What Are Futures Risk Limits?

Sep 29, 2025MEXC
In cryptocurrency trading, perpetual futures are favored by traders for their high leverage and flexibility. However, as market volatility increases, the risks associated with futures trading also grow. To protect traders' interests and maintain market stability, MEXC has introduced a Futures Risk Limit mechanism to address potential risks in extreme market conditions.

1. What Is MEXC Futures Risk Limits?


1.1 Definition and Purpose


MEXC Futures Risk Limits are a dynamic mechanism designed specifically for perpetual futures trading. They serve to mitigate potential risks during abnormal market volatility and extreme conditions. By adjusting leverage levels, position limits, and maintenance margin rates, MEXC ensures market stability and reduces the likelihood of systemic risks caused by sharp price fluctuations.

Core Objectives:
  • Maintain market stability: Prevent large-scale liquidations during extreme market conditions.
  • Protect traders' interests: Reduce risks associated with high leverage and help users safeguard their positions.
  • Optimize the trading environment: Ensure fairness in the market and prevent imbalances caused by unilateral actions by large traders.

In essence, risk limits are a set of measures established to reduce potential trading risks and losses. In highly volatile markets, traders holding large positions with high leverage can create significant liquidation risks. If the insurance fund is depleted, the auto-deleveraging (ADL) system may be triggered, exposing other traders to additional risk.

To address this, MEXC applies the risk limit mechanism to all trading accounts. The system adopts a tiered margin model to manage risk: the maximum position size is determined by the chosen leverage level. The higher the leverage, the smaller the maximum allowable position size. Users can adjust leverage at their discretion, and the initial margin requirement is calculated based on the selected leverage.

2. How to View Risk Limit Details for Different Futures on MEXC


2.1 MEXC Web


On the official MEXC website, click Futures from the top navigation bar to enter the Futures trading page. Then select Risk Limit and click View All Futures Risk Limits to access detailed Risk Limit Tier information.


On the Futures Risk Limit Information page, select the Futures pair you want to view. The page will then display the corresponding risk limit details. For example, the figure below shows the risk limit tiers for BTCUSDT Perpetual Futures.


2.2 MEXC App


1) On the MEXC App homepage, tap Futures.
2) On the Futures trading page, tap the [...] settings button in the upper-right corner.
3) Select Futures Info.
4) Switch to the Risk Limit page, then choose the Perpetual Futures pair you want to view. The page will display the corresponding risk limit details. For example, the figure below shows the risk limit tiers for BTCUSDT Perpetual Futures.


3. Factors Affecting Risk Limit Tiers


3.1 Leverage Determines the Maximum Position Size


The leverage directly determines the maximum position quantity a user can hold. The higher the leverage, the smaller the maximum position quantity. For example, the ETHUSDT Perpetual Futures risk limit has six tiers, with different maximum position quantities corresponding to different leverage levels. When the leverage is set to 500x, the position quantity is approximately 671,829 USDT. When the leverage is adjusted to 20x, the position quantity increases to 44,788,600 USDT.


3.2 Maintenance Margin Rate Based on Position Quantity


A user's maintenance margin rate is determined by their position quantity rather than the leverage. This means the maintenance margin rate is not affected by leverage settings.

As shown in the ETHUSDT Perpetual Futures risk limit tiers, the greater the position quantity, the higher the required maintenance margin rate. For example, if your position quantity falls within the range of 0~671,829 USDT, the applicable maintenance margin rate is 0.1%. If your position quantity increases to the range of 17,915,440~44,788,600 USDT, the applicable maintenance margin rate rises to 2%.

It is important to note that MEXC may adjust the maximum leverage for different trading pairs, as well as the maximum position quantity permitted under specific leverage levels, in response to market conditions. Please stay updated with MEXC's latest announcements.

The maintenance margin rate directly impacts the liquidation price. If the margin balance for a position falls below the required maintenance margin, the position will be reduced or liquidated. Therefore, users are strongly advised to monitor their margin balances carefully to avoid liquidation.

