considerations of Using Limit Orders


5.1 Advantages


  • Allows users to set prices in advance, helping avoid chasing high prices or panic selling at lows.
  • Helps capture ideal buying or selling opportunities in a volatile market.
  • Combined with take-profit and stop-loss settings, it effectively manages risk and secures PNL targets.

5.2 Considerations


  • If the market price does not reach your set level, the order may remain unfilled for a long time.
  • In cases of low liquidity, even if the price is reached, the order may not be fully filled.
  • TP/SL levels should be set carefully to avoid invalidation or missed opportunities during extreme market conditions.

6. Conclusion


Limit orders are one of the most common order types in both spot and futures trading. By setting a specific price, traders can buy or sell assets at their ideal levels while using TP/SL tools for risk management. When applied strategically and aligned with individual trading styles and risk tolerance, limit orders empower investors to face market challenges with greater confidence—taking steady steps toward long-term wealth growth.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this material does not constitute advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it serve as a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn offers this information for reference purposes only and does not provide investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

