Beginner's Guides/Spot/What Are Market Orders?

What Are Market Orders?

2023.12.13 MEXC
In spot trading, a market order is one of the most common types of orders. The following will explore the definition of a market order, its use cases, and how to use market orders on MEXC.

Meaning


A market order involves a user promptly buying or selling at the current best market price for rapid transaction completion. It's important to recognize that, should the total amount of a single market order be excessively large, there might be cases where unfilled portions get canceled.

The advantage of a market order lies in its ease of activation, as users do not need to set prices themselves, facilitating rapid order execution. However, a potential drawback of market orders is the inability to guarantee the execution price.

Example

Market orders are ideal for quick buying or selling. For example, if the current BTC spot price rapidly exceeds 40,000 USDT, a user wanting to buy immediately and willing to execute the purchase at the market price can opt for a market order.

Placing Market Orders


On the Website:

Using the purchase of BTC as an example, after entering the spot trading page, select [Market], input [Total] or [Price], and click [Buy BTC].



On the MEXC App:

Still using the purchase of BTC as an example, after entering the spot trading page, choose [Market], input [Amount] or [Total], and click [Buy BTC].