During periods of abnormal price volatility or extreme market conditions, the system may implement additional measures to maintain market stability. These may include, but are not limited to, adjusting maximum leverage, position quantity limits, and maintenance margin rates across different tiers.

4. Core Functions of MEXC Futures Risk Limits


To address extreme market volatility, MEXC's risk limit mechanism operates through three primary measures:

4.1 Adjustment of Maximum Leverage


In the event of abnormal market fluctuations, MEXC may dynamically adjust the maximum leverage available. For example:
  • In stable markets, traders may use leverage as high as 125x on Perpetual Futures.
  • In periods of severe volatility, the system may lower the maximum leverage to 50x or below to reduce liquidation risk.
This mechanism reduces the probability of liquidation under high leverage and helps traders manage potential losses more effectively in volatile conditions, thereby enhancing overall capital safety and risk management.

4.2 Adjustment of Position Limits by Tier


MEXC applies tiered position limits based on position quantity to prevent the market from being disproportionately affected by large positions. For example:
  • Under higher leverage, position limits are smaller.
  • Under lower leverage, position limits are larger.
This structure prevents a single user from holding an outsized position that could disrupt market balance, while also controlling systemic liquidity risks, ensuring stability and fairness in the trading environment.

4.3 Adjustment of Maintenance Margin Rates by Tier


The maintenance margin rate is the minimum margin ratio required to keep a position open. MEXC may adjust these rates under extreme market conditions:
  • Stable markets: Maintenance margin rates are lower, allowing users to retain more available funds.
  • Volatile markets: Maintenance margin rates are increased, ensuring users maintain sufficient margin to support their positions.
This adjustment raises the liquidation threshold, reducing the likelihood of liquidations, while also ensuring sufficient margin levels across the system to mitigate liquidity crises and preserve market stability.

5. Why Are Risk Limits Critical for Traders?


MEXC's risk limit mechanism is not only a key tool for maintaining market stability but also provides significant benefits to individual traders. Its practical advantages include:

  • Reduced liquidation risk: While high leverage can amplify profits, it also magnifies losses. Risk limits dynamically adjust leverage and margin requirements, effectively lowering the probability of liquidation during sharp market swings.
  • Optimized capital management: The mechanism helps traders manage positions and margin more prudently, encouraging flexible strategies instead of reckless operations. For example, when leverage is capped, traders must commit more margin, forcing them to plan capital allocation more carefully before entering trades.
  • Increased sense of security: Volatile markets often trigger panic among traders. Risk limits add an extra layer of protection, reducing the likelihood of panic-driven liquidations caused by sudden price movements.
  • Enhanced market fairness: Risk limits apply equally to both large and small traders, preventing any single participant from exerting outsized influence on prices and ensuring healthier market development.

6. How to Use Risk Limits to Optimize Trading Strategies


By fully understanding MEXC's risk limit mechanism, traders can adopt the following strategies to enhance their trading performance:

  • Use appropriate leverage: In highly volatile markets, it is advisable to select lower leverage to reduce risk. Even if higher leverage is available, always choose a level that matches your personal risk tolerance.
  • Control position size: Avoid taking oversized positions, especially during periods of high volatility. Set reasonable position sizes based on risk limits to ensure sufficient margin is available for potential top-ups.
  • Set stop-loss and take-profit levels: Define clear stop-loss levels before opening a position to minimize uncontrollable losses. At the same time, set realistic take-profit targets to lock in profits when achieved.
  • Stay updated with market announcements: MEXC regularly updates risk limit adjustments through official announcements. Traders should monitor these changes closely and adjust their strategies accordingly.

7. Conclusion


MEXC's risk limit mechanism is a key market safeguard that protects traders' funds during extreme volatility while maintaining overall market stability. By dynamically adjusting leverage, position limits, and maintenance margin rate, MEXC provides traders with a safer experience in high-risk environments.

For traders, understanding and applying this mechanism not only reduces trading risk but also optimizes capital management and improves long-term profitability. Before engaging in perpetual futures trading, traders are encouraged to study the relevant rules carefully and design a trading plan that matches their individual risk tolerance.


Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

