Overview of the MEXC MasterCard

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners#OTC
Here you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to apply and complete the deposit for the virtual MEXC MasterCard.


Step 1


Select [MEXC MasterCard] from the [Buy Crypto] menu in the navigation bar. Alternatively, you can access the page via MEXC MasterCard.


Step 2


Start Applying Now!

1. Please complete your advanced KYC and additional verification, and check the supported countries for the card application.

2. Proceed to click on “Apply Now” to begin the MEXC MasterCard Application.


Step 3


Application process

1. Please fill in all the required information displayed on the Card Holder Info.

2. Check on your ID number before proceeding for the next step. Please note that you won't be able to edit the ID number once submitted.


3. Complete the Upload Info by submitting the documents required.

Note: Use a clear image of your face, ensure the photo is in colour (not over or under exposed) and do not include any filters commonly used on social media that will help to smoothen the verification process.


Step 4


You will redirect to this page once your application has been submitted. The verification process may take up to 2 business days and the application result will be notified to you via Registered Email on the MEXC MasterCard application.


Once your MEXC MasterCard Application has been approved, an email containing the card number, password, CVV, and validity date will be sent to your Registered Email on MEXC MasterCard. Please check your inbox or spam to acquire the relevant info.

Step 5


The card is now ready to use. Complete the deposit from your MEXC Fiat Wallet.

1. Complete the transfer of the asset to your MEXC Fiat Wallet.

2. Enter the deposit amount based on your transaction needs.

3. Complete the Security Verification by entering the six (6)-digit Google Authenticator 2FA security code that has to be accessed via your Google Authenticator App. For complete guide, please refer to Release of tokens in P2P is now secure!

4. Your deposit should be complete within minutes. Check the Deposit History tab. You may view all of your previous MEXC MasterCard deposit transactions here.


Application rules:


1. User’s advanced KYC must be completed more than 14 days ago.
2. Users who have purchased tokens before via bank card or bank transfer.
3. The service is only available to KYC users in the Supported Countries.
4. Only selected inner test users can apply for MEXC MasterCard.

Top-up rules:


1. The top-up fee is 1%.

2. The single transaction limit is 3,000 USDT; the monthly transaction limit is 30,000 USDT; the card capacity is 100,000 USDT.

3. The transaction fee is 0 within the EEA area and 2% out of the EEA areas (0.60 EUR minimal per transaction).

4. The monthly fee for the card is 1 EUR. If your balance is insufficient, the fee will accumulate and be deducted once your card balance is sufficient.

Supported Countries for the card application:


Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein
If you have any questions, feel free to submit an OTC ticket for consultation.


