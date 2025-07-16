In October, MEXC announced the MX token burn data for Q3 2024, with a total of 2,480,000 MX tokens burned. This initiative aims to reinforce confidence among MX holders. By holding MX tokens, you canIn October, MEXC announced the MX token burn data for Q3 2024, with a total of 2,480,000 MX tokens burned. This initiative aims to reinforce confidence among MX holders. By holding MX tokens, you can
October MX Zone Events Report

Jul 16, 2025
In October, MEXC announced the MX token burn data for Q3 2024, with a total of 2,480,000 MX tokens burned. This initiative aims to reinforce confidence among MX holders. By holding MX tokens, you can also participate in exclusive monthly events to earn free airdrop rewards. For more details on the benefits of holding MX, refer to the article "The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders."

1. October MX Zone Events Performance Data


In October 2024, MEXC held a total of 93 airdrop events, distributing rewards valued at over $5.64 million. These airdrops offered an annualized percentage yield (APY) as high as 37%.

According to MEXC platform data, the top five tokens in October's airdrop events each experienced growth exceeding 100%. Leading the gains, the NIM token surged by an impressive 2,747%, achieving the highest growth of the month. Meanwhile, ZND and GALAXIS followed with significant increases of 392% and 282%, respectively.

Top 5 Quality Tokens of October 2024

Project Name
Airdrop Time (MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase Rate (Based on Data From Oct 31)
NIM
2024/10/18
2,747%
ZND
2024/10/24
392%
GALAXIS
2024/10/3
282%
MVT
2024/10/3
110%
OLAS
2024/10/30
105%

2. How to Participate in Token Airdrop Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive free airdrop events for MX holders. If you hold 1,000 or more MX tokens, you can register to participate in both events.

Please note that the system will take three random snapshots every day. You must ensure that your spot account holds a minimum of 1,000 MX continuously for 24 hours, starting from the day before the event at 15:59 (UTC). If your MX holdings drop below 1,000 MX at any time during this 24-hour period, you will not be eligible to participate in the Kickstarter and Launchpool events.

To participate, visit the MEXC official website homepage, and under the [Spot] dropdown menu in the top navigation bar, you will find links to the Launchpool and Kickstarter events.


3. How to Purchase MX


If you are not yet an MX holder and wish to participate in the Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you will need to purchase and hold at least 1,000 MX tokens on MEXC to be eligible. To learn how to purchase MX tokens, refer to the guide "Buy MX in One Minute" and follow the provided steps.

In addition to participating in free airdrop events, holding MX tokens grants you trading fee discounts. As an MX holder, you can use MX to offset your spot and USDT-M perpetual futures trading fees, enjoying a 20% discount. Moreover, if you have held at least 1,000 MX tokens in your spot account for the past 24 hours, you can enjoy a 50% discount on trading fees.

MEXC attracts a large user base with its comprehensive token selection and fast listing speed. It is favored by users for its deep liquidity, smooth operations, security and stability, and instant customer service response. MEXC is committed to its "Users First" mantra, aiming to provide a safe and stable trading platform for its users.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, consultation, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


